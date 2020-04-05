BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OPEN TWO ADDITIONAL CLUBS TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY CHILDCARE
BOISE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, in collaboration with the Boise School District, are opening up two additional “pop up” Club sites to provide additional emergency childcare relief amid the COVID-19 crisis. Beginning Monday, April 6, children of health care workers, first responders, and essential personnel will have two additional Boise sites made available to them at Hawthorne Elementary and Koelsch Elementary.
All-day childcare services will cost just $6 per day and the Club is available to children from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Parents interested in enrolling their children at the new Club sites may contact Wendy Heidrich at wendy@adaclubs.org or (208) 360-4651 for the Hawthorne Club, and Ben Gangwer at ben@adaclubs.org (208) 954-5034 for the Koelsch Club.
Enrollment for children of health care workers, first responders and essential personnel is also available at any of the five other Clubs located in Boise, Meridian, Garden City and Kuna. Go to adaclubs.org to find contact information for the Club you wish to enroll your children in.
In addition to extended emergency childcare services, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County offer free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch combo meals to all families with children in Ada and Canyon Counties. Prepackaged meals can be picked up Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three locations: Riverfront Park on 42nd St. in Garden City, Meridian Elementary Playground, and Boys & Girls Club of Nampa. Meals are available for all children ages 1-18, regardless of free and reduced lunch eligibility or their school of attendance. Meals will be provided while supplies last. No application is needed. Children must be present in order to receive their meals.
IDAHO YOUTH RANCH ASKS PUBLIC TO STOP DROPPING OFF DONATIONS
BOISE — The Idaho Youth Ranch asks the public not to drop donations at their thrift stores’ back doors during the COVID-19 emergency. Earlier this week, the nonprofit organization furloughed its thrift store employees in response to Governor Little’s stay-at-home order.
“The dropping of household goods and other items is causing a lot of harm,” said Rich Cline, Vice President of Social Enterprise for Idaho Youth Ranch. “People are leaving their donations in back of our stores, when no one will be there until at least April 15. The donations sitting outside the stores will ruin in the weather and will create extra work when our teams return from furlough.”
Despite having closed their stores earlier this week, Idaho Youth Ranch has continued to expand their therapeutic services to vulnerable youth and families throughout the state.
“Our counseling, TeleMental Health, shelter home for youth, and equine therapy are all considered essential functions, and we are proud to be maintaining these critical services for our community,” said Scott Curtis, CEO. “Our thrift stores, however, have had to be closed in compliance with the order and in protection of our community’s health.”
Like many businesses around the country, Idaho Youth Ranch has been dramatically impacted by COVID-19. The nonprofit says they are in a great position to “weather the storm.”
“The incredible work from all corners of our organization has put us in a great position to weather this storm,” said Curtis. “When we reopen our stores, we want to be there full-steam-ahead. The donations left outside our doors will hurt our organization, employees, and mission because they add extra strain and costs for removing it. The last thing we want is to have to send generously donated goods to the dump.”
THE SALVATION ARMY TREASURE VALLEY CORPS ADAPTS TO ASSIST THE NEEDY DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC
TREASURE VALLEY — The Salvation Army reported that last week they provided food boxes to 806 families in the Treasure Valley, including home delivery to some.
During this time of COVID-19 crisis, the Salvation Army anticipates a significant increase in emergency assistance for low-wage employees who may be temporarily laid off.
In Boise they have implemented a drive-through food service to practice social distancing. Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Because of the support of Mission43 volunteers, a food delivery service is available in Ada County. The Salvation Army is also assisting clients with utilities through the Project Share program. For more information regarding these services call 208-343-5429.
The Nampa Community Family Shelter continues to provide Grab & Go lunches Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to noon at 1412 4th St. S. Nampa. The seasonal Emergency Family Shelter has been extended for currently housed residents by 21 days. The Nampa Food Pantry will continue to distribute food boxes Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 403 12th Ave. S. Nampa. For questions, contact The Salvation Army Nampa office at 208-467-6586.
In Caldwell, there is a drive-through food pantry Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The utility assistance has moved to phone call and email only. They Salvation Army has also been distributing food boxes/toiletries to shut ins as requested and are able to deliver games and crafts to families with kids at home. Diapers and wipes are available as requested through our food pantry hours as well. Call 208-459-2011 for assistance.
The Salvation Army in Boise, Nampa and Caldwell needs your support to be able to continue to provide needed services throughout this pandemic. All money raised stays local to support the needs of the local community. To learn more and support The Salvation Army’s efforts visit salarmy.us/COVID-19Services.
PREMIER MORTGAGE RESOURCES PLANS OUTREACH CAMPAIGN TO HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY COVID-19
MERIDIAN — PMR Gives Back, the charitable arm of Premier Mortgage Resources, launched an outreach campaign to help those who are struggling in the Boise area as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
PMR Gives Back is implementing the campaign across the region to help those who have lost their jobs, and children who are now out of school and lacking in resources. PMR Gives Back is organizing donation drives at the Premier Mortgage Resources Meridian headquarters, and its Twin Falls branch, benefitting the Idaho Foodbank. The drive will launch as soon as the stay-at-home order from the Governor is lifted. In addition to helping the Idaho Foodbank, donated reading materials and STEM packages will be distributed to families and children lacking in educational resources at home.
PMR Gives Back also has set a goal of raising $10,000 on its community donation page: PMRLoans.com/GiveBack. They will match incoming donations, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 to feed as many families as possible during this crisis.
“While we have always been a partner within our communities, giving back to those in need with charities is near and dear to our hearts. At this time in our region and nation’s history we wanted to take those efforts to the next level,” said Cory Swain, PMR Gives Back CEO, and managing partner of Premier Mortgage Resources. “That is why during this time of crisis, PMR Gives Back is doing everything in its power to help those affected by COVID-19.”
RESIDENTS ASKED TO PLEASE LIMIT TRIPS TO LANDFILL DURING STATEWIDE STAY-HOME ORDER
NAMPA — Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill is asking residents to please limit their trips to the landfill during the statewide stay-home order that is currently in effect until April 15. The landfill has been inundated over the past several days, leading to frustrated customers and longer than usual wait times.
“I understand that people are trying to take advantage of the stay-home order and get their spring cleaning done early, but now is not the time to bring those loads to the landfill,” said David Loper, Director of Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill. “We are trying to do our part to keep the community and our employees safe, so please limit your trips to only those that are necessary.”
Residents are encouraged to utilize the municipal trash services that are continuing across Canyon County. Those residents who don’t receive a weekly trash service are asked to please limit their trips to common household waste only.
Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill is currently open regular business hours, Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are only accepting payments by debit or credit card until further notice. Additional information can be found at canyonco.org/solid-waste/.
For more information, please contact Canyon County Public Information Officer Joe Decker at (208) 455-6090 or Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill at (208) 466-7288.