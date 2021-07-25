IDAHO WWII VETERAN RECEIVES HONOR POSTHUMOUSLY
BOISE —Idaho resident and WWII veteran Vernon Baker was honored posthumously on July 20 at Gowen Field, where officials named a barracks after him to celebrate his legacy.
Baker, who lived in St. Maries, was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Bill Clinton in 1997 — 52 years after he led a successful attack that helped the Allies drive German forces out of northern Italy, according to news reports. His role was largely overlooked until that point because of his race. At the time of his service, the U.S. Army had been segregated.
Baker, who also served in the Korean War, was the only living Black WWII veteran to receive the belated accolade, the nation’s highest distinction for valor; six others received it posthumously. He died at the age of 90 in 2010, and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday’s ceremony was the culmination of a year-long effort by Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and Jerome Mapp, the planning and zoning director for the city of Caldwell. Wintrow said Mapp, a constituent of hers in District 19, reached out in June 2020 looking for a way to honor Baker. The pair later connected with the Idaho Division of Veteran Services and Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, which ultimately led to the decision to name a barracks after the first lieutenant, who also earned a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and the Distinguished Service Cross.
“I’m thankful that on that day we will create a lasting legacy in the name of Vernon Baker. For those, who will enter into this building will have the opportunity to learn about him and the sacrifice he made as well as other African Americans made for our country,” said Mapp, who spoke at the event.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO PACK LUNCHES FOR UNITED WAY OF TREASURE VALLEY FOOD PROGRAM
BOISE —United Way of Treasure Valley, working with multiple partner organizations, are coming together to pack 20,000 sack lunches for school children. Community members are invited to join UWTV in volunteering to pack sack lunches between July 23 and Aug. 13. Visit unitedwaytv.org/days-caring-21 to sign up.
Among the organizations helping UWTV ensure children do not go hungry in the coming weeks are Gardner and Company, which donated a building for the lunch-packing to take place; Albertsons Nourishing Neighbors and First Interstate Bank, which provided funding. Simplot, which donated a refrigerated truck along with daily maintenance and fuel for the duration of the three-week project; Dairy West, which provided 10,000 cheese sticks and 20,000 individual cartons of milk; Simms Fruit Farm, which donated 10,000 apples and 10,000 peaches; and Materne, which donated 27,000 pouches of GoGo SqueeZ applesauce.
MAVERIK STORES LAUNCH “ROUND UP YOUR CHANGE” CAMPAIGN TO BENEFIT FOOD BANKS
Maverik Stores recently announced its “Round Up Your Change for Feeding America” program, which invites customers to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar to help fight hunger and benefit the Feeding America network of food banks. The donations raised will stay local, benefitting food banks in nearby communities.
The program will run from July 20 through Sept. 6 across all Maverik stores in 11 western states. Locally, the Idaho Foodbank will benefit from the fundraising campaign.
FIRST ANNUAL RUN FOR SAFE STREETS SET FOR AUGUST 7
BOISE─Idaho Walk Bike Alliance is encouraging everyone to get outside and get more exercise with its first ever 5K, 10K, half marathon and kids’ run. The race, which takes place Aug. 7 at 7:30 a.m. at the Julia Davis Park Pavillion, will offer a virtual option so people throughout Idaho can participate and win prizes.
The course will follow Boise’s greenbelt along the Boise River. All runners receive a t-shirt and a medal with their registration. Prizes will be given out for overall men and women, as well as top finisher in each age group. For people who want to participate in other areas, they can run the race distance of their choosing during August 1 through 7. Registration or to learn more about the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, visit idahowalkbike.org.
COAST-TO-COAST CHARITY RIDE HITS NAMPA ON MONDAY, JULY 26
Cyclists riding 3,750 miles from Atlantic to Pacific this summer to fight poverty housing will arrive in Nampa on Monday after a 73-mile ride from Mountain Home.
While in Nampa, the riders will stay overnight at The Rock Church, 11220 Lone Star Road, before resuming their journey early Tuesday morning with a 55-mile ride to Vale, Oregon.
Over 10 weeks Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure riders will experience the country by bike from Amelia Island, Florida to Oregon’s coastline — 3,750 miles through 15 states. They will spend six days building with Fuller Center for Housing partners. At most of their stops along the way, the riders are hosted by churches overnight before they resume their journey early the next morning.
The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure was founded in 2008 to raise funds for The Fuller Center for Housing’s work of partnering with families in need to help them have simple, decent places to live through home repairs and new home construction — through dozens of Fuller Center covenant partners across the United States and in 20 different countries. For more information, visit FullerCenterBikeAdventure.org.