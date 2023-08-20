R&R BBQ TO HOST SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE
R&R BBQ is kickin’ it old school: From Aug. 21 to Sep. 2, the award-winning brand will host a School Supply Drive across its 12 stores in Utah and Idaho as part of its “Pitmasters with Purpose” program.
The donations will go to 25 different schools across the two states, and customers who donate will receive 20% off their order.
“We love that these schools were chosen directly by our stores, because our teams are already excited and invested in helping these students,” said Emery Winward, VP of Operations at R&R BBQ, in a news release. “Supporting the community has always been at the heart of R&R.”
Suggested donation items include (but are not limited to):
- Pencils
- Colored pencils
- Pens
- Paper
- Glue sticks
- Tissues
- Disinfectant wipes
- Post-it notes
- AA batteries
- Backpacks
Customers simply need to bring in their donated items (new, unopened) to their local R&R BBQ and present it to the cashier to receive 20 percent off.
BOISE VALLEY HABITAT OFFERS HOME REPAIRS PROGRAM
Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity’s newest program — the Home Repairs Program — boasts zero repayments for households below 40% of the area median income. This means many individuals and families can receive free or affordable home repair services such as wheelchair ramp installations, grab bar set-up and much more.
To qualify for the program, both the homeowner and property must meet criteria of need, ability to pay, residency in Ada County and willingness to partner with Habitat. For details and to apply for the program, visit hfhboise.org/home-repairs-program.
KIWANIS CLUB OF EAGLE GIVING BACK TO COMMUNITY
Over the past few months, the Kiwanis Club of Eagle, Idaho has been actively involved in many community initiatives, making a significant impact on the lives of local residents.
One such effort was an Instant Pot giveback. The entire club was eager and excited to donate 57 Instant Pots to seniors living at Mercy Housing and Sister’s Villa, two organizations that provide essential support to low-income seniors in the community. The goal of this initiative was to make cooking easier for seniors, many of whom live off Social Security and may not prioritize making healthy food.
The club also awarded two scholarships to graduating seniors who both live in the Eagle area and attending Eagle High School. These scholarships aim to support higher education and recognize the hard work and dedication of local students.
SENIOR ENLISTS AID FOR ECUADOR ORPHANS
For her senior project, Alexia Oxnam, an incoming senior at Emmett High School, went door-to-door last June to raise money for baby formula for an orphanage in Ecuador.
“With this money, I was able to personally give the orphanage a year’s worth of supply of baby formula,” Oxnam wrote in an email. “To say thanks, I would like to list all of my sponsors who helped make this project possible.”
Oxnam’s sponsors were as follows:
- Hale Counseling
- Carol and John West
- Babra Olsen
- Sunny Field Bakery
- Renee Atwood
- Performance Mechanical
- Twisted M Longhorns
- BIG Insurance
- Malia Reynolds
- Johnson Family
- Lynette Duboise
- Rachel Fear
- Griffin Family
- Willis Family
- Grover Family
- True Value
- Rocky Mountain Mechanical
SALVATION ARMY OF NAMPA, COMMUNITY PARTNERS SUPPORT FAMILIES WITH SCHOOL SUPPLIES
The Salvation Army of Nampa is preparing for the distribution of its 2023 Back-to-School Assistance program, which will provide essential school supplies to at least 92 families, benefiting over 220 students in Nampa and the surrounding areas. This initiative has been made possible through the generosity of community members and volunteers and the support of dedicated partners.
With the new school year on the horizon, The Salvation Army of Nampa recognizes the financial challenges that families often face when preparing their children for the academic journey. In response to this need, the organization is proud to extend a helping hand by offering school supply assistance to families who may otherwise find it difficult to provide these essentials.
This year’s Back-to-School Assistance program has been made even more impactful thanks to the collaboration of various community entities.
The collective efforts of CBS2 News, CapEd Credit Union and Walmart have accumulated in a successful Back 2 School Drive, further bolstering the initiative and maximizing its positive impact.
Fred Meyer has played a crucial role in this effort by actively collecting school supplies from patrons, reinforcing their commitment to supporting education and local communities.
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa made a substantial donation that will directly contribute to easing the burden on local families and ensuring that children start the school year with the tools that they need to succeed.
“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support from CBS2 News, CapEd Credit Union, Walmart, Fred Meyer, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa, and the incredible members of our community,” said Namanny Lake, marketing manager of the Salvation Army of Nampa, in a news release. “Their contributions reflect the spirit of our community coming together to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive academically.”
NEW BOYS & GIRLS CLUB TO SERVE YOUTHS IN KUNA
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has granted $375,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County to help fund construction of a new clubhouse in Kuna.
When it’s completed, the 27,000-square-foot clubhouse will serve more than 1,200 children and teens every year.
“With a growing youth population in Kuna, expanding the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County’s capacity is critical to meeting the needs of this community,” said Jeremy White, program director at the Murdock Trust, in a news release. “This new clubhouse will help them serve youth and their families for years to come, and we are honored to support the project.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs has been running its programs in Kuna out of a classroom and an old gym that does not have air conditioning. It’s only able to serve about 100 kids a day, and it has no programs for teens.
The new clubhouse, which will serve youths up to age 18, will be built on 3.25 acres of donated land. It will include a gym, a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics room, a teen center, a tech lab, an art room and a cafeteria providing free meals. The Boys & Girls Club is also partnering with Giraffe Laugh for on-site daycare for kids up to 5 years of age.
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in early July, and the facility is expected to be completed by the end of spring 2024. In addition to the Murdock grant, the $11 million project is being funded through a capital campaign that kicked off with a lead gift of $4 million from CS Beef Packers.
BOISE RESIDENT’S PHOTO CHOSEN FOR TIMES SQUARE VIDEO PRESENTATION ON DOWN SYNDROME
Boise resident Reuben Valiquette Murray’s photo will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Sept. 9 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
The photo of Reuben was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. His photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor.
Reuben is pictured holding an award that was presented to him by Special Olympics Idaho in September 2021 as the first recipient in the Hall of Fame. Reuben died Nov. 7, 2021 from a brain tumor.
IDAHO FARM BUREAU INSURANCE DONATES $10,000 TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO
Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance recently announced a donation of $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Idaho. The donation will help the recently formed club expand its services to area elementary school students.
“As an Idaho-based company dedicated to protecting what matters most, we understand the importance of investing in the Gem State’s most precious resource — our youth,” said Todd Argall, executive vice president and CEO of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance, in a news release. “Our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Idaho represents a shared vision of empowering our youth, fostering their growth, and building stronger communities.”
“We are so grateful for the support that Farm Bureau Insurance has provided for us from the onset of our program,” said Jonna Behm, director of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Idaho. “This year, their gift will help us greatly as we expand our services to include children attending Indian Hills Elementary School.”