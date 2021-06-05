Wilder Annual All Alumni Potluck Picnic
WILDER—The Wilder Annual All-alumni Potluck Picnic will be held at noon on Saturday, June 12 in Wilder Park in Wilder.
MERIDIAN ROTARY CLUB TO HOST FOOD DRIVE JUNE 19 AT THE VILLAGE
MERIDIAN —The Meridian Rotary Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Village, in front of Big Al’s. The food drive will benefit the Meridian Food Bank. Donations of rice, pasta, dry cereals, canned vegetables, peanut, butter, chili, boxed potatoes, beans, macaroni and cheese and canned fruits are needed.
IDAHO CITY NONPROFIT FUNDRAISING TO SAVE HISTORIC MERCANTILE
IDAHO CITY —The nonprofit Sonshine Enterprise is hosting a GoFundMe account to raise $30,000 to restore the Boise Basin Mercantile. Organizers say the mercantile has stood in Idaho City since 1865 and time has not been kind to the historic trading post. The foundation has soft spots, the roof is rusted and the brickwork needs to be redone, in addition to other work.
Sonshine Enterprise, based in in Idaho City, is fighting to preserve and restore the mercantile so it can be a historical landmark and a place for education. “Our plan is to make the historical Merc a place to tell the stories of the entities that have utilized this great building since 1865,” Brent Adamson, COO of Sonshine Enterprise, said.
To donate, visit gofundme.com and search “Save the Merc.”
EMMETT SCHOOL DISTRICT RECEIVES $15K GRANT FROM ALBERTSTONS FOUNDATION FOR SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM
EMMETT —With a $15,000 grant from the Albertsons Foundation, the Emmett School District will provide meals for children through its summer food program. All Gem County children, ages 1 – 18, can receive breakfast and lunch until Aug. 13.
The drive-up curbside summer food distribution begins every weekday at 11 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. at Emmett Middle School and will include breakfast and lunch in a brown paper bag.
“This $15,000 Albertsons grant comes at a perfect time as the Emmett Food Service program gears up for the summer program,” Emmett’s Child Nutrition Director Tyree White. “The grant enables the district to buy two reach-in coolers to help with cold storage of the meal bags that are prepared for curbside distribution this summer.”
CALDWELL CHURCH OFFERING FREE MEALS ON TUESDAY EVENINGS
CALDWELL —The Caldwell Church of Christ is beginning a community meal program offering a free, hot meal every Tuesday at 6 p.m. The church is located at 4012 S. 10th Ave.
MAKE-A-WISH IDAHO SEEKS HEROES TO HELP WITH FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN
BOISE —Make-A-Wish Idaho kicked off it’s summer fundraising campaign, The Wish Heroes, celebrating 35 years of supporters helping grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. The campaign is based on the power of a select group of individuals — Wish Heroes — sharing why wishes matter and raising funds for Make-A-Wish Idaho during the campaign which ends on July 4.
Each Wish Hero is tasked with raising 35 dollars from 35 people for a grand total of $1,225. Wish Heroes will receive a personalized fundraising page that they can use to raise money on social media, via email or with a personal site. The fundraising webpage is mobile-friendly and easy to use. Wish Heroes can also receive support from Make-A-Wish Idaho staff. Prospective Wish Heroes can sign up at wish.org/idaho/wish-heroes.
Make-A-Wish Idaho is also looking for Idaho-based companies to become corporate Wish Heroes. A corporate Wish Hero recruits 35 employees to become Wish Heroes who each raise $35 from 35 people.
BANK OF AMERICA SUPPORTS HOMELESS NONPROFIT CATCH WITH $10K GRANT
BOISE —Bank of America recently awarded a $10,000 grant to CATCH, providing one month of rental assistance for nine households or 31 people.
“CATCH has a remarkable vision to end homelessness for families by providing stable housing, establishing financial independence and inspiring resilience,” said Kurt Walsdorf, President, Bank of America Boise. “At Bank of America, we believe it’s our responsibility to help meet the needs of our community, which is why we are so eager to support CATCH and do our part in ending homelessness.”
WOMEN’S PREPAREDNESS EVENT PLANNED FOR JUNE 15
NAMPA —Treasure Valley women are invited to disaster-preparedness event “Survive and Thrive” on June 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The evening will include classes on “Life Hacks to Get Through Those Not-So-Great Events,” “Creating a 72-Hour Emergency Kit” and “Basic Survival.” The event will be held at 2212 East Amity Ave. with classes will be in the church building and Dutch oven tasting samples at the outdoor pavilion.
Women 18 and older are invited and may bring donations of napkins, vinyl gloves, seasoning salt or toilet cleaners to benefit the Salvation Army Nampa Shelter.