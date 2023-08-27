D.L. EVANS BANK DONATES TO SAINT ALPHONSUS FOUNDATION
As part of its large donation effort, D.L. Evans Bank is pleased to announce that the Saint Alphonsus Foundation will be receiving $3,500 from D.L. Evans Bank.
The provided funds will help expand and advance the Saint Alphonsus oncology services by bringing state of the art medical care to the centers. This will ensure patients and families won’t have to travel for the care they need.
IDAHO FARM BUREAU INSURANCE HELPS MAKE-A-WISH DREAM COME TRUE
Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance held its 14th annual Make-A-Wish Summer Charitable Golf Tournament on July 22 at Pocatello’s Highland Golf Course.
During the event, Farm Bureau team members not only raised funds to help grant the wish of Maysa, an Idaho 11-year-old diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, but also presented Maysa with special gifts before the tournament began.
Farm Bureau team members had already raised $14,419 to help Maysa’s wish become a reality through companywide fundraising events including a Jousting Competition, a raffle for vacation days donated by members of the company’s executive team, and competitions that pitted department against department to see who could raise the most money. During the tournament, Farm Bureau employees and agents raised another $4,000, bringing the grand total raised for Maysa’s wish to over $18,000.
Since Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance began holding its annual Make-A-Wish Summer Charitable Golf Tournament in 2009, the event has raised over $60,000 to help make dreams a reality for Idaho kids.
Maysa’s wish is to go to Hawaii. While there she wants to spend time with her family, swim with dolphins, go on a sunset cruise and snorkel to see fish and turtles.
BOISE NATIVE SERVING ABOARD USS GERALD R. FORD
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Pascual Couarrubias, from Boise, is serving aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford.
Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
FOUNDATION DONATES $25K TO BOISE RESCUE MISSION MINISTRIES
The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Idaho, recently donated $25,000 to Boise Rescue Mission Ministries in support of its Next Step Curtis Road Transitional Housing Project, which seeks to improve the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness.
Once completed, the housing project will have a total of 60 transitional units for homeless and low-income men, women and children who are ready to move out of rescue mission emergency shelters and progress toward independent living.
This grant will help fund the construction of two one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment.
“We appreciate the support from the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation. The need for supportive, transitional apartments is critical right now as the cost of housing in the Treasure Valley is prohibitive for people transitioning from homelessness to independent living,” said Rev. Bill Roscoe, president/CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
FOOD PRESERVATION WORKSHOP SEPT. 9 IN NAMPACommunity members can explore food preservation in a safe and hands-on setting by joining University of Idaho Extension on Sept. 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Nampa for the 10th annual “Not Your Grandmother’s Canning Anymore!” Hands-on Food Preservation class.
At this one-day event, participants dive into the science of both high and low-acid canning while preserving two distinct recipes. As part of the registration, attendees also receive a Ball Blue Book Guide to Preserving and lunch. The class will be led by experienced University of Idaho Extension Master Food Safety Advisors.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
At the end of the class, each participant will take home a jar from each recipe they prepared, along with a comprehensive folder filled with recipes and valuable resources. The cost for this program is $30 and with limited space available, and pre-registration is essential. Reserve your spot by calling 208-960-0114. The registration deadline is Aug. 30.
TREASURE VALLEY NATIONAL DAY OF SERVICE AND REMEMBRANCE EVENTAn upcoming service event in commemoration of 9/11 aims to encourage a healthy state of mind, body, spirit and community. All are welcome regardless of political affiliation or none.
On Monday, Sept 11 at 7pm, walk with the group from West Emerald and the Greenbelt. Participants will walk 2,977 steps in silence to honor the 2,977 who perished that day.
The organizers said in a news release: “Please bring your favorite peace and love quote to share. We will place them in a bag and at the turn-around point, draw quotes and read them aloud. On our way back we will chat with our new friends and honor our environment by picking up litter for proper disposal — please bring a bag for that purpose.”
There is nothing more contagious and healing than being a force for good in the world. This event was inspired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s family tradition of commitment to community service. “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” — President John F. Kennedy
LIFE’S KITCHEN SPARKLING WINE SPECTACULARLife’s Kitchen invites the Treasure Valley to attend their annual fundraiser, the Sparkling Wine Spectacular, at their 8574 W Fairview Ave facility on Sept. 8.
In addition to celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, participants will enjoy a gourmet dinner and wine. The event features live and silent auctions, raffle/opportunity drawing, Fund-A-Scholar paddle raise and the presentation of the Davis Butler Student of the Year Award.
“We invite the public to join us in celebrating our 20th anniversary, the young adults who have overcome challenges, and help us to ensure future young adults have a chance to overcome theirs,” said Tammy Johnson, Life’s Kitchen executive director, in a news release.
All funds from this flagship fundraising event directly support Life’s Kitchen’s trainees, local at-risk youth ages 16-24. Trainees attend a 16-week program on culinary instruction, life skills classes, GED tutoring and guidance on finding and securing employment.
Their expanded facility at 8574 W Fairview Ave includes a computer lab, life skills classroom, banquet hall, and the ability to extend the maximum age of trainees served from 20 to 24.
Tickets for the Sparkling Wine Spectacular are $100 and are available at www.lifeskitchen.org.
ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS TOURNAMENT SEPT. 14 IN MERIDIANFirst Federal Bank’s third annual Treasure Valley Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament of Champions will be held Sept. 14 at the Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park Bandshell in Meridian. The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. and the public is invited to attend and take part in the fun. A total of 32 area businesses will compete. At stake is a total of $17,600 for charities.
Participating businesses pay an entry fee which is then pooled for the prize money. All prize money goes to the winners’ charities of choice. The first place winner receives $10,000, second place captures $4,000, third place wins $2,000, fourth place secures $1,000 and the Best Introduction is awarded $600.
Admission is free for spectators, and event-goers can enjoy various food vendors, a beer garden, photo booth and giveaways.
Established in the Magic Valley in 2018, First Federal Bank’s Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament has become a philanthropic staple in the region. The inaugural Treasure Valley Tournament of Champions took place in 2021.
Businesses interested in participating can visit BankFirstFed.com/RPS.
ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF BOISE SUPPORTS ADA COUNTY STUDENTS IN NEED
The Assistance League of Boise is continuing its ongoing efforts to provide clothing to almost 3,400 Ada County kindergarten through sixth-grade students. For the 2023-24 school year, the organization will spend over $345,000 to clothe children in our community. These students are identified each year by the Ada County public school personnel and bused to Operation School Bell in Garden City for an exciting day of back-to-school shopping.
Since 1990, Assistance League of Boise has collaborated with the school districts to provide students with brand new clothing. This year the organizations’ volunteers began stocking the Operation School Bell “store” in June and have worked diligently to ensure students will have peace of mind attending school in clothing they deserve and need.
On Wednesday, the first students will be taken by bus to the Assistance League of Boise where they will leave the store not only with a huge bag of brand-new items but also a sense of relief for their academic year ahead of them. Since its inception, the need for Operation School Bell has grown substantially. An average of 66 students will arrive daily for 53 days, and a team of Assistance League of Boise volunteers will be on hand to take each student, individually, through the store to shop.
Each student will receive two pairs of jeans or sweatpants, a winter coat, a sweatshirt, two T-shirts, six pairs of underwear, 12 pairs of socks, a personal care kit containing toiletries, a new pair of shoes, a book of their choice and gloves and hats are supplied when available.
Funding for Operation School Bell comes from community donations, private contributions, grants and proceeds from the sales at the Assistance League Thrift Shop in Garden City.