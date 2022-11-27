Borah High School
senior recognized for
saving child
On Nov. 16, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar and Borah High School Resource Officer Steven Moore presented Borah High senior James Camp with an Exceptional Service Award for James’ quick actions and life-saving efforts on Oct. 1, when he saved a child in a pond near S. Maple Grove Road.
United Way’s annual
Holiday Helper serves 3,037 students experiencing homelessness and poverty
Together with over 300 volunteers, United Way of Treasure Valley and partners built 3,037 care packages for students experiencing homelessness and poverty to help bridge the gap during the upcoming holiday break.
During the evenings of Nov. 9-10 at Expo Idaho, volunteers worked to fill care packages with items like peanut butter, tuna, apple sauce, beef jerky, granola bars, dental kits, shampoo, deodorant, and more. A special note was included in each care package to remind the recipient that they are deeply cared for by their community.
From as far north as New Meadows to as far south as Grand View; from Idaho City and across the border into Nyssa and Adrian, Oregon; 29 school districts and seven unaffiliated schools spent most of Friday, Nov. 11 picking up the care packages to take back to students.
Along with the boxes, specialty items like hats, gloves, underwear, shoes, and various school supplies were also picked up for students. Most of these items were collected by various local businesses who ran drives through October.
Tim Jackson, president and CEO of United Way of Treasure Valley said in a press release, “We’re all aware of how high food costs are. There are many families—while working—that are having a lot of trouble making ends meet. These packages contain essential food and hygiene items that kids and families can have access to during the holiday break when they don’t have access to school supported resources.”
Albertsons, Gardner Company, Lyle Pearson, Boise Cascade, Windermere Real Estate Professionals, St. Luke’s Health System, CS Beef Packers, Hawkins Company, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 291, Idaho Power, Intermountain Gas, Montana Dakota Utilities, PacificSource Health Plans, Packaging Corporation of America, Simplot, and Southwest Idaho Eastern Oregon Building and Construction Trades Counci were leadership level sponsors.
To see a complete list of Holiday Helper underwriters or learn more about United Way of Treasure Valley, visit unitedwaytv.org.
Blue Cross of Idaho
Foundation for Health
receives $6 million
investment from
philanthropist
Mackenzie Scott
On Nov. 14, the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health (the Foundation) received a $6 million investment from national philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This one-time, unrestricted gift will be used to maximize the Foundation’s impact of giving back to Idaho and addressing the root causes that impact health, according to a press release.
“The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is honored to receive a generous donation from Ms. Scott,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health in the release. “The investment validates our mission to build a healthier Idaho through philanthropic work, creating sustainable, transformational change in communities across the state.”
The Foundation team will work with its board of directors in the coming months to determine how this funding will be allocated across Idaho in its focus areas of community, education and healthcare. The Foundation was one of 343 organizations around the world — and the only one in Idaho — that received nearly $2 billion in funding from Scott this year.
“This gift reinforces to us that our work is meaningful and impactful for all people who live in Idaho,” Witt-Doyle said. “We are grateful to MacKenzie Scott for recognizing the importance of our work and for trusting us with this investment.”
Visit bcidahofoundation.org to learn more about the Foundation’s work in Idaho.
Zion Lutheran Church quilters donate $1,000 for Nampa Family Shelter
Recently, the quilters of Zion Lutheran Church on Nampa presented Captain Allison Struck of the Salvation Army with a gift of $1,000 for the Nampa Family Shelter.
A total of $25,000 has now been given to Nampa’s various shelters through quilt raffles since the program’s inception.
Boise Bench Lions host speaker dedicated to sight, hearing, and health
The Boise Bench Lions recently welcomed as a speaker Jay Lugo, executive director of Lions Envision Sight, a humanitarian service organization dedicated to impacting sight, hearing and health.
The Idaho Lions Eye Bank was founded in 1969 and the programs have expanded to include the Idaho Lions Vision Clinic, vision and hearing screening, eyeglass collection, and hearing aid program. Lions Envision Sight supports the work of the over 50 Lions Clubs in southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon impacting the lives of many of our citizens.
Capitol Contemporary Gallery to host charity silent auction
This December’s First Thursday, on Dec. 1, Capitol Contemporary Gallery will host a group show of artwork by its 2022 gallery artists and a charity silent auction of artist-made ornaments to benefit Camp Rainbow Gold.
Camp Rainbow Gold provides emotionally empowering experiences to children diagnosed with cancer and their families.
The opening reception and celebration will be 5-9 p.m., bidding for the silent auction will close at 8 p.m. All proceeds from the auction will go to the nonprofit Camp Rainbow Gold.