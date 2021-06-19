OPERA IDAHO TO PRESENT ‘OPERA IN THE PARK’ JULY 10
BOISE — Opera Idaho is embarking on a new venture with Opera in the Park, a free, family-oriented outdoor concert with world-class soloists and the Opera Idaho Chorus and Orchestra. The event will take place Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park.
Opera in the Park will not only include beautiful music from the canons of opera and musical theatre but will also serve as a sneak preview of sorts for the upcoming Opera Idaho season. KTVB’s Mark Johnson and frequent Opera Idaho performer Leslie Mauldin will serve as hosts. Featured singers include soprano Cecilia Violetta López, Opera Idaho’s newly appointed artistic advisor. Joining Cecilia are mezzo-soprano Tahanee Aluwihare, who was part of Opera Idaho’s Young Artists Program for the 2018-2019 season; tenor Ben Gulley, who appeared in the 2016 production of Die Fledermaus; and baritone Ryan Bede, who made his Opera Idaho debut as Papageno in The Magic Flute.
Musical selections will feature opera favorites from Carmen, including “Toreador Song” and “Habanera,” and The Merry Widow. Also included are well-known duets from The Pearlfishers and Lakmé, the quartet from Verdi’s Rigoletto and Verdi’s “Anvil Chorus.” Musical theater selections will include those from West Side Story and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, including the musical‘s theme song and “Home.” The evening will conclude with an audience sing-along, “It’s a Grand Night for Singing.”
The public is invited to bring blankets and chairs to watch the concert. Attendees can bring food and drink, but glass bottles are not allowed.
THREE LOCAL STUDENTS WIN MERIDIAN LIONS CLUB AWARDS
MERIDIAN─The Meridian Lions Club recently awarded its Fred Beckman Award for good citizenship to three local students. The Fred Beckman Good Citizen Award is given to a FFA student in Kuna and Meridian who has exemplified outstanding citizenship, a strong work ethic and a commitment to schoolwork and the FFA organization. This year the Meridian Good Citizen Award judging has resulted in three winners, with each receiving an award of $500.
This year’s winners of the Fred Beckman Good Citizen Award presented by the Meridian Lions are Kyleigh Brooks and Lucas Rosenbaum from Meridian High School and Jade Peraulta from Kuna High School.
IDAHO POWER SPONSORS NEW EXHIBIT AT CHILDREN’S MUSEUM
MERIDIAN─Idaho Power is the sponsor for “Power Up,” a new exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Idaho, that provides an interactive introduction to electricity, including generation, energy resources, energy efficiency, the pioneers of electricity and hands-on activities to teach kids about circuits and the transfer of energy.
“Power Up” was made possible through a $5,000 sponsorship by Idaho Power, which donates more than $1 million annually to several charitable causes. Find out more about the Children’s Museum of Idaho at cmidaho.org.
ZIONS BANK INVITES PUBLIC TO NOMINATE HOMES FOR PAINT-A-THON SERVICE PROJECT
BOISE─Zions Bank invites the public to nominate homes for its employees to spruce up with a fresh coat of exterior paint during its annual Paint-a-Thon service project.
Entering its 30th year, Paint-a-Thon benefits low-income elderly, disabled and veteran residents in communities across Utah and Idaho. Typically, homes are referred to Zions Bank by city and state housing agencies, aging services, community organizations and local churches. This year, the public is invited to nominate up to 20 of the 41 homes employees will scrape, paint and landscape.
To qualify for consideration, homeowners must meet federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) income guidelines, detailed on Zions Bank’s website, Zionsbank.com/paintathon, which includes the link to the nomination form. Nominations are due by July 15.
SENIOR FARMERS MARKET IN CALDWELL PROVIDES FRESH PRODUCE FOR SENIORS EVERY TUESDAY
CALDWELL─The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health and St. Luke’s Health System will each contribute $5,000 to fund a pilot program that will provide senior citizens with free produce each week beginning June 15 at the Caldwell Farm-to-Fork Farmers Market.
Currently, Idaho is one of only three states that does not offer a senior nutrition program as part of its farmers markets. The Senior Farmers Market Produce Program is the first program offered through the Idaho Farmers Market Association that offers senior-specific benefits.
“We decided on the Caldwell Farmers Market because Caldwell has the highest percentage of food-insecure people in Idaho,” said Denise Dixon, program coordinator for the Idaho Farmers Market Association. “We want to increase the domestic consumption of agricultural commodities through farmers markets, but we also want to promote walkability, decrease isolation and create a bridge to the gap that was created from the pandemic.”
The market is open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Tuesday through September 28 at Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball in Caldwell. Low-income senior families receive $10 worth of produce and eggs each week.
STEM ACTION CENTER AND STATE SUPERINTENDENT PARTNER FOR VIRTUAL TEACHER TRAINING
BOISE─Educators statewide are convening the next two weeks to learn STEM content and network at the Idaho STEM Action Center’s annual i-STEM Summer Institutes. The agency cancelled the professional development workshops last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is holding them virtually this year in an expanded partnership with the Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction’s office.
According to STEM Action Center interim executive director Dr. Kaitlin Maguire, the Superintendent of Public Instruction’s office is sponsoring 18 of the 29 workshops this year. Workshops range from “Cracking the Code: Computer Science for K-2 & Beyond,” “Game Design & Virtual Reality in the Classroom with Blocksmith,” “Paper Circuits and Energy FUNk,” and “Using STREAMpower to Explore Outer Space” to “Wildlife Conservation in Your Backyard,” “Cultivating Citizen Scientists in Elementary Grades” and “Teaching Mathematics Through Gaming,”
College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho State University in Pocatello, and Lewis Clark State College in Lewiston are livestreaming workshops June 15-17. College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls, College of Western Idaho in Nampa, and North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene are livestreaming workshops June 22-24.
Unlike prior iterations, teachers can attend any institute this year because the events are virtual, and more than 300 are registered to attend.