‘DON’T QUIT!’ FITNESS CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES IN IDAHO

BOISE—Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity, fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off the year by selecting the State of Idaho for its 2022 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools.

School nominations will be accepted starting today until March 16. Visit natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/, then click on your state seal to download the short application.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. It’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Brad Little champion my vision by jumping on board and welcoming us into the great state of Idaho. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that childhood obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue,” Steinfeld said in a press release. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 38 states plus Washington, D.C., and this year we are adding four more states to our DON’T QUIT! family including Idaho.”

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

“The DON’T QUIT! campaign is all about making fitness and nutrition a priority for our students. I hope Idaho elementary and middle schools seek out this unique opportunity to receive a new fitness center to better serve our students,” Governor Brad Little said.

FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER FOUNDATION HOSTS ANNUAL BENEFIT GALA MARCH 4

NAMPA—The Family Justice Center Foundation is hosting its annual benefit gala ‘A Light in the Window’ on March 4 at the Nampa Civic Center. The evening starts with a social hour from 5:30 to 6:30, followed by dinner and a program, including an auction, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Table sponsorship is available. $100 gets you a chance to win your choice of any live auction item, excluding the hockey suite. To purchase tickets, visit lightinthewindow.afrogs.org/#/index.

