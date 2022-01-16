GFWC WOMAN’S CENTURY CLUB CELEBRATING ANNIVERSARY JAN. 24
NAMPA—The GFWC Woman’s Century Club is celebrating its 122nd birthday on Monday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Fleet Reserve Building in Nampa. Displays of the club’s history and accomplishments will be shared along with lunch and a birthday cake. Entertainment will be provided, and the community is invited to learn more about this volunteer organization. Contact Ronalee at 208-467-1458 for more information.
IDAHO COMMISSION ON THE ARTS TAKING GRANT APPLICATIONS
BOISE—The Idaho Commission on the Arts endeavors to provide quality experiences in the arts for all Idahoans. In service of this mission the Commission provides financial support through grants to professional artists, arts educators and arts administrators.
The Arts Commission is now accepting applications for all annual grants including Entry Track, Public Programs in the Arts, Arts Education Projects, Traditional Arts Apprenticeships and Fellowships in Visual Arts and Folk & Traditional Arts. Interested artists and organizations can find detailed descriptions and guidelines for applying at arts.idaho.gov. Applications are due by Jan. 31.
Entry Track grants support public programs in the arts delivered by Idaho’s arts organizations. Public Programs in the Arts grants support Idaho’s established arts organizations by assisting them in business stabilization.
Arts Education grants support activities that unite effective practices in education and in the arts, enriching teaching and learning opportunities for K-12 students.
Traditional Arts Apprenticeships grants support a learning partnership between a recognized master artist and one or more qualified apprentices to continue artistic traditions of a shared cultural heritage.
Fellowships in Visual Arts recognize Idaho artists whose work demonstrates a commitment to sustained exploration of their art form and engagement with contemporary practices. This category encompasses disciplines such as painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, or other art forms that are primarily visual.
Fellowships in Folk & Traditional Arts recognize the exemplary quality of Idaho’s tradition bearers. Their body of work and lifetime of commitment to their community’s creative expressions contribute to our state’s cultural heritage and honors individual practitioners who have dedicated their lives to the perpetuation of their customs.
IDAHO STUDENTS INTERESTED IN SPACE AND AVIATION CAN APPLY FOR NAT’L FLIGHT ACADEMY SCHOLARSHIP
BOISE—Idaho students with an interest in aviation and space are invited to apply for a scholarship to the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida this summer. Rising eighth through 10th graders living in Idaho with dreams of trips to space, learning to fly jets, meeting new people and going to new places are eligible. There are only 10 scholarships available to Idaho students, so those interested are encouraged to apply early.
Students can experience one of the most exciting and immersive learning adventures in the world aboard the world’s largest simulated aircraft carrier.
The US DOT Federal Highways Administration is collaborating with the Idaho Transportation Department to offer 10 full scholarships to this program, June 25-July 3. Scholarships cover tuition housing, meals and cross-country round-trip travel to Pensacola. For more information, contact Jessika Phillips via phone call or text at (208) 806-1872 or by email at CivilRights@itd.idaho.gov. To apply for the program visit governmentjobs.com.
SAND AND GRAVEL AUCTION BRINGS IN $835K FOR IDAHO’S STUDENTS
BOISE—Idaho public schools will benefit from competitive bidding on two sand and gravel leases in southwest Ada County. An Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) public auction held Jan. 6 resulted in $835,000 in premium bids on the mineral leases that are located on public school endowment land south of Boise.
Five bidders registered to bid on a 78-acre parcel with ASG Resources, LLC the high bidder. ASG won the auction with a $500,000 bid. Four bidders registered to bid on a 62.2-acre parcel with Central Paving Co., Inc. placing the high bid of $335,000.
“Resources from Idaho’s Endowment Lands are in high demand across every corner of the state,” said IDL Director Dustin Miller. “Bidding like we saw today is a win for our public schools, Idaho’s taxpayers and our economy.”
The annual rent for each lease is $250 plus a minimum annual royalty of $7,500. The rent and premium bids are deposited into the Earnings Reserve Fund and royalties go directly into the Permanent Fund to be invested on behalf of the public school endowment.