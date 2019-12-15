Animated “Wizard of Oz” film produced by Idaho students premiers today at Egyptian Theatre
BOISE — Idaho elementary, middle and high school students collaborated with 24 schools in 10 U.S. states to create “The WonderGrove Wizard of Oz,” the first feature-length animated movie produced by students. The movie will premiere today at the Egyptian Theatre at 2 p.m.
The movie was produced with the Story Maker technology, a phenomenon-based education tool that enables students to write their own stories for professional-quality animation. Story Maker is used by 17,500 students in 172 school districts nationwide and was co-created by Terry Thoren, the former CEO of Klasky Csupo, the company that produced “The Simpsons,” “Rugrats,” and “The Wild Thornberrys.”
The Wilder school district was the first district nationwide to use Story Maker, and with Melba and Notus, will host their own red-carpet movie premiere celebration to debut the movie to the community and local press. During the event today, Idaho students will perform songs live to accompany their animation. Tickets are available at idwizofoz.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $5 for adults. Kids under 18 are free.
The making of the “Wizard of OZ” with Story Maker was a project shared by students from California, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. The first cast and crew version of the movie was previewed this summer at the TCL Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, Calif.
Kettle Koncert held today at Karcher Church of the Nazarene featuring pianist and handbell soloist
NAMPA — A red kettle and the sound of a bell ringing have been a Christmas tradition for over a century to help the Salvation Army in Canyon County provide assistance to those in need. Today at 4 p.m. at Karcher Church of the Nazarene, English handbells will be ringing for the Salvation Army at the Bells of Christmas 14th annual “Kettle Koncert.”
The concert will feature Phyllis Tincher, handbell soloist, and Sean Rogers, pianist and organist, playing many favorite carols and songs of the season including “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.” Rogers will do a special “On the Spot Medley” of favorite Christmas songs provided by the concert partners – Karcher Church of the Nazarene, Idaho Press and Ring Praise Music Ministry. He will not know the names of the songs until he sits down at the piano.
The audience will also sing some Christmas carols as Sean plays the organ.
Admission is free, and during the concert there will be an opportunity to contribute to the Salvation Army of Nampa and Caldwell.
Community invited to vote to help Happy Jack Cats Earn Up To $25K from the Petco Foundation
BOISE — The Petco Foundation selected Happy Jack Cats as a 2019 Honorable Mention recipient of its Holiday Wishes grant campaign – an annual nationwide campaign that asks adopters to share how their pet brightens their life to help the animal welfare organization they adopted from earn a lifesaving grant. Now Happy Jack Cats can earn up to an additional $25,000. Through Dec. 20, noon CST, the public can vote for their favorite Holiday Wishes story at petcofoundation.org/vote.
“We’re so excited to have been named a Holiday Wishes honorable mention recipient, now we need our community’s help! Vote for Happy Jack Cats in the People’s Choice competition,” said Melissa Gurnett, President. “Help our holiday wishes come true by voting for our story and help us extend our lifesaving work this holiday season and beyond.”
Serenata Orchestra’s Big Christmas Sing and Play Along set for Dec. 21
BOISE — Play and Sing-along with choruses from Handel’s Messiah and some of your favorite Christmas carols on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. at JUMP: Pioneer Room. The concert is a fundraiser for the Katy Benoit Scholarship Fund. Suggested donations are $10 for an adult and $5 for students.
Star Outreach to hold Adopt a Family distribution Dec. 21 at Star Fire Department
STAR — The nonprofit Star Outreach will hold their distribution for the Adopt a Family program on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Star Fire Department.
The program will benefit 104 local families who will receive gifts, food for two Christmas meals, toiletries and bicycles. The program is in its eighth year and gives community members the opportunity to “adopt” children, teens and seniors for the Christmas holiday.
Idaho Forest Products Commission announces essay contest winners
BOISE — The Idaho Forest Products Commission announced winners of the annual Forest Products Week Essay Contest. Winning essayists include Natalie Jemmett of of Tech Trep Academy in Parma, and honorable mentions include Ava Larson of Tech Trep Academy, Kyla Rishel of Vineyard Christian Academy in Garden City and Kenzie Tuttle of Melby Junior High School.
In their essays, elementary students shared how forest products touch their lives, and secondary students considered the environmental and economic impacts of using Idaho wood for building. Winning essays may be seen at idahoforests.org/essaycontest.
Caldwell Speech and Debate team medals in local competition
CALDWELL─The Caldwell High School Speech and Debate team participated in the Holiday Havoc tournament at Columbia High School Dec. 6 and 7. Over 900 competitors participated from around the state. Caldwell competitors were Kaylee Johnson, Congress; Eliza Farrell and Alexis O’Malley, Dramatic Interpretation; Erika Leos and Ana Gonzalez, Duo Interpretation; Emily Warner and Fatima Amezcua, Duo Interpretation; Kaylee Johnson, Humorous Interpretation; and Ali Zischke, Impromptu. Johnson and Farrell both medaled in their categories.
Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health supports youth behavioral health with awards to two Homedale schools
BOISE─Nine schools across Idaho, including two schools in Homedale, were awarded grants from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health to better support students with behavioral health needs.
The Technical Assistance Awards will enable the schools to implement the Healthy Minds Partnership, a collaborative effort between schools and behavioral health providers. The premise of the partnership is that clinical behavioral healthcare providers are located within schools so students can conveniently access necessary care, thus limiting school absences, making things easier on parents who don’t have to scramble to get kids to appointments, and reducing transportation barriers.
Homedale High School and Homedale Middle School each received a Technical Assistance Grant, valued at approximately $50,000, and issued immediately so schools can implement the Healthy Minds Partnership in the 2020-21 academic year.
Idaho Humanities Council awards grants to local nonprofits
BOISE─The Idaho Humanities Council (IHC), the statewide nonprofit organization devoted to enhancing public awareness, appreciation and understanding of the humanities in Idaho, recently awarded $115,122 in grants to organizations and individuals, including 11 locally. The grants were supported in part by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Idaho Humanities Council’s Endowment for Humanities Education.
Grant recipients include Ada Community Library ($3,500), the Basque Museum and Cultural Center ($4,000), Boise Art Museum ($1,500), the Hemingway Literary Center of Boise State University ($3,000), City Club of Boise ($3,000), Go Lead Idaho ($1,000), The Cabin ($2,000 and $3,000 for separate projects), Boise Community Radio Project ($1,000), Idaho Public Television ($12,000) and the Idaho Commission for Libraries ($20,000).
The next deadline for Idaho Humanities Council grant proposals, including research fellowship applications, is Dec. 15 for the initial application and Jan. 15 for the final submission. Grant guidelines and application instructions are available on IHC’s website at idahohumanities.org, or by calling 208-345-5346.