‘MAKE HUNGER HISTORY’ FOUR-DAY FOOD DRIVE JUNE 5 — 8
St. Vincent de Paul SW Idaho and The Idaho State Historical Society are holding a four-day food drive to benefit the local Overland SVDP pantry and The Idaho Foodbank that gives donors an opportunity to experience the Old Idaho Penitentiary.
Donations of foodstuffs will go to the food pantry in Boise and cash donations will be given to The Idaho Foodbank to help purchase and deliver food. Those bringing donations will get an exclusive glimpse into the historic prison in advance of staged public re-openings of other ISHS venues. The limited re-opening of the Old Pen is part of the agency’s staged re-opening plan approved by Gov. Brad Little.
Anyone with at least five cans of food and $5 in cash can go to the Old Pen’s historic Sally Port, the secure gate on the north side. Vehicles that meet size restrictions (no more than 8 feet wide and 9 feet high) will then be allowed to enter and take a loop through the prison grounds.
Vehicles should have no more than four occupants, and individuals must adhere to guidelines for social distancing. Vehicle occupants must also be from the same household and not have an illness or in the process of recovering from an illness.
Vehicles that don’t fit through the port can still drop off donations.
A limited number of vehicles will be allowed into the prison grounds at one time, which could mean wait times. Photo opportunities are available, but occupants must stay inside their vehicles at all times unless instructed by staff and volunteers. Buildings within the prison walls will not be open to the public.
Drivers must acknowledge that ISHS is not liable for any damage to a vehicle as a result of driving in, around, and onto the site or any state property for the duration of the donation drop off.
As other ISHS venues reopen, special hours for seniors plus a 50% reduction in admission for healthcare workers, first responders, and service industry workers will be offered. For more information go to: history.idaho.gov.
NAMPA NATIVE SELECTED TO SERVE ABOARD OLDEST COMMISSIONED WARSHIP AFLOAT
BOSTON─Nampa native Airman Recruit Autumn Mackey, was selected to serve aboard the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned warship afloat. She checked aboard the historic ship May 22, her first duty station with the Navy.
Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.
“I am very excited to serve aboard the ship where the Navy began,” said Mackey, a 2019 graduate of Vallivue High School.
The USS Constitution played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. The ship earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
THREE IDAHO SENIORS HONORED AS 2020 PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS
BOISE─High school seniors from Boise, Hailey and Moscow have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2020, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced Thursday.
“I’m proud to have these outstanding young Idahoans representing their communities and our state on the national stage,” Ybarra said in a press release. “Generally, we have two Presidential Scholars from Idaho named each year, but it’s wonderful that a third has been selected for excellence in the arts. Congratulations to Zoe Simon, Blaine Dillingham and Jieyan Wang!”
Dillingham is a Timberline High School senior, and Simon attends Wood River High School. Wang, a student at Moscow High School, was named a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, selected by the YoungArts program.
One opportunity this year’s Presidential Scholars will miss is the traditional visit to Washington, D.C., for the National Recognition Program. Although the pandemic has waylaid that celebration, the Commission on Presidential Scholars and U.S. Presidential Scholars Program are developing a plan for online recognition, according to a news release.
ALIVE AFTER FIVE FREE CONCERT SERIES STARTS WEDNESDAY
BOISE─The Downtown Boise Association (DBA)will launch its first ever online streaming concert Wednesday, June 3. The concert series, in its 34th year, has traditionally been held on The Grove Plaza, but this year, due to health and safety concerns because of the pandemic, the series will be streamed from the Downtown Boise Association’s Facebook page, the Alive After Five Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The DBA is selling Alive After Five experience kits and merchandise prior to the streamed concerts. Beer, wine, Alive After Five t-shirts, stainless steel branded cups and more merchandise will be available to pre-order on the Alive After Five page at downtownboise.org. Merchandise can also be purchased at the DBA booth on The Grove Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Wednesday in June.
Each month, a different charity will receive tips donated from purchases made or at the Alive After Five page at the DBA website. The charity receiving tips for June is Camp Rainbow Gold. The bands playing at the June 3 concert are Deviant Kin and Dustbowl Revival. For more information visit downtownboise.org.
IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN REIMAGINES ANNUAL FUNDRAISER TO BE HELD JUNE 20
BOISE─The Idaho Botanical Garden’s annual fundraising event has been reimagined in response to the COVID-19 and social distancing recommendations. The event, “Create + Connect,” to be held Saturday, June 20, will allow guests to enjoy live music, eat and drink, all while maintaining social distance.
To responsibly hold the event, there are limited number of tickets during the two ticketed time slots with plenty of acreage to spread out throughout the various garden spaces. Guests will choose between a brunch (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or happy hour (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and select which food, drink, and DIY activities they wish to “add-on” to their experience.
Everything must be preordered as there will be no on-site service. Preorder local refreshments through Lost Grove Brewing; order food provided by five different local restaurants in collaboration with City of Good; and choose from a variety of DIY Craft Kits designed by local partners like Pansy & Petal, Kay Henry Art, and Gifts or Keeps. To learn more about the Idaho Botanical Garden Create + Connect Fundraising Event visit idaho-botanical-garden-shop.myshopify.com.
WATERCOLOR EXHIBITION TO BE HELD NEXT WEEKEND AT RIVERSIDE HOTEL
BOISE─The Western Federation of Watercolor Societies will present the exhibition “Watercolors Breathe Life into the Gem State” at the Riverside Hotel ballroom June 5 – 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
The exhibition, hosted by the Idaho Watercolor Society, will feature 100 water media paintings, chosen from nearly 1,000 entries. Prizes will be awarded, included the People’s Choice Award voted on by guests, and most paintings will be for sale.
Admission is free. All guests will be required to wear a face mask. For more information, visit idahowatercolorsociety.org.
IDAHO HUMANITIES COUNCIL REQUESTING FAMILY RECIPES TO SHARE
BOISE─The Idaho Humanities Council figures that more people are home cooking now, and they would like your recipes and the stories behind them.
A press release from the IHC says, “We want to hear from you about your favorite recipes, what you love about them, and especially what the history is or what the recipe means to you. Where did your grandmother’s apple pie come from? How did your mom make Halushki? What was that special ingredient in grandpa’s barbecue sauce?”
Recipes, along with photos of the finished dish, the cooking process and even the original recipe card, can be sent to Debra Schlechte, IHC Office Manager, at debra@idahohumanities.org. The recipes will be compiled and shared on the IHC website.
PIZZA HUT FEEDS 1,300+ FAMILIES IN CONJUNCTION WITH BOISE SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOISE─ NPC International, the owner of the Boise area Pizza Huts and largest Pizza Hut franchisee, recently helped feed the families and children of the Boise School District. On Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26, the local Boise area Pizza Huts donated over 1,300 pizzas to the free meal programs at Morely Nelson Elementary, Grace Jordan Elementary, Whittier Elementary, Whitney Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary and William Howard Taft Elementary to distribute to the students and families in the local community.
“For a number of students, school is the only place they can depend on to receive a reliable meal. So why not give back to some of the families who need it most,” explained, Paula Bullis, Field Marketing Manager, NPC International.