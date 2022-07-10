2022 PEOPLE OF ACTION SUMMIT ON FOOD SECURITY SET FOR JULY 30
BOISE—The 2022 People of Action Summit on Food Security will be held July 30 at The Riverside Hotel. The community is invited to learn the meat and potatoes of food security, which is becoming an increasingly important issue across the Western U.S. Join fellow Rotarians and community members to learn about current efforts and best practices to increase food security, reduce food waste, and prepare for a changing future in agriculture in our communities and around the world.
Participants can connect with other Rotarians and leaders who are addressing these issues, and have an opportunity to replicate existing efforts, or work with other attendees to build new models that you can take home to address the critical issue of Food Security. For more information and to register, visit rotarysummits.com/food/.
NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES RETURNS THIS SUMMER
BOISE—This summer marks the return of the Morrison Center’s Neighborhood Concert Series, with free evening concerts every other Wednesday in parks around the city. The first concert will be July 13 in Peppermint Park, followed by Fairview Park on July 27, Winstead Park on Aug. 10 and Catalpa Park on Aug. 24.
Featuring local family-friendly bands and musicians, the Neighborhood Concert Series will be a fun way to make incredible memories this summer. Boise Bicycle Project will have a bike repair station on-site in addition to bike routes during the concert. Lost Grove Brewing will be there as well providing some of their best local brews to sip on while enjoying the tunes.
INTERFAITH SANCTUARY RAISES MONEY FOR PROJECT COOL DOWN
BOISE—Interfaith Sanctuary Housing Services surpassed its fundraising goal for Project Cool Down, in response to dangerous heat creating safety concerns for people experiencing homelessness in the Cooper Court area.
The organization planned to raise $2,500 to cover the cost of several items for the back end of the shelter to cool down the blacktop where guests stay to rest during the day. Heat radiating from the asphalt frequently exacerbates the challenges we have keeping people cool when temperatures rise.
For the past two years, the shelter used COVID-19 emergency funds to lease an indoor space for a cooling shelter. That funding is no longer available, but the need to provide a space where our friends without houses can hydrate, cool down and receive support remains great.
Friends of the nonprofit suggested the use of AstroTurf, misters, a misting fan and a new shade sail to create an oasis on our back end for people who can’t otherwise get out of the hot sun. The fundraiser was posted on Network for Good and has raised over $7,000.
“We have far surpassed our goal for Project Cool Down donations and we are now able to purchase everything we need to bring Project Cool Down to life!” said Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary. “Buzz, our facility director, is out shopping and construction of Project Cool Down will begin today. Thank you everyone for your fast action and generosity! Because of you we can take better care of those who are needing a safe and cool place to be during these hot summer days! We love you and are so very grateful!”
Donations still needed include popsicles, reusable water bottles, sunscreen, sun hats, flip flops and cooling bandanas. Items can be dropped off at Interfaith Sanctuary, 1620 W. River Street, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
BOISE TEAM HOPE WALK TO SUPPORT HDSA SET FOR SEPT. 17
MERIDIAN—The Pacific West Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Boise Team Hope Walk on Sept. 17 at noon at Julius M. Kleiner Park. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.
Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007. HD is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. The symptoms are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s simultaneously. Today there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.
For more information about the event, or to register and donate online, visit hdsa.org/thwboise.
IDAHO STUDENT HONORED AT ANNUAL SKILLSUSA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT EVENT
ATLANTA—A career and technical student from Nampa won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, held June 22-23.
Lisa Cruz, a student at Idaho Center of Advanced Technology in Nampa, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Carpentry.
More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
The Skill Point Certificate represents demonstrated workplace readiness in the student’s occupational specialty. Students can add the certificate to an employment portfolio. Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score for their event as an indicator of proficiency. All SkillsUSA Championships competitors were honored on Friday night, June 24 at the SkillsUSA Awards Ceremony at State Farm Arena, which was sponsored by partner Frontdoor Inc. with keynote speaker Darren Keefe of HGTV.