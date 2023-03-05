STEM Action Center stages seventh annual Western Idaho Science & Engineering Fair
More than 50 high school students from throughout the region and their mentors and family members joined Idaho STEM Action Center, judges from a wide array of STEM-related fields and STEM industry leaders like Micron and Willowview Consulting on Friday for the seventh annual Western Idaho Science & Engineering Fair.
The event, held at Boise State University, featured 25 projects from throughout the region in three categories:
- Natural sciences
- Engineering, mathematics and computer science
- Behavioral and social sciences
The event is one of three such regional events Idaho STEM Action Center hosts statewide each spring. They offer students the opportunity to engage in original STEM research projects aligned with their interests and give them the opportunity to meet and learn with other motivated students in their area.
Caldwell Parks and Recreation opens new building
City of Caldwell Parks and Recreation held a ribbon-cutting and open house for their newly constructed building on Tuesday. The 2,900-square-foot building broke ground in March 2022 and was completed in December. The previous building was approximately 500 square feet and was built in the 1950s.
“This building will give us adequate space and resources to move Caldwell’s Parks and Recreation to the next level so that we can best serve our community now and in the future,” Caldwell Parks and Recreation Director Juli McCoy said in a news release.
Kiwanis Club of Nampa learns about Amazon Fulfillment Center
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed guest speaker Sudhir Kumar, general manager of the Nampa Amazon Fulfillment Center. The Nampa fulfillment center is the first and largest Amazon building in Idaho and is also the only robotics building in Idaho. With 2.4 miles of square footage, enough metal to build 3 Eiffel Towers, 13 miles of conveyor belts and around 2,000 employees, Amazon can process packages and get them out the door in four hours.
Last year, Amazon donated $2.4 million in items and funds to our community and has donated over $400,000 so far this year. It is involved in organizations such as the Nampa Chamber and the Nampa School District.
Kumar addressed the rumors of Amazon making its employees lift heavy objects, saying that Amazon employees only lift up to 40 pounds, and the heavy lifting is done through robotics.
Grand opening set April 22 for expansion at World Center for Birds of Prey
The Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise will celebrate the grand opening of its new facilities with a ribbon-cutting and a full day of special activities on April 22.
A spacious Welcome Center will feature a raptor-inspired retail space and exhibits that tell the organization’s 50-year global conservation story. With elements of play and exploration built into the new facilities, children will be encouraged to engage in hands-on STEM-based learning through the lens of raptor conservation.
“This new campus increases our capacity for general public visitors and students on field trips by 100%,” VP of Development Heather Meuleman said in a news release. “We look forward to doubling the number of students and visitors we serve in the coming years.”
The expansion also addresses infrastructure upgrades like expanded parking facilities and restrooms. The new facility will include the Idaho Power Flight Lab, Jan S. Alsever Peregrine Falcon exhibit and the Open Skye Theater supported by Boise Cascade and Idaho STEM Action Center.
The center is located at 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane in Boise.
Wishes in Flight telethon set for March 15
This year’s Wishes In Flight telethon will be held on March 15 all day on CBS 2. Organizers will be asking Make-A-Wish Idaho supporters to donate their spare airline miles. These miles help grant travel wishes.
The most requested wish is to go to Disney World. Donated airline miles never expire, so if you have airline miles at risk of expiring, you can donate them to Make-A-Wish Idaho and ensure they get used.
Donate airline miles at wish.org/idaho/wishes-flight.
Caldwell group to host internet safety workshops for community
“The use of social media sites by predators to entrap and exploit children has become a world-wide epidemic posing a dangerous threat to all children, including to those here in Idaho,” says Debbie Kraft, who serves as chairperson of the Canyon County Anti-Trafficking Task Force, a Caldwell-based group serving under the local nonprofit civic organization LoveCaldwell.
Kraft explains, “the Task Force utilizes community education as its approach” but with “prevention as its goal.”
The group will hold two workshops titled Internet Safety Workshop Exposing Sex Crimes Against Children via Internet and Social Media from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 10 (for parents and adults 18 and older) and 9 to 11 a.m. March 11 (for children/youth with parents) to increase awareness and equip parents with practical information to protect their family.
The workshops will be held at Christ Community Church, 603 Everett St. in Caldwell.
Guest speakers will include sex crimes detectives Sam Kuoha and Travis Freeman with K-9 “Newton.”
The public is invited to this no-cost event. No reservations are required, but seating is limited so arrive early. For more information, call 208-453-1819 or email ccattaskforce@gmail.com.
Sparklight to award $15,000 to support STEM education
Sparklight announced Wednesday that it will award $2,500 to six K-12 schools and organizations to fund their science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) project or club as part of the internet service provider’s fifth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign.
Entries will be accepted through March 22 at sparklight.com/contest. Twelve finalists will be selected by Sparklight, and the six winners will be determined by public voting from March 24 through March 31. The finalists, as well as the winning schools and organizations, will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.