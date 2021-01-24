Local boy gets custom wheelchair surprise from the Challenged Athletes Foundation-Idaho
BOISE — Challenged Athletes Foundation-Idaho announced it orchestrated a special surprise for 3-year old Teddy Wallace of Boise. While attending the CAF-Idaho Nordic clinic in Sun Valley, a small group of adaptive participants, Paralympic coaches and his family gathered around as Paralympian Muffy Davis presented Teddy with a customized GRIT Freedom Chair, the world’s first all-terrain wheelchair for kids. Together with GRIT, CAF-Idaho wants to make it possible for kids in Idaho to be active, independent and adventurous and enjoy all the outdoor sports and recreation that Idaho has available.
“It’s terrific that CAF-Idaho made all the exciting, inclusive adventures ahead possible for him with the custom chair.” said Davis, also a CAF athlete and Idaho State Legislator. “It was wonderful to see Teddy and his family receive the surprise grant … his world just got bigger.”
Born with Arthrogryposis, a lifelong disease that affect his joints and muscles, Teddy, was off and rolling down the groomed Nordic trails and wide-open terrain with his family in tow.
For more information about CAF-Idaho, visit the website at challengedathletes.org/idaho and join the CAF-Idaho Facebook group.
Nampa residents: Applications open for Arts and Historic Preservation Commission
NAMPA — The City of Nampa announced it is seeking volunteers with professional qualifications in architecture, history, architectural history, urban planning, archaeology, engineering, law, or other historic preservation related disciplines, as well as volunteers with professional or leadership experience in the arts who are interested in serving on the Arts & Historic Preservation Commission.
There are a total of two vacancies to fill a three year term. One vacancy on the commission must meet the qualification standards set by the National Parks Service. The other position is for those in the performing, visual or literary arts. Commissioners shall advise and assist the mayor and city council to develop, coordinate and promote the visual, performing and literary arts and heritage programs and policies for the enjoyment, education, cultural enrichment and benefit of the citizens of Nampa.
Interested individuals can download the application form at cityofnampa.us and submit a letter of interest expressing reasons why they would like to serve via email to Chief of Staff Rick Hogaboam at hogaboamr@cityofnampa.us or deliver/mail to Nampa City Hall at 411 3rd Street South, Nampa, Idaho 83651. The deadline is Monday, February 15, 2021.
Delta Dental of Idaho donates $40,000 to Idaho Business for Education
BOISE — Delta Dental of Idaho announced a donation of $40,000 to Idaho Business for Education.
“Idaho Business for Education wants to thank our Trustee member, Delta Dental of Idaho, for this generous contribution,” said Idaho Business for Education President and CEO Rod Gramer. “IBE will use this money to help close the digital divide for students who don’t have computers or internet service to support their academic achievement.”
Zions Bank donates $1,000 to LEAP
BOISE — Zions Bank announced it has made a $1,000 donation to LEAP Housing Solutions to support its “Yes You Can” homebuyer program, which helps low-income families achieve housing stability through homeownership.
The program creates an individualized plan for families to reach critical milestones such as repairing credit, locating cash for a down payment or resolving a financial crisis. LEAP Housing Solutions provides one-on-one coaching and leverages partnerships with nonprofits and service providers throughout the community to avoid duplication of services. Since January 2018, LEAP Housing Solutions has helped 45 low-income families purchase their first home.
“As Boise sets new records for home prices, it’s lifechanging for families to achieve the dream of homeownership,” said LEAP Housing Solutions Executive Director Bart Cochran. “Zions Bank’s generous donation will help families achieve housing stability and build equity for years to come.”
Affordable housing is a key focus of Zions Bank’s charitable giving.
Sofia Edgar of Boise named a Dana Scholar at Bates College
LEWISTON, MAINE — Sofia Edgar of Boise was one of 20 members of the Bates College class of 2023 to be named a Dana Scholar, the college announced. Edgar, the daughter of Diana Garza and Roberto Edgar, is a 2019 graduate of Timberline High School.
Established in 1965 through the support of the Charles A. Dana Foundation, the Dana Scholars Program recognizes exemplary academic excellence and promise, leadership potential, and community service. The program grants awards to 20 students from each first-year class.
“Being named Dana Scholar is the highest honor that a Bates first-year student can achieve,” said Malcolm Hill, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty. Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world.
Donations to local Boys & Girls Clubs, Meridian Canine Rescue announced at ExtraMile by Jacksons new store opening
MERIDIAN — At the grand opening of its newest store and with Mayor Simison of Meridian in attendance, ExtraMile by Jacksons announced a $127,232 donation to local Boys & Girls Clubs. The donation is the result of a holiday campaign that encouraged customers to double their impact by donating in-store to activate a dollar-for-dollar Jacksons match. The new store is located at 4870 N. Ten Mile Road.
“The way our customers rise to the challenge in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs always inspires us and this campaign was no exception,” said Cory Jackson, President of Jacksons Food Stores.
The funds will be distributed to 22 Boys & Girls Clubs across the West in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and Washington, including the club in Meridian where the newest store is located.
Since selecting the nonprofit in summer 2020 as its primary giving recipient, Jacksons has raised $330,904 for the Boys and Girls Clubs as well as provided in-kind donations including hundreds of sandwiches, and developed a specially-designed bottled water, PathWater, to support the nonprofit, giving 25 cents for every bottle sold directly to the cause.
The grand opening’s second donation was to Meridian Canine Rescue, the local nonprofit selected by the new store’s manager, Paul Antim, and his team.
The new Meridian location is one of 102 stores in Idaho and 264 stores in Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons’ growing network of convenience stores which spans across the West.
Casey Family Programs honors 14 helping to build Communities of Hope
SEATTLE — Casey Family Programs, a foundation dedicated to safely reducing the need for foster care and building Communities of Hope for children and families, announced the recipients of this year’s Casey Excellence for Children Awards, including two Boise foster parents, Debbie and Elliott Dorsey.
The awards are a national recognition of the accomplishments of leaders, especially those with lived experience in the child welfare system, working to safely reduce the need for foster care and build Communities of Hope, the release said. The awards recognize remarkable individuals and leaders who have demonstrated outstanding work, exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to improving child and family well-being in the United States. This year, as the country faces the devastating effects of COVID-19, while also confronting the realities of racism and inequity, so many have stepped up to new challenges with relentless dedication.
The Casey Excellence for Children Awards are named in honor of Jim Casey, the founder of United Parcel Service, who established Casey Family Programs in 1966 as an operating foundation to help improve the safety and success of vulnerable children and their families across America. Award winners are selected in five categories: birth parents, alumni of foster care, foster or adoptive parents, kinship caregivers and community leaders. The mission of Casey Family Programs is to provide and improve — and ultimately prevent the need for — foster care. For more than 50 years, the foundation has worked directly with children and families to improve life outcomes and well-being. Today Casey Family Programs also works with child welfare systems and other partners in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and with more than a dozen tribal nations to influence long-lasting improvements to the safety and success of children, families and the communities where they live.
The Dorseys of Boise recieved the Foster or Adoptive Parent Award. They became licensed Casey foster parents in rural Idaho when a sibling group needed a safe home. The Dorseys took the children in and successfully completed the licensing process. The Dorseys stepped up once again when they met a transgender foster youth named Jayde. They chose to love, understand and support Jayde in his transition and they have put an extraordinary amount of work into developing a strong and lasting relationship. The Dorseys, who have been foster parents to 10 children, are active in Jayde’s therapeutic process and are highly involved in his school and extra-curricular activities. They advocate on his behalf in court, at school and at home. They also support Jayde having a close relationship with his birth family. Jayde has lived with the Dorseys for nearly two years and they recently became his legal guardians.
View all winner video stories at casey.org/ceca-2021.
The Idaho Foodbank launches IdahoKind
A kindness and $100,000-match campaign, IdahoKind runs now through Feb. 14, Valentines Day. The goal of the campaign is to generate 1,000 acts of kindness and raise $200,000 to provide food for up to one million meals, the Idaho Foodbank announced.
The statewide campaign was inspired by the generous action of Duane and Lori Stueckle (“Stickle”) who pledged a challenge match of $100,000 — every dollar donated will be doubled up to $100,000.
“We encourage all Idahoans to perform acts of kindness in their communities — helping a neighbor, being a shoulder for a friend, volunteering for a local organization, making a financial donation to a favorite nonprofit — and share this feel-good story on social media using #IdahoKind,” it said in the release.
The acts of kindness do not need to be connected to The Idaho Foodbank or be food-related.
Examples: volunteer for your favorite cause, walk an elderly person’s dog, pay for the Starbucks order of the car behind you, shovel snow from a neighbor’s driveway, send your favorite teacher a gratitude note, etc.
This statewide effort aims to increase the awareness of the on-going food assistance, spread kindness and help create healthier communities through community activism.
For more information visit the website: idahofoodbank.org.