D.L. EVANS BANK DONATES TO SAINT ALPHONSUS FOUNDATION

Town Talk 1 - DL Evans

The D.L. Evans Bank team presented a check to The Saint Alphonsus Foundation on June 27. Pictured, from left: David Roberts, D.L. Evans Bank Parkcenter retail branch manager; Jane Wilde, supervisor of Radiation Oncology; Keri Monson, regional nurse manager of Oncology; Jack Cunningham, D.L. Evans Bank part-time teller at Parkcenter; and Nancee Bakken, Saint Alphonsus Foundation director.

As part of its large donation effort, D.L. Evans Bank is pleased to announce that the Saint Alphonsus Foundation will be receiving $3,500 from D.L. Evans Bank.

Town Talk 2 - Make-A-Wish

11-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient Maysa thanks Farm Bureau Insurance Executive Vice President and CEO Todd Argall for the over $18,000 and gifts donated by Farm Bureau’s team members for Maysa’s Hawaii trip.
Town Talk 3 - Navy guy

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Pascual Couarrubias, from Boise, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, conducts an inventory check in the maintenance supply office July 17.
Town Talk 4 - Boise Rescue Mission Ministries

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries has received a $25,000 donation from the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Idaho, for its transitional housing project.
Town Talk 5 - Assistance League

An Assistance League of Boise volunteer helps a child shop for back-to-school clothing.

