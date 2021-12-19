RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE SEEKS HELP DURING HOLIDAYS
The community has the opportunity to assist the Ronald McDonald House during the holidays, organizers said in a press release. The home away from home for families with sick kids.
A year-end donation will support families at the House and Family Room. Gifts are being accepted for “Santa’s Workshop” at the House, such as toys for all ages, blankets, earbuds/headphones, arts and crafts items, gift cards and winter items like gloves, scarves and hats. Visit rmhcidaho.org/holiday-wish-list/ for a full list of items.
A donation for holiday meals can go twice as far to help ensure families with an ill or injured child have warm meals this holiday season (rmhcidaho.org/2021holidaymeals/). Other ways to help the House include shopping for gifts using AmazonSmile or hosting a fundraiser to support families in your own creative way (rmhcidaho.org/hostafundraiser/).
BOISE CITY MAYOR AND COUNCIL CONFIRM ARTS & HISTORY COMMISSION APPOINTEES
BOISE—Boise City Council recently approved the appointments of Kris Clegg, J.J. Saldaña and Gaby Thomason to the Arts & History Commission for a three-year term ending January 2025. Student Commissioners Lilly Wilson, Sophie Squyres and Catherine Seo were also confirmed with terms ending respectively in summer 2022, summer 2023, and summer 2024. Kris Clegg is the Digital Oasis Lab Manager with HP and serves as the Art Curator for Boise Contemporary Theater and the City of Boise’s current Cultural Ambassador. J.J. Saldaña is the Community Resource Development Specialist at Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. In his role, he oversees all communications and public relations, including the agency’s educational programs, and serves as the lead for Idaho’s Hispanic Heritage Month. Gaby Thomason is a Historian and the Education Manager at One Refugee, where she supports college students from a refugee background as they navigate the higher education system and develop professional skills.
Lilly Wilson is a senior at Borah High School and will become a full voting commissioner in January 2022 through her graduation in summer 2022. Sophie Squyres is a junior at Boise High School and will serve as first student commissioner in training, attending commission meetings as a non-voting member. She will become a full voting commissioner in summer 2022 through summer 2023. Catherine Seo is a sophomore at Timberline High School and will serve as second student commissioner in training, attending commission meetings as a non-voting member. She will become a full voting member in summer 2023 through summer 2024.