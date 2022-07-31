MMACHS STUDENTS EXCEL AT INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION
MERIDIAN — Forty seven students from Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School traveled to Nashville, Tennessee at the end of June to compete in the HOSA: Future Health Professional International Leadership Conference. Thirteen students placed in the top 10 in their events, such as Karen Dixon placing first in extemporaneous writing.
Bella Lantz placed sixth in sports medicine. The team of Evan Bauer, Alexis Black, Hannah Cathrae, Emily Daniell and Quynh Tran placed seventh in parliamentary procedure. In the same category, Alexis Conway, Ashlynn Heath, Kaylee McCulloch, Ethan Skinner and Anna Swanke placed tenth
The conference had approximately about 10,500 attendees from all over the world competing in over 50 health and science related events.
COMMUNITY KINDNESS ART PROJECT SET FOR AUG. 10, 13
BOISE — The Catalyst Arts Collaborative will host its inaugural Community Kindness Project on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13 from 5-8 p.m. at the Gem Center for the Arts at 2417 Bank Dr.
The project is an opportunity for artists of any age and ability to create their own designs and prints based on the theme of kindness. Designs will be converted into prints, using foam or linocuts. Completed works will be posted on the Catalyst website at catalystartscollaborative.com, then collected and hung throughout Boise for the Community Kindness project. They will become part of an interactive scavenger hunt. Participants will also take home copies of their prints.
It is $20 to participate and some scholarships are available. For additional details, visit catalystartscollaborative.com.
BECOME A BOISE GOATHEAD FESTIVAL AMBASSADOR
BOISE — Love the Boise Goathead Festival? Looking for ways to support the event and also get a rad swag pack? Then become a 2022 Boise Goathead Festival Ambassador.
There are limited quantities of each ambassadorship available. The ambassadorships start at $100 and come with stickers, t-shirts and other items.
For more information, go to boisegoatheadfest.com.
RODEO STAR AMBERLEY SNYDER TO SPEAK AT FUNDRAISER
CANYON COUNTY — Ride for Joy, a non-profit adaptive riding center, will hold its annual Barn Party fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Hands of Promise Campus located at 28379 El Paso Road in Caldwell. It will feature an auction, a student riding demo, and guest speaker rodeo star Amberley Snyder, whose life story was adapted into the Netflix feature film: “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.”
Snyder is a cowgirl whose love for horses overpowered all challenges put in her path. A truck accident changed Snyder’s life at age eighteen, leaving her paralyzed. After the accident, Snyder realized she had a unique opportunity to reach out and inspire people.
For tickets and more information, go to rideforjoy.afrogs.org.
ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF BOISE PROVIDES NEARLY 300,000 INDIVIDUAL SUPPLIES TO STUDENTS
GARDEN CITY — Assistance League of Boise is continuing its more than three-decade legacy of preparing elementary and middle-school students to go back to school with Operation School Supplies. For the 2022-23 school year, the organization is ready to make its annual donation to support more than 12,000 students in need at 105 schools in Kuna, Boise and West Ada school districts.
According to a press release from Lynn Mounier, vice president of marketing of the league, the donations include approximately 120,000 crayons, 60,000 colored pencils, 20,000 markers, 5500 earbuds and 2845 watercolor sets.
Go to their website, assistanceleague.org/boise, for more information
ALMA’S PEACH HOUSE HOSTS BACK TO SCHOOL BOOTCAMP ON AUG. 7
MERIDIAN — Alma’s Peach House will host a a Back-to-School Bootcamp workout and donation drive on at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 733 Ralstin St. The event costs $15 to participate or three school supplies. After the workout, the donations will be taken to La Esperanza Bakery at 5216 Cleveland Blvd. Suite C and given out to local parents, according to Alma Alba.