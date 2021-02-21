IDAHO-BASED MOTORCYCLE TOUR OF HONOR WINS NATIONAL AWARD
CALDWELL —Tour of Honor, a nationwide motorcycle event that honors American heroes, continued through the pandemic of 2020, and was recognized by the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) with the Recreational Ride Event Organizer Award.
The Tour of Honor logged over 10,000 memorial visits and the Top 10 riders accumulating 1,217 visits between April 1 and October 31. While many motorcycle events were canceled in 2020, the AMA with 250,000 members recognized Tour of Honor for soldiering through and providing a venue for riders to get their “knees in the breeze” and support local businesses at the same time. Money raised went to the riders’ choice of three charities: Fisher House Foundation, Gold Star Family Memorials Foundation or Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes.
According to a press release, to earn the Recreational Ride Event Organizer Award, AMA recognized consistent high quality riding experience; more than 90% returning rider signups; recognition of American heroes including military veterans, first responders, and American workers; support of three well-organized veterans and first-responder charities; and the promotion of safe motorcycling, particularly long-distance riding.
Tour of Honor is now in its eleventh year and on a record-setting pace to host nearly 1,000 riders in 2021. Started by Boise-born brothers Steve Brooks from Caldwell, and Dave Brooks from Star in 2010, the scavenger hunt-style ride visits memorial sites around the country and is totally self-directed, meaning riders choose when and where they want to go.
Every year, 35 state sponsors come up with seven sites per state which are kept top secret until April 1 when they’re released to the registered riders. Some of the riders vie for 150 trophies to be the first to visit sites and submit their photos to the scorers.
GFWC WOMAN’S CENTURY CLUB HOSTING ANNUAL STUDENT ART AND WRITING CONTEST
NAMPA —The GFWC Woman’s Century Club is holding its annual Student Art and Writing Contest. The contest is open to K-12 students from Nampa and Vallivue School Districts. The deadline is March 1 for forms pickup and will include art of any medium, poetry and short stories. To obtain the entry forms, contact Cindy at 831-524-1631 or acbiese@ymail.com. Winners will receive ribbons and the first-place winner will compete at the GFWC Idaho convention to be held in May.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS HOSTS ANNUAL FAIR & AUCTION FEB. 26-27
NAMPA─Nampa Christian Schools will host its 59th Annual Country Fair & Auction Feb. 26-27 at its Orchard Campus. The festivities kick off with a pancake breakfast Friday morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. A tri-tip dinner will be held Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The silent auction will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. and again at noon till 3 p.m. The live auction will be held Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 10 a.m. A pancake breakfast will be held again on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. The Kids Carnival, featuring games and rides, will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information and to see a list of supporting businesses, visit ncsauction.com.
IDAHO YOUTH RANCH LAUNCHES SAFE PLACE PROGRAM FOR YOUTH OUTREACH PROGRAM
BOISE─Idaho Youth Ranch recently launched Safe Place, an outreach and prevention program for youth in need of immediate help and safety.
“As a collaborative community initiative, Safe Place designates businesses and organizations as Safe Place locations, making help readily available to youth,” said Idaho Youth Ranch CEO Scott Curtis in a press release. “When a youth requests help in a Safe Place location, our staff will be notified, and provide transportation to Idaho Youth Ranch Hays House where they will find safety, support, counseling and a place to stay.”
Black and yellow diamond-shaped signs will be displayed on local businesses and organizations around town in the very near future, designating them as Safe Place locations. Soon, young people in crisis throughout the Treasure Valley will be able to go to any Idaho Youth Ranch thrift store in the valley and request a safe place. Over 2021, Idaho Youth Ranch will work with select schools, fire departments and police departments to expand the number of Safe Places available to youth.
Idaho Youth Ranch’s Safe Place initiative is part of a national network of Safe Place programs in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The National Safe Place Network also operates TXT 4 HELP, a 24/7 text-for-support service for youth in crisis. Teens can text the word “safe” and their current location to 4HELP (44357) and receive a message with the closest Safe Place location and the number for the local youth shelter. Businesses in the Treasure Valley that would like to become a designated Safe Place may contact Idaho Youth Ranch Hays House at 208-322-6687.
2021 CALL FOR ESTO PERPETUA IDAHO STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY AWARDS
BOISE─The Idaho State Historical Society is accepting nominations for the Esto Perpetua Award, an annual award that takes its name from the state’s motto, “let it be perpetual.” For the past 22 years, the Idaho State Historical Society has recognized people and organizations who have preserved and promoted Idaho’s history through professional accomplishments, public service or volunteerism, and philanthropy.
To nominate an individual or organization that has contributed to the preservation and promotion of Idaho’s history, visit history.idaho.gov/esto-perpetua-awards/. Email information@ishs.idaho.gov or call 208-334-2682 for more information. Submission deadline is April 2.