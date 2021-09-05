ELEVATE ACADEMY TO LEAD 9/11 20TH ANNIVERSARY REMEMBRANCE
CALDWELL—On Saturday, Sept. 11 a special remembrance event marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks of 9/11 will be held at Indian Creek Plaza. The event will start promptly at 8:03:11 a.m., the time of the first attack.
The event is the first annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial. Elevate Academy was selected as one of 25 grant recipients across the nation to help lead one of these events, which will also be attended by local military and first responders. Sixty communities across the country will remember 50 people lost in the 9/11 attacks. Their names will be read, along with a short bio and whether they are remembered at the North or South Pool at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. Additionally, a special 9/11 Flag of Honor will be raised.
The First Annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorials is led by Global Youth Justice, Inc., and is sponsored and funded by the Federal Agency AmeriCorps National Day of Service, and Global Youth Justice, Inc.
COMBAT VETERANS MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION HOSTING 9/11 POKER RUN
NAMPA—The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 13-4 Doughboys are hosting a 20th anniversary 9/11 remembrance and third annual Poker Run motorcycle ride. The event will begin with registration and breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Warhawk Air Museum.
The ride will begin at noon at the Warhawk and travel through Horseshoe Bend, Emmett and end at Kiwanis Park in Payette where there will be a band, silent auction and socializing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cost to participate in the ride is $25 for a single rider and $10 for a passenger, with proceeds benefiting local veterans. Breakfast is $7.50 per person. For pre-registration and more information, visit cvmaidaho134.com/doughboy-run.
CAPITAL CITY SOUND CHORUS SEEKING VOICES TO JOIN CHRISTMAS CONCERT
BOISE—Capital City Sound Chorus invites area women to experience the joy of barbershop harmonies while getting into the Christmas Spirit. The chorus will begin rehearsing Christmas songs Sept. 30, with practices every Thursday night (except Thanksgiving) from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Practices are held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 2206 N. Cole Road.
Each rehearsal will give women a chance to warm up vocally and enjoy free vocal training. Participants can experience the fun of singing in harmony right away while learning both traditional and non-traditional Christmas songs. This year is a 50th anniversary, a year late because of COVID-19.
Some previous singing experience is helpful, but not required. Participants need not bring anything but their voice and a mask and should wear casual clothing and comfortable shoes. Music will be provided. Participation is free.
For more information, email Christmas.Chorus.info@capitalcitysound.org or visit capitalcitysound.org.
BOISE-BASED PERIOD CARE COMPANY SAALT LAUNCHES BACK TO SCHOOL CAMPAIGN
BOISE—September means back to school for students across the world, but for girls without period care, many won’t complete their education. Saalt, a Boise-based startup and certified B Corp specializing in reusable period cups and underwear is partnering with local non-profit organization Style Her Empowered (S H E) and Her International to help change that. Through the month of September, Saalt is donating 30 educational scholarships and 30 cups per day to classrooms of disadvantaged girls in rural Togo and Nepal as part of their Back to School for Her Too donation campaign.