World Center for Birds of Prey amphitheatre rendering

A rendering shows the new amphitheatre at the Peregrine Fund's World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise. 

 Hatch Architecture

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


STEM Action Center stages seventh annual Western Idaho Science & Engineering Fair

Western Idaho Science & Engineering Fair

High school students from throughout the region took part in the seventh annual Western Idaho Science & Engineering Fair.

More than 50 high school students from throughout the region and their mentors and family members joined Idaho STEM Action Center, judges from a wide array of STEM-related fields and STEM industry leaders like Micron and Willowview Consulting on Friday for the seventh annual Western Idaho Science & Engineering Fair.

Caldwell Parks and Recreation ribbon cutting

Caldwell Parks and Recreation held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for its new facility.
Kiwanis of Nampa Amazon

Sudhir Kumar, left, general manager of the Nampa Amazon Fulfillment Center, with Chelsea Johnson, Kiwanis Club of Nampa president.
World Center for Birds of Prey

A raptor specialist is shown with a Verreaux’s eagle-owl at the Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise. The center will hold a grand opening for its new facilities on April 22.

Recommended for you

Load comments