ARTS AND HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION SEEKS NEW MEMBERS
NAMPA — The City of Nampa seeks volunteers with professional qualifications in architecture, history, architectural history, urban planning, archaeology, engineering, law or other historic preservation related disciplines, as well as volunteers with professional or leadership experience in the arts who are interested in serving on the Arts & Historic Preservation Commission.
There is a total of three vacancies, with one vacancy on the commission that must meet the qualification standards set by the National Parks Service found at nps.gov/history/local-law/gis/html/quals.html. Two of the positions are for people in the performing, visual or literary arts. Commissioners shall advise and assist the mayor and city council to develop, coordinate and promote the visual, performing and literary arts and heritage programs and policies for the enjoyment, education, cultural enrichment and benefit of the citizens of Nampa.
The seven-member panel meets at 4 p.m. the second Monday of the month on the 3rd floor of the Nampa Public Library. The Arts & Historic Preservation Commission is a volunteer commission appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the Nampa City Council.
Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Chief of Staff Rick Hogaboam at hogaboamr@cityofnampa.us or mail the application to the Mayor’s Office (411 3rd St. S., Nampa, ID 83651). The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.
NAMPA ART GUILD TO HOST PAINT-POURING ARTIST DEMO MARCH 2
NAMPA — The Nampa Art Guild will host Kay Burns at their next artist demonstration March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Fleet Reserve Building, 1012 11th Ave N. Burns, a self-taught artist, will demonstrate how to create artwork by pouring acrylic paint onto canvas or other surfaces. She will show how flowers can be painted in this way and will discuss the methods and materials needed.
KIDS INVITED TO SUBMIT ARTWORK FOR AVIATION ART CONTEST
Kids ages 5 – 18 are invited to participate in the Idaho Division of Aeronautics’ annual aviation art contest now through April 1.
“Idaho has a rich aviation history, and this year we encourage our young artists to find their inspiration by exploring that history,” said Tim Steffen, safety education manager with the Idaho Division of Aeronautics.
There are five age categories in the contest. Contestants must submit original artwork on 11 x 17 paper. The artwork must be created using watercolor, acrylic or oil, colored pencil, marker pen or crayon. No pencil, charcoal, collage or digital clip art will be accepted. First-place winners will receive a ride in a plane and have their artwork signed by Gov. Brad Little and receive a framed congratulatory letter. Second-place winners will receive $25 in art supplies. For more information visit: itd.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Aero_Art_Contest.pdf.
Nampa Art Guild gives funds in memorium
The Nampa Art Guild recently received funds given in memory of one of their members, Virginia (Ginny) Foote. Since Foote was a schoolteacher, the Guild decided to donate this money to the art departments of Nampa High School, Skyview High School and Columbia High School.