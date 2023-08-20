Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


R&R BBQ TO HOST SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

R&R BBQ is kickin’ it old school: From Aug. 21 to Sep. 2, the award-winning brand will host a School Supply Drive across its 12 stores in Utah and Idaho as part of its “Pitmasters with Purpose” program.

Town Talk 1 - baby formula

Alexia Oxnam, an incoming senior at Emmett High School, raised enough money to pay for a year’s supply of baby formula for an orphanage in Ecuador.
Town Talk 2 - Kuna

The new Boys & Girls Club in Kuna is expected to open by late spring 2024.
Town Talk 3 - Reuben

Boise resident Reuben Valiquette Murray is pictured holding an award presented to him by Special Olympics Idaho in September 2021 as the first recipient in the Hall of Fame. He died from a brain tumor in November 2021.
Town Talk 4 - Farm Bureau

Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance representatives present a $10,000 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Idaho.

Recommended for you

Load comments