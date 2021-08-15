SPECIAL OLYMPICS IDAHO NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS GALA TO BE HELD OCT. 7
CALDWELL—Special Olympics Idaho will celebrate 50 years of hope, joy and inclusion at the Night of Champions Gala to be held Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the O’Connor Field House. The evening will celebrate the athletes, volunteers, coaches, law enforcement partners and sponsors who make up the Special Olympics Idaho movement. The highlight of the night will be the “Walk of Decades,” a historical look back at a half century of athlete achievements.
The single-largest fundraising event of the year for Special Olympics Idaho will also feature a catered dinner by Open Table, music, displays and silent and live auctions for vacations, firearms and a guided bear hunt. KTVB anchor Mark Johnson will serve as the emcee for the evening.
Event sponsorships, tables and individual tickets can be purchased at classy.org/event/special-olympics-idaho-night-of-champions/e347947.
The Night of Champions Gala is being supported by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
CALDWELL STUDENTS RAISING FUNDS TO ATTEND SPECIAL 9/11 MEMORIAL
CALDWELL—A group of students from Elevate Academy has been invited to participate in a special 20th anniversary event in New York City with other students from around the country where they will stand with first responders and military members at Ground Zero to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.
The students will also get a first-hand educational experience about the terrorist attacks and the impact they had on our nation. This includes an opportunity to speak with some survivors of the attacks who managed to escape the Twin Towers.
The group of students is fundraising on GoFundMe to pay for travel and lodging for this once-in-a-lifetime educational experience. So far, they’ve raised $1,250 of their $5,000 goal. To view the GoFundMe, visit: gf.me/v/c/dttt/trip-to-new-york-for-sept-11-remembrance-project
INSPIRE EXCELLENCE ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL INSPIRE EXCELLENCE AWARDS
BOISE—The nonprofit Inspire Excellence announced its second annual Inspire Excellence Awards event will be held at JUMP’s Pioneer room on Oct. 13, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will accommodate approximately 300 people.
The purpose of the event is to honor nine individuals in Idaho who inspire, uplift and serve others. The community is encouraged to nominate individuals to win an award in one of the three categories. Nominations can be made now until Aug. 20 at inspireexcellenceidaho.org. Winners will be honored at the event in October and receive $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.
Funds raised from the event will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club to initiate their Teens 2 Trades Program. This newly created program helps underserved youth in Idaho find meaningful career paths in the trades.
SPARKLIGHT TO AWARD $12,000 TO THOSE BUILDING STRONGER CONNECTION IN THEIR COMMUNITY
Internet provider Sparklight will award $1,000 each to 12 individuals making a difference in the communities it serves as part of the company’s “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign.
Individuals throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can nominate a fellow community member simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the nominee works to build connections in their community, whether through volunteering, caregiving, teaching, as a first responder or other ways. Three individuals will be selected to win each week for four weeks.
“Sparklight is committed to connecting our customers and communities to what matters most,” said Trish Niemann, Sparklight’s Senior Director of Corporate Communications, in a press release. “We want to recognize those individuals in the communities we serve who are also building connections – those often-unsung heroes who make a lasting impact on the lives of their friends and neighbors.”
Entries will be accepted through Sept. 5 at sparklight.com.
LOCAL NONPROFIT WILD HEARTS FEATURED ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA
BOISE—Local nonprofit Wild Hearts Idaho was featured on Good Morning America “Rise and Shine Tour of America: Idaho” on Aug. 9. The story highlighted how Wild Hearts Idaho is increasing access to Idaho’s great outdoors for girls and youth in our community. The story also included an interview with the founder and executive director, Maggie Benedetti, and Madeline Patterson, a youth participant.
Wild Hearts Idaho is a girl-focused and girl-led organization centered on building leadership skills in teen girls, ages 12-18, through outdoor adventure. For more information, visit wildheartsidaho.org.
SPARKLIGHT AWARDS $5,000 GRANT TO MERIDIAN NONPROFIT
MERIDIAN—Sparklight, a member of the Cable One family of brands, recently awarded a $5,000 grant to Rise Above Performance and Nutrition Training through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund, which launched in January. Through this program, the company awarded more than $100,000 in grants earlier this summer to 30 nonprofits across its 24-state footprint.
Rise Above Performance and Nutrition Training, which helps children and youth stay physically, mentally and emotionally healthy, received the grant to help fund the expansion of their mobile fitness program with a new enclosed trailer and training equipment.
AWARDS TO YOUTH PROGRAMS ADDRESS LOST LEARNING
BOISE—The Idaho Out-of-School Network (ION) announced $400,000 in funding awards to a dozen youth programs addressing the academic, social and emotional learning needs of K-12 youth. The Idaho Community Program for Youth (ICPfY) awards were made to community organizations across the state to expand high-quality summertime and after-school learning.
“We are so excited to provide this opportunity to expand impactful, out-of-school learning and experiences,” said ION Director Anna Almerico. “Communities are facing huge challenges combating summer learning loss as well as the effects of the pandemic.”
Treasure Valley programs that received funding include: Lakeview Y Kids of Nampa, $45,000; Emmett Middle School, $45,000; Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Southern Idaho, $25,000; The Salvation Army Youth Center in Nampa, $25,000; Marsing Academies, $25,000; and Girls on the Run Treasure Valley, $25,000.
The ICPfY funds come from Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Future application deadlines for the ICPfY program will be posted at idahooutofschool.org.