Nampa Elks members donated 126 pairs of underwear, 117 pairs of socks, ten crocheted or knitted hats, four pairs of gloves and 25 t-shirts to the Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall. The group also delivered food baskets to 23 families. Pictured left to right are Nampa Elks members Gary and Diana Wright, Lucile Summerlin, vice chairman Randy Jensen and Chairman Randy Jensen at the Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall. Also pictured is Brody the Memorial Hall mascot.
On Dec. 22, members of the Boise Bicycle Project team made a trip to Fort Hall Reservation. With their partners at the Tribal Youth Education Program, the BBP team was able to get 110 bicycles to kids this holiday season.
Damsel in Defense, a direct sales company whose goal is to equip, empower and educate women to protect themselves and their families, recently donated 750 pepper sprays to local shelters. Donations were made to Nampa Family Justice Center, Faces of Hope and Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Each shelter received 250 pepper sprays.
ALBERTSONS AND THE IDAHO FOODBANK CELEBRATE THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO ADDRESS FOOD INSECURITY
MERIDIAN—Albertsons and The Idaho Foodbank celebrated the results of the Santa Bucks campaign that benefitted The Idaho Foodbank, with customers and employees at 11 Albertsons stores raising money to provide more than 320,000 meals.
“Our customers and hard-working associates show such generosity through these holiday campaigns,” said John Colgrove, Division President at Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division. “We are humbled by the support they give to our community year after year. They are truly changing the holiday for families in need.”
Since 2005, the Albertsons Santa Bucks campaign has raised funds for The Idaho Foodbank to provide food for holiday meals to Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet. This campaign gives customers the opportunity to donate money to The Idaho Foodbank when they are paying for their purchases.
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator: idahofoodbank.org/getfood/.
AVENUES FOR HOPE RAISES ALMOST $1.5 MILLION FOR SOUTHWEST IDAHO HOUSING NONPROFITS
Idaho nonprofits got a big boost this holiday season thanks to the annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge. The 2021 campaign raised more than $2.5 million over 23 days, benefiting 88 Idaho nonprofits. The money will help organizations throughout the state that provide critical housing and supportive services to Idahoans in need.
In Southwest Idaho, 45 nonprofits raised $1,499,710 during the campaign. CATCH raised $293,712, the most money in the region. Jesse Tree, with $268,038, and St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho, with $221,970, rounded out the top three fundraisers in the region.
