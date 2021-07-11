IDAHO CTE STUDENTS BRING HOME 8 MEDALS FROM NATIONAL COMPETITION
Forty high school and college-level career and technical education (CTE) students from across Idaho qualified for the 2021 SkillsUSA National Championships. Of the qualifiers, 17 students finished in the top nine for their competition, and eight students placed in the top three.
“This year’s accomplishments prove that even in a virtual year, our members are empowered to succeed, no matter the format or obstacles placed in front of them,” said Daniel Kelly, state manager for SkillsUSA Idaho.
The 57th annual competition, held virtually June 21-24, showcased CTE students from across the country competing in trade, technical and leadership events. During the competition, students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts using testing competencies set by industry.
Treasure Valley students who won awards are: Christian Soulsby, Internetworking, Dennis Technical Education Center, Boise – gold medal; Maxwell Fisher, Information Technology Services, Dennis Technical Education Center, Boise – bronze medal; Spencer McConnell and Gavin Prasch, Cyber Security, Dennis Technical Education Center, Boise – bronze medal. Finalists include: Alyssa Doering, T-Shirt Design, Meridian Technical Charter High School; Brooklyn Grant, Computer Programming, Meridian Technical Charter High School; Audrey Norris and Mason Tolley, Interactive Application and Video Game Design, Meridian Technical Charter High School; Hayden Reed, Telecommunications Cabling, Dennis Technical Education Center, Boise; John Saccomando, Technical Computer Applications, Meridian Technical Charter High School; and Sean Varie, Electronics Technology, Meridian Technical Charter High School.
IDAHO STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY HONORS WINNERS IN 2021 NATIONAL HISTORY DAY COMPETITION
BOISE — The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) announced that the 2021 National History Day competition has concluded another season, with eight Idaho contestants earning national recognition. Jan Gallimore, executive director of ISHS, also announced that six students competing in the 38th year of National History Day have been awarded more than $57,000 in scholarships.
National History Day is a year-long academic program focused on historical research, interpretation and creative expression for students in 4th through 12th grades. The contest culminates in regional, state and national-level competitions. The theme of this year’s contest was “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”
Two Idaho students placed second in a national contest category. Sina Heineck and Sophia Payvar, students at Riverstone International School in Boise, placed second in the Junior Group Website category for their work entitled: “Birth of a Nation: The Cinematic Masterpiece that Rewrote the Reconstruction Era.”
Competitors from the Treasure Valley who were awarded scholarships include Amina and Denise Miljkovic – Renaissance High School, Meridian; Miriam Fridel – Borah High School, Boise; and Ella Noland – Compass Charter School, Meridian. For more information about National History Day, visit history.idaho.gov/nhdi/.
AARON BUTLER MEMORIAL PURPLE HEART RUN SLATED FOR AUG. 14
GARDEN VALLEY — The Aaron Butler Memorial Purple Heart Run will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Weilmunster Park in Garden Valley.
Participants can choose to experience the 5K, 10K, or a signature Unknown Distance Run in which participants start a run not knowing how far they will be required to run/walk/hike. This event was created by Idahoan Purple Heart recipients who served with Aaron Butler, a Green Beret who was killed in action in Afghanistan on Aug. 16, 2017. The event is a celebration of all US servicemembers who have given their lives in combat operations around the globe.
The experience is much more than a run and includes local beer, music, food, local coffee, guest speakers and lots to do for kids. All race proceeds will go to the Aaron Butler Memorial Foundation, an Idaho-based grassroots nonprofit. The run courses will be lined with pictures and stories about Purple Heart Recipients who gave their lives in the Global War on Terror (since 9/11/2001).
For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/ID/Eagle/PurpleHeartRun.
HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE SOCIETY HOSTING BOISE TEAM HOPE WALK SEPT. 18
BOISE─The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Pacific West Region will be hosting the Boise Team Hope Walk on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Julius M. Kleiner Park at noon. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for Huntington’s disease since its inception in 2007.
Huntington’s disease is a brain disease that is passed down in families from generation to generation with symptoms described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s simultaneously. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.
To donate or register, visit pacificwest.hdsa.org.