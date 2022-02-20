The Boise Bench Lions recently welcomed Blaine Patterson, director of Air St. Luke’s. He began his medical career as an EMT and attended nursing school to become a registered nurse. Patterson transferred from Twin Falls to Boise to assume his current position. Air St. Luke’s has multiple teams to fly medical personnel to help respond to medical emergencies. Patterson stated it appears ambulances may be going to telemedicine in the field using Getac computers to treat people in place in hopes of alleviating transporting to a hospital if not necessary. Pictured are Lions President Tom Caperon, Patterson and Gayle Chaney.
Chief Petty Officer Tyler Blake, a native of Nampa, serves the U.S. Navy aboard U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk. Blake, a 2007 graduate of Meridian High School, joined the Navy 14 years ago and serves as an engineering department leading chief petty officer aboard USS Truxtun.
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Nampa School District Director of Finance Randy Dewey. Dewey, along with NSD Communications Director Kathleen Tuck, discussed the upcoming $8 Million Replacement Levy. He explained that on March 8, patrons of the Nampa School District will have the opportunity to vote on an $8 million supplemental levy to support the students and teachers. The proposed levy will be in effect for two years and would replace the current $12.95 million levy that expires on June 30. He also explained that with the supplemental levy, items like sports activities would likely have to go back to fee-based, which would exclude those unable to afford to participate. The levy also helps with technology, playgrounds, curriculum, teachers/staff/current programs and more. Dewey said patrons can visit nampa.school/calc to calculate the rate paid based on their own home value. Pictured left to right are Tuck, Kiwanis President Rod Emery and Dewey.
BOISE—Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity, fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off the year by selecting the State of Idaho for its 2022 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools.
“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. It’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Brad Little champion my vision by jumping on board and welcoming us into the great state of Idaho. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that childhood obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue,” Steinfeld said in a press release. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 38 states plus Washington, D.C., and this year we are adding four more states to our DON’T QUIT! family including Idaho.”
Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.
“The DON’T QUIT! campaign is all about making fitness and nutrition a priority for our students. I hope Idaho elementary and middle schools seek out this unique opportunity to receive a new fitness center to better serve our students,” Governor Brad Little said.
FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER FOUNDATION HOSTS ANNUAL BENEFIT GALA MARCH 4
NAMPA—The Family Justice Center Foundation is hosting its annual benefit gala ‘A Light in the Window’ on March 4 at the Nampa Civic Center. The evening starts with a social hour from 5:30 to 6:30, followed by dinner and a program, including an auction, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Table sponsorship is available. $100 gets you a chance to win your choice of any live auction item, excluding the hockey suite. To purchase tickets, visit lightinthewindow.afrogs.org/#/index.