IDAHOPTV SEEKS NOMINATIONS FOR ‘DIGITAL INNOVATOR’ SCHOOLTEACHER
BOISE —Idaho Public Television is accepting nominations for a tech-savvy, innovative and collaborative teacher to honor as their next Digital Innovator.
The IdahoPTV Digital Innovator program recognizes Idaho schoolteachers who enhance learning by integrating technology or digital media into their classrooms. Each spring, IdahoPTV selects one Idaho K-12 educator to serve as Digital Innovator for the following school year.
Members of the public can nominate their favorite classroom changemaker to be the 2021-2022 IdahoPTV Digital Innovator. This can be an educator who pushes the boundaries of teaching to better engage their students, who enhances learning by integrating technology or digital media into their classroom, or a teacher who is passionate and innovative. The educator must also be a classroom collaborator who is excited to share new resources and skills with fellow educators.
Idaho Public Television is accepting nominations from March 15 through April 16. Nominees must be K-12 educators holding a current teaching certificate and currently teaching in an Idaho classroom or working in an Idaho school. Nominations can be made at idahoptv.org/learn/educators/.
The winning Digital Innovator will be announced in May. This teacher will have opportunities to explore new teaching strategies and share their knowledge with other Idaho teachers. Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, the Digital Innovator will partner with IdahoPTV education staff on professional development trainings for teachers around Idaho. They will also receive an expenses-paid trip to the Northwest Council for Computer Education (NCCE) 2022 conference in Seattle as well as a classroom innovation kit from IdahoPTV.
CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT PLANS SUMMER MEAL PROGRAM
CALDWELL─Caldwell School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-18, without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the following sites from June 1 to July 31 at: Caldwell High, Van Buren Elementary, Lewis and Clark Elementary, Farmway Village and Canyon Springs High. Meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m., except at Lewis and Clark, where they will be served from 8:30 a.m. till noon. Additionally, reading and tutoring will be offered.
BOISE STUDENT WINS $25K NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP
BOISE─Capital Senior High School student Rose Lane recently was recently named a winner of the 2021 Horatio Alger National Scholarship, worth $25,000. Lane was one of 106 student winners from across the country who were chosen from tens of thousands of applicants.
The scholarship recognizes students who have remained committed to continuing their education and giving back to their communities while overcoming great personal adversities and navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the $25,000 scholarship, when it is safe to do so, the winners will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet their fellow Scholars and the Horatio Alger Members who fund the scholarship programs – prominent civic, corporate and cultural leaders including Rob Lowe, Reba McEntire, Jewel Kilcher and more.
The nonprofit Horatio Alger Association administers one of the nation’s largest privately funded, need-based college financial aid programs, and anticipates awarding a total of $235 million in scholarships to more than 35,000 deserving students by its 75th anniversary in 2022.
SPRING INTO ACTION AT DESTINATION CALDWELL’S EGGSTRAVAGANZA
CALDWELL — Destination Caldwell announced its third annual Spring Eggstravaganza at Indian Creek Plaza on Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The spring themed event includes free kiddie train rides and an egg hunt with 20,000 Easter eggs. The egg hunt will be held at the Train Depot in downtown Caldwell with The Perking Spot on-site for coffee as well as Kona Shaved Ice. This year the egg hunts will be divided into three age groups and each group is capped at 300 kids on a first-come first-served basis:
- 11 a.m. — Under 3 years old
- Noon — 4 to 6 years old
- 1 p.m. — 7 to 10 years old
The Easter Bunny will be available for photo opportunities from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will also feature a spring market with local food and craft vendors. The University of Idaho Extension Office Master Gardeners will answer questions about lawn and garden care and hosting a free activity for kids to plant sunflower and squash seeds.
“Spring is one of our favorite seasons here in Caldwell and we are very excited to start our event season with the Spring Eggstravaganza, even more so now because we were unable to hold the event last year,” said Lynn Calvin, director of Indian Creek Plaza. “It is a blast to watch all the kids hunt for thousands of eggs and take photos with the Easter bunny.”
For more information, visit indiancreekplaza.com/spring-eggstravaganza.