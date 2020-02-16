CELEBRATE THE RECOVERY CLUB’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY
NAMPA — The Recovery Club of Nampa, formerly known as Rainbow Recovery Club, opened its doors on February 16, 1990. It was formed as a private social club for people in recovery from addiction and alcoholism. It is also the home meeting space for 12 step groups and others seeking a gathering place. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, the club is having a 30th anniversary Birthday Bash at its location: 103 12th Ave N. in Nampa. There will be a DJ dance, food, raffle and door prizes. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to the website: recoveryclubofnampa.com.
WORKSHOP FOR ALEXA ROSE FOUNDATION GRANT APPLICANTS HELD FEB. 18
GARDEN CITY — A free workshop for applicants for the Alexa Rose Foundation will be held this Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Surel’s Place, 212 E. 33rd St. The workshop will cover what the foundation, which seeks to support the work of individual artists in Ada and Canyon counties, has funded in the past, what information the applicants should provide and how to apply for $500 to $5,000 to further creative practices. There is no registration necessary for the workshop. The grant deadline is March 9.
HOST HOMES SOUGHT FOR INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
Visiting international students aged 15 – 17 are seeking host families in the Treasure Valley area for an academic year or semester. Exchange students come from countries such as Brazil, Norway, China and Germany. The sponsoring program is Forte International Exchange Association (FIEA), a nonprofit that has offered the opportunity for academic and cultural exchange to international high school students since 2000.
Host families can be married or single adults (25 years or older), with or without children. Host families provide a room, three meals a day and a desire to share American culture and learn about a new one. Host families may select a student that best fits in with their own family. All Forte students speak English, bring their own money for personal expenses and are medically insured.
To learn more about the possibility of becoming a host family, contact FIEA Area Director Tiffany Kanally at 509-979-2693, email tiffanyk@forteexchange.org or visit forteexchange.org.
FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER FOUNDATION BENEFIT GALA HELD MARCH 6
NAMPA — ”A Light in the Window,” the 2020 benefit gala for the Family Justice Center Foundation, will be held Friday, March 6 at the Nampa Civic Center. The beer and wine social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the program, including live music and auction items. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at fjcfoundationofidaho.org. Table sponsorship is available. Contact Crystal Kuhn for more information at kuhnc@cityofnampa.us.
FRUITLAND ALL-SCHOOL REUNION TO BE HELD THIS JUNE
FRUITLAND — All past students, teachers and employees of Fruitland Schools are invited to attend the 2020 Fruitland All-School Reunion June 26 – 28.
The classes of 1968, 1969 and 1970 will be honored at this year’s reunion, and many classes will be holding class reunions in conjunction with the All-School Reunion, which is held every third year. Activities will include a Friday evening informal barbecue, a Saturday breakfast and evening banquet and a Sunday morning breakfast, leaving plenty of time for individual classes to plan their own get-togethers throughout the weekend. Reunion information can be found on the FHSAA Facebook page or by emailing fruitlandschoolalumniassociation@gmail.com.
AARP COMMUNITY CHALLENGE GRANT PROGRAM ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS
BOISE — AARP has opened applications for the 2020 Community Challenge grant program to fund “quick-action” projects that spark change across the country. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to thousands for larger projects.
The AARP Community Challenge is open to nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. AARP will prioritize projects with permanent or temporary solutions that aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes: increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects, creative vibrant public places, deliver a range of transportation and mobility options, support the availability of a range of housing and demonstrate the value of “Smart Cities”.
The 2020 application deadline is April 1 and all projects must be completed by Nov. 9. To submit an application or learn more, visit AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.
“BEEF NIGHT ON THE ICE” RAISES RECORD AMOUNT FOR IDAHO FOODBANK
BOISE — When the Idaho Beef Council and the Idaho Steelheads presented “Beef Night on the Ice” Feb. 1, the real winner was the “Beef Counts” program, as over $6,420 was raised to provide The Idaho Foodbank with funds to purchase a consistent supply of high-quality protein throughout the year to help fight hunger throughout Idaho. Donations raised for this event were matched by Agri Beef to bring the night’s total to over $12,800. Agri Beef has pledged an annual commitment of $50,000 this year to support the “Beef Counts” program.
“This event exceeded our expectations and we are so grateful to everyone who turned out, as well as our partners with The Idaho Foodbank and the Idaho Steelheads” said T.K. Kuwahara, CEO of the Idaho Beef Council. “The Idaho Foodbank is able to take the funds raised and purchase high-quality, beef to be distributed to families in need throughout Idaho.”
ST. LUKE’S AWARDS COMMUNITY HEALTH GRANT to CHILDREN’s HOME SOCIETY
BOISE — St Luke’s has awarded the Children’s Home Society of Idaho a $20,000 Community Health Improvement Fund grant. The Children’s Home Society, a Boise-based nonprofit that provides mental, emotional and behavioral health care to children in the community, will use the grant to support its Community Support Program which eliminates funding as a barrier to emotional and behavioral health care for low-income and Medicaid families in Idaho, and allows for early intervention in the assessment and treatment of emotional and behavioral health conditions.
Anselme Sadiki, executive director of the Children’s Home Society said, “We are so grateful for the continued support from St. Luke’s through the Community Health Improvement Fund. The funding will continue to strengthen our efforts to provide much need mental and behavioral health care services to the children in our community. In addition, the funding will continue to support the development of effective partnerships with other agencies, in particular the Women and Children’s Alliance, and many others. Finally, this grant demonstrates a strong relationship and collaboration with St. Luke’s in our common objective to improve health in our community. We are very happy to partner with St. Luke’s in these efforts.”
DRYER VENT WIZARD FRANCHISE AWARDS GRANT TO MERIDIAN FIRE DEPARTMENT
BOISE — Locally-owned franchise Dryer Vent Wizard awarded a $500 grant to the Meridian Fire Department for its outstanding work toward fire safety and public awareness about the dangers of fires.
Every year for National Fire Prevention Month, the entire Dryer Vent Wizard dryer vent maintenance and repair franchise organization raises money to benefit the Children’s Burn Foundation, a nonprofit aiding children who have suffered severe burns or trauma as a result of fire. Also, Dryer Vent Wizard franchisees across the country nominate local fire departments for exceptional community fire prevention programs and services.
“We are thrilled to present this grant to the Meridian Fire Department for all the work they do to provide community outreach and educate our residents about fire safety and prevention,” said Mike Alder, owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of Boise. “As an organization dedicated to the safety of our local community, we’re proud to award this grant to further residents’ awareness toward fire safety.”