Grady Noble's performance in the International Olympiad Championships single-handedly put the state of Idaho in 9th place in the overall medal standings for all divisions (Elementary through High School). Idaho finished ahead of states such as Florida, Texas and Massachusetts as well as countries such as Australia, the Philippines and Singapore in the medal count.
Grady Noble won a total of four gold medals including a gold in the Written Exam (one of the of the top three competitions) as well finishing just out of the medals (4th) in four additional events. Grady finished the Olympiad Championships in 7th place overall in the Middle School Division.
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Mari Ramos, Director of Operations at the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Chamber, as guest speaker. Ms. Ramos explained she works to promote the advancement and economic growth of all businesses in Idaho, especially small, and Hispanic owned businesses. They also provide leadership and training opportunities to the Hispanic community in general, whether an employee or an entrepreneur. She described how the Idaho Hispanic Chamber has become a resource for Hispanic people all over the state and for an array of issues and not just business concerns. Ramos explained they often help their members overcome things like language barriers and cultural misunderstandings. She also described a number of events the Chamber initiates or supports like the Latino Fest that brings together those m not only from Mexico, but Guatemala, Peru, Honduras, and others. The Kiwanis Club of Nampa is celebrating 100 years of community service and thank those partners that continue to enrich its membership. Pictured: Rod Emery (President), Mari Ramos.
The Boise Bench Lions Club welcomed Shari Baber, board member and founder of Brown Like Me. Their mission is to help black youth and their families connect to their culture and develop a sense of belonging by creating a community of people that look like them and reflect who they are. They are taking some of their teenagers to Washington DC to help them learn about the US government. The teenagers have to fundraise and serve their community to go on this trip. Pictured are Tom Caperon, Past President, Gayle Chaney, Club President and Shari Baber.
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa hosted Nampa Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter as guest speaker. The Chief spoke on an array of topics. He discussed the new station, Station #6, that is being built and how that will help response times to west Nampa. Station #6, is the first station built since 2007 in Nampa. The Nampa Fire District annexed the Nampa Fire Department effective January 1, 2022. This has created a larger fire department by including the Nampa city and surrounding areas of Nampa. Carpenter also explained the funding and that the goal of the transition was to be “net neutral”, and by and large was accomplished with some homeowners actually seeing a reduction. Other items discussed were hiring practices and that Nampa enjoys a large applicant pool. Partnerships and working relationships with neighboring fire departments and districts was also discussed. As the Kiwanis Club of Nampa celebrates 100 years of service, we are happy to have a supportive relationship with other community partners as the Nampa Fire District. Pictured: Rod Emery (President), Chief Carpenter.
Courtesy of Todd A. Noble
Above, students of Celebration High School participate in the Navy’s virtual reality asset, the Nimitz, during the Navy Recruiting Command’s “Swarm” Orlando evolution.
At the Western Idaho Fair in Boise, the U.S. Navy showcased the Nimitz, a mobile, state-of the-art virtual reality experience that simulates a high-speed extraction of Navy SEALS under fire.
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer
Kenny Wroten
Courtesy Boise Bench Lions Club
Kenny Wroten
The Fifth Annual Boise Goathead Fest was a success.
North Junior High Schooler competes, wins gold medals
The International History Olympiad took place July 25 through Aug. 1, 2022, in Princeton, New Jersey and New York City, New York. The best and brightest history students from around the world (representing 28 U.S. states and 17 countries) competed in a variety of buzzer-based quiz events, historical simulations, games, written exams and more. Grady Noble, an incoming 8th grader at North Junior High School in Boise, competed as the first ever representative from the state of Idaho in the Olympiad.
Noble won a total of four gold medals including a gold in the Written Exam (one of the of the top three competitions) as well finishing just out of the medals (4th) in four additional events. Grady finished the Olympiad Championships in 7th place overall in the Middle School Division. In addition, his performance single-handedly put the state of Idaho in 9th place in the overall medal standings for all divisions (Elementary through High School). Idaho finished ahead of states such as Florida, Texas and Massachusetts as well as countries such as Australia, the Philippines and Singapore in the medal count.
U.S. Navy showcased Nimitz Virtual Reality Experience at the Western Idaho Fair
Inside the Nimitz, which is housed in a massive 18-wheeler, participants went through a video briefing before strapping on an Oculus Rift headset and a piece of wearable technology called a SubPac (traditionally used by Club DJs) that percusses in real time to the sounds of the mission. Visitors navigated the mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed, Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft. Once finished, participants moved to the debriefing station, where they received feedback and a performance grade.
Peterson dealership in Nampa appreciates local schools
In an effort to support local schools and teachers, Peterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Nampa developed their Back-to-School Appreciation Project in 2014. In the month of September, for every new vehicle sold, $100 is set aside to fund various projects in local schools.
The Back-to-School Appreciation Project is aimed at helping students, teachers, and schools with a little additional financial help. “Our goal is to raise thousands of dollars for our local schools” said Mert Logue, General Manager at Peterson CDJR in Nampa. “Hopefully, with the money raised for much needed equipment, the students can enhance their hands-on education to better prepare them to enter the workforce”, stated Logue.
So far, they have been able to donate over $100,000 to local schools.
Here is a sample of equipment that has been funded/purchased by the Back-to-School program:
Scantron Machine (allows teachers to efficiently grade test responses at State/National FFA events)
Weld Defect Kits (gives students hands-on skills to pass welding certification tests)
Veterinary Microscopes/Regular Microscopes
Hydroponics System (students learn Chemistry and Biology content to maintain nutrient/Ph levels)
Bovine Breeder Artificial Inseminator Simulator (helps prepare students for livestock reproduction careers and pass the AI Certification test)
Boise Goathead Fest a success
The Fifth Boise Goathead Fest was a ringing success, with 6,000 bicycle riders in the pedal powered parade. In addition, the community pulled over 4,994 pounds of goatheads. And, more than 100 volunteers came together to make the festival happen.
Sponsors included: Lost Grove Brewing, Morrison Center, Idaho Community Credit Union, and Project Filter. To continue supporting Goathead Fest and Boise Bicycle Project’s mission to promote the personal, social, and environmental benefits of bicycling on the website: boisebicycleproject.org.