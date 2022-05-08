CALDWELL SUMMER READING CELEBRATION SET FOR MAY 14
CALDWELL—Rediscovered Books, Caldwell Public Library and the City of Caldwell welcomes the public to celebrate summer reading on Saturday, May 14 from 1-4 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Luxe Reel Theater in downtown Caldwell.
The party will consist of 14 interactive stations for preschool and elementary students. Bad Kitty, from the bestselling books by Nick Bruel, will be in person at a photo booth at the event.
The center of the event is live storytelling in both English and Spanish. Storytellers will be present and sharing stories during the entire event. Mayor Jarom Waggoner is kicking off the event and reading stories at 1 p.m. All participants will receive a passport and when completed, it will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card to Rediscovered Books. For more information, visit rdbooks.org/caldwell-summer-reading-celebration.
IDAHO WRITERS GUILD CONFERENCE SET FOR MAY
BOISE—Presentations by authors, editors and agents highlight the Idaho Writers Guild Idaho Writers Conference May 20-21 at the Boise Center, 850 W Front St.
Among the presenters are screenwriter, author and forensic specialist Jennifer Dornbush, who will present a crash course on crime writing; author Tiffany Rosenhan leads a presentation on the power of creativity and perseverance; author Kate Baray speaks about the business of series writing in genre fiction; mystery/suspense and thriller writer and forensic artist Carrie Stuart-Parks presents how to write page-turning tension; editor Cristen Iris will discuss publishing models; screenwriter Lance Thompson will talk about ghost writing; freelance writer Troy Lambert will discuss plotting basics and self-publishing; Kevin Mullani will talk about the importance of stories in non-fiction; and author Sherry Briscoe discusses writing the cozy mystery.
There will also be an agent/editor panel, reception, networking and vendors. John Roedel, an improv comedian, writer and poet will be the keynote speaker. To register visit, idahowritersguild.com. Participants can also register the day of the conference.
TAPS ACROSS AMERICA EVENT HELD MEMORIAL DAY TO HONOR FALLEN SOLDIERS
CALDWELL—Musicians young and old are invited to join in the nationwide event “Taps Across America” May 30 at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Hill Cemetery. Local organizer Allen Evans asked that participants prepare to play taps on their instrument in Concert Bb, arrive early at the cemetery and pick any place to play and begin playing at 3 p.m. Evans said this is not meant to be a gathering of musicians to play in ensemble fashion, but individually, though groups are welcome.
For information, visit tapsacrossamerica.org or contact Evans at 503-419-7247.
GRANT APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR CULTURAL PROJECTS BENEFITING BOISE
BOISE—The Boise City Department of Arts & History is accepting applications for its annual grant program through June 16. The program will award a total of $150,000 to individuals and organizations in established and emerging creative and cultural fields with proposals designed to directly benefit Boise residents. Projects must occur between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023.
Boise residents and others with projects that take place within Boise city limits are welcome to apply. Applicants can apply for grant amounts between $1,000 and $5,000. Grants are reviewed by a panel consisting of members of the community, Arts & History Advisory Team and Arts & History Commission, and awarded based on quality, community benefit and management.
Applications must be submitted online. Access grant criteria and a link to the application at boiseartsandhistory.org/grants.
LOCAL STUDENTS PLACE IN STATE SPEECH & DEBATE, RAISE MONEY TO ATTEND NATIONAL COMPETITION
Timberline High School and Bishop Kelly High School will be represented at the National Speech and Debate competition in Louisville, Kentucky in June.
Timberline students Avery and Reed qualified in the “Duo Interpretation” event in which they memorize a 10-minute script they craft themselves. Avery and Reed’s piece is called “The marriage counselor” and in it they use humor to depict the ups and downs of marriage.
The duo has started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $4,000 to cover their competition costs. “Sadly, at our high school the debate team is not funded, meaning everyone who qualified on our team had to raise the money for tickets and housing,” Avery shared on their page. Visit gf.me/v/c/dttt/reedandaverydebate to donate.
The Bishop Kelly High School Speech and Debate Team, led by Coach Bob Goycoolea, won state titles in both Speech and Debate for the second year in a row. Five members of the team have qualified to represent Idaho at the national competition: Justice Walker, Alton Hunter, Elleanor Lynch, Abigail Severence and Lucy Glynn.
In order for these five students to participate in the national tournament, the BK Speech and Debate Team is working to raise $15,000 for travel, lodging, food and tournament registration fees. To help support the students, visit bk.org/donate and designate your gift to Speech and Debate.
33RD ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN CHARITY TOURNAMENT BRINGS PGA TOUR GOLF AND CONCERTS (BILLY IDOL(!) AUG. 18-21
BOISE—The 33rd Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron will feature four days of PGA Tour golf and concerts by Billy Idol, Midland and Train. The event will be held Aug. 18-21 at Hillcrest Country Club.
Last year, the Albertsons Boise Open set the Korn Ferry Tour charity record donating $2.9 Million to charities. A portion of the money raised for charity will once again come from the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program where 100% of all event ticket sales support local charities. Through the program, all ticket purchasers will select the local charity their ticket purchase will support.
The concerts will kick off following golf on Thursday, Aug.18 with 2018 ACM New Vocal Group of the Year, Midland. On Friday night, rock and roll legend Billy Idol will perform as part of his global tour, The Roadside. On Saturday night, multi-Grammy and Billboard award-winning band Train will perform.
Tickets are on sale and include admission to the golf tournament by day and concerts at night. Daily tickets are $25 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and $10 for Sunday’s final round. A limited number of 4-day passes will also be available for $65 that include admission to all four days of the golf tournament and all three evening concerts. For more information, visit AlbertsonsBoiseOpen.com.