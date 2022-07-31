Support Local Journalism


MMACHS STUDENTS EXCEL AT INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

MERIDIAN — Forty seven students from Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School traveled to Nashville, Tennessee at the end of June to compete in the HOSA: Future Health Professional International Leadership Conference. Thirteen students placed in the top 10 in their events, such as Karen Dixon placing first in extemporaneous writing.

