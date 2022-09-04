Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


North Junior High Schooler competes, wins gold medals

The International History Olympiad took place July 25 through Aug. 1, 2022, in Princeton, New Jersey and New York City, New York. The best and brightest history students from around the world (representing 28 U.S. states and 17 countries) competed in a variety of buzzer-based quiz events, historical simulations, games, written exams and more. Grady Noble, an incoming 8th grader at North Junior High School in Boise, competed as the first ever representative from the state of Idaho in the Olympiad.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments