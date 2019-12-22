Destination Caldwell Offers Ice Skating Lesson Scholarships for Teens in Canyon & Owyhee Counties
CALDWELL — Destination Caldwell, the nonprofit that runs Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell, is offering scholarships for the SK8 Ribbon Coalition, an ice-skating lesson program designed to give children ages 12 to 16 the chance to gain confidence through ice skating, regardless of their ability to pay.
The skate program will be held five consecutive Saturday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m. beginning Jan. 11. During each session, each participant will receive an ice-skating lesson, a snack and a warm drink. The lessons progress in difficulty each week and many skaters learn advanced skills like backward skating and spinning before the program ends.
The tuition for the program is $75 per skater. Indian Creek Plaza and Destination Caldwell will offer scholarships to applicants who demonstrate financial needs. These scholarships have been contributed by the community through the Local Legends and Blues on the Creek fundraising events at Indian Creek Plaza.
Children in Canyon County and Owyhee County between the ages of 12 and 16 are eligible to participate. For details about the program, program and scholarship applications and information about how to donate, visit indiancreekplaza.com/sk8-ribbon-coalition.
Three days of bell-ringing ringing remain to reach Salvation Army goal
NAMPA — With Christmas right around the corner, there are three days left to donate at the Salvation Army Red Kettle. The Salvation Army is asking the community to give what they can to help them reach their goal of $467,000.
“Our most recent numbers show us about $225,000 away from our goal. When you donate in a Red Kettle, that money stays in your community to help your neighbors in need” Major Mike Halverson, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army Boise Corps said in a press release Tuesday.
Funds raised during the Kettle Season provide support for over 69,000 people in the Treasure Valley, through food, shelter, after school programs, education for pregnant and parenting teens, back to school supplies and more throughout the Treasure Valley.
Kettles can be found at Albertsons, Fred Meyers, Wal-Mart, Cabela’s and Hobby Lobby until Dec. 24.
Elementary students invited to submit artwork for 2020 Census Bookmark Contest
BOISE — In partnership with the Idaho Commission on the Arts, the Idaho State Complete Count committee invites all Idaho elementary students to submit artwork to the 2020 Census Bookmark Contest. Artwork from selected winners will be featured on bookmarks that will be distributed throughout the state to promote engagement with the 2020 census. The contest is open to all Idaho elementary school students. Drawings should reflect the theme of “My Idaho Home” or “My Idaho Family” and should be full color, and in any medium. For more information and a contest form visit arts.idaho.gov/census-bookmark-art-contest/.
Idaho Power employees assist in community projects this holiday season
BOISE — This Christmas season, Idaho Power employees past and present have brightened the lives of many through their holiday community giving efforts.
Through its Employee Community Funds (ECF), employees representing the Ada and Elmore counties provided holiday gifts for 75 children and cash to help ten children in Idaho City and ten children in Horseshoe Bend.
The ECF also bought and wrapped gifts for seven Monroe Elementary School families with 21 children in Boise. Monroe is a partner in education with Idaho Power employees. Additionally, the ECF contributed $1,000 to provide gifts for children in Grand View and Mountain Home.
More than 20 Idaho Power employees, their friends and families collected donations and groceries at Albertsons and Fred Meyer stores in Boise and Meridian for 7Cares Idaho Shares Day Dec. 14. Several employees also participated in the 7Cares phone bank to collect financial contributions.
Twenty-four people, including four retirees, rang the bell at The Salvation Army’s collection kettle at the Fred Meyer store on Franklin Road at Orchard Street in Boise, during two-hour shifts Dec. 11–13.
Idaho Community Foundation grants more than $208,000 in Treasure Valley
BOISE — The Idaho Community Foundation’s Southwest Regional Grant Cycle awarded more than $208,000 to 63 nonprofits, schools and other organizations in the Treasure Valley counties of Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem and Payette, thanks to the collective giving by the foundation’s Forever Idaho Fund donors and others.
Of these, 19 grants were in ICF’s Areas of Impact, which include family homelessness, mental health, education/job readiness and access to services.
To see a full list of grants, visit idahocf.org/nonprofits-students/what-weve-funded.