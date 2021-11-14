HELP GRANT WISHES TO IDAHO KIDS THROUGH MACY’S AND MAKE-A-WISH HOLIDAY LETTER-WRITING CAMPAIGN
Make-A-Wish and Macy’s are teaming up again this year with their letter-writing campaign to grant wishes for kids. For every letter written to Santa, either online or dropped in a big red letterbox in a Macy’s store, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million, to create life-changing wishes for children all across the country. For more information, visit mcys.co/3m04hrT or macys.com/social/believe.
IDAHO K-6 STUDENTS INVITED TO SUBMIT ART FOR 2021 SDE HOLIDAY CARDS
BOISE—The State Department of Education is now accepting Holiday Card Contest submissions from Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Winning entries from each grade level will be published on the State Department of Education website. One artwork will be selected for use as the department’s official holiday card, and the young artist who submits the winning design will receive cards for personal use.
The contest is open to all Idaho public school students in grades K-6, with a winner selected for each grade. See last year’s winners and guidelines for this year’s contest at sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest/.
Holiday artwork for the contest must be submitted or postmarked by Nov. 29. Digital submissions are allowed, but the art still must be hand-drawn. Entries should reflect holiday or winter scenes and cannot include copyrighted images. Drawings should be on 8.5 x 11.5-inch paper in landscape format and labeled with the student’s name, grade, school, district and teacher’s name.
Students are encouraged to completely fill the page but keep the design simple, using as many colors as they want. Students may use watercolors, colored paper, magic markers, crayons or a combination of those items. Pencil drawings and fabric designs are not suitable for our printing process and will not be selected.
DISCOVERY CENTER OF IDAHO ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL SCHOOL PROGRAMS
BOISE—The Discovery Center of Idaho announced its Virtual School Programs with brand-new community resources that make discovery possible everywhere.
Through the Discovery Center’s new online programs, educators of all kinds and from all over can receive virtual access to the world-class STEM exhibitions and.
“As a mother of school-aged children, I understand the importance of limiting the amount of time my children spend mindlessly in front of their screens,” said Emily Mahon, education director. “As a STEM educator, I also understand that technology is developed in order to make our lives easier. Screens are made to be tools, and as educators, we can wield these tools for the benefit of our children rather than their detriment. The Virtual School Programs at the Discovery Center of Idaho are designed to both stand on their own as educational videos that students can watch without facilitation and, more importantly, used in a classroom or homeschool setting by the learning facilitator to spark conversation, make connections to other class content, encourage deeper inquiry and inspire lifelong interest and learning in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.”
The programs available include the Exquisite Creatures Packages, Matter Splatter Packages and Tinker the T-Rex packages. Coming in March of next year will be the 30th Anniversary Collection packages. To learn more and sign up, visit dcidaho.org/student-groups/virtual/.
TREASURE VALLEY NIGHT LIGHT PARADE DEC. 4 NEEDS VOLUNTEERS
CALDWELL—The 18th annual Treasure Valley Night Light Parade needs volunteers to help with the event, which is on Dec. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Caldwell. The theme this year is “Christmas A-Glow.” For a list of volunteer positions, visit signup.com/go/LwRSyvQ.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY CELEBRATES LAUNCH OF HOME REPAIRS PROGRAM
BOISE—Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity celebrated the installation of its first permanent accessibility ramp Nov. 3, marking the launch of its Home Repairs Program.
In partnership with LINC Idaho, the Home Repairs Program will address accessibility and safety concerns in homes owned by low-income families and elderly residents of Ada County. The program will initially focus on the construction of permanent accessibility ramps to qualified individuals but will continue to expand its services and activities as the program grows.
“The Home Repairs Program is focused on providing people safe access to their homes,” said Tim Holland, Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity Program Manager. “While our effort is currently on building ramps, we’re excited to expand our offerings in the future.”
Mirroring Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program and commitment to affordability, homeowners are only required to pay a portion of the project costs using a sliding scale and payment plan. Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity does not currently have an open application period for the Home Repairs Program.
PRESERVATION IDAHO RECEIVES $5,000 GRANT FROM IDAHO HUMANITIES COUNCIL
BOISE—Preservation Idaho received a $5,000 grant for general operational costs from the Idaho Humanities Council, a state-based program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The grant was immediately put to good use to help Preservation Idaho maintain and restore mission-based functions as the pandemic has continued.
Preservation Idaho has not curtailed its educational work on projects nor its advocacy work. This means that many of Preservation Idaho’s expenses continued while its income stream did not. The grant from the Idaho Humanities Council helped Preservation Idaho continue its mission while “treading water” during the remaining restrictions put in place during the pandemic.
A press release stated Preservation Idaho is pleased to have received this grant award to support its work to integrate the past, the present and the future into a “living” worldview that encompasses the humanities so that it becomes part of people’s daily expectations and experiences. The humanities are central to Preservation Idaho’s mission because historic preservation includes elements of philosophy, literature, religion, art, music, history, and language as they are reflected in our built environment and the history that has happened inside those buildings and communities.