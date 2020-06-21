COMMUNITY URGED TO HELP STOMP OUT PUNCTUREVINES
NAMPA — For the second year the Nampa Bicycle Project is launching a “Stomp Out Puncturevines” campaign. The goal of the campaign is to reduce the amount of invasive puncturevine, also known as goatheads, at crosswalks, playgrounds and bus stops.
To participate simply pull and bag the plants and seeds and bring to the Nampa Bicycle Project booth at Nampa Farmer’s Market any last Saturday of each month between June and October. Contributions will be weighed and added to reach this year’s goal of 2,000 pounds. All participants will receive a gift in exchange for their vines provided by that month’s local merchant sponsor.
The next collection date will be June 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s sponsors include Rolling H Cycles, Caffertys, D & B Supply, Flying M and others to be announced. Visit the “Stomp Out Puncturevines” Facebook page for updates and more information.
RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE VIRTUAL COOKING EVENT JUNE 27 TO FEATURE MARK ANDERSON OF GRILL DADS
BOISE — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho (RMHC) announced their first ever virtual cooking event “Cooking Alone…Together!” will take place June 27 at 6 p.m. The event will feature a cooking class via Zoom led by Food Network Host and Today Show regular Mark Anderson of the Grill Dads. There will also be a live wine tutorial from Coiled Wines.
By purchasing tickets, participants will receive a bottle of wine and all the ingredients needed to make a three-course meal. The menu includes a grapefruit burrata salad, wagyu gold-grade ribeye steak, potatoes and asparagus and grilled pound cake with berries, vanilla honey crème fraiche and mint.
All food for the event is being donated by Sysco and the Idaho Beef Council. Additionally, Coiled Wines is helping to provide the wine and Petite 4 will assist in prepping the food for participants.
Tickets can be purchased at rmhcidaho.ticketspice.com/cooking-alonetogether. After purchasing tickets, a Zoom link will be sent out for the virtual cooking class. Participants will then pick up pre-measured and individually packaged ingredients and wine on June 27 between 1 and 3 p.m. at Petite 4.
SCULPTOR VINNIE BAGWELL SELECTED FOR HAYMAN HOUSE PUBLIC ART
BOISE — Boise City Mayor Lauren McLean and members of the Boise City Council unanimously approved a $100,000 award to sculptor Vinnie Bagwell for the development and creation of public art at the Hayman House, the former home of prominent African American community member, Erma Hayman, located in the historic River Street Neighborhood.
The purpose of the public art is to celebrate the life of Erma Hayman, who moved into the one-story residence located at 617 Ash Street with her family in 1948. Erma lived there until her death in 2009 at the age of 102. The artwork will be installed on the property’s North boundary on the South facing wall of the adjacent property’s parking garage.
Bagwell is a New York-based sculptor with an extensive background working in the public art realm. Anchored in naturalism, her three-dimensional and low-relief sculptures are cast in bronze and bronze resin and often portray and elevate People of Color and other marginalized communities.
“Commitment is what turns promises a reality,” Bagwell said. “Thus, I am very grateful to the City of Boise for its continued advocacy of the telling of Erma Hayman’s story to balance the narrative in your city through art in a public place. I look forward to creating artwork that will make her family proud and remind viewers that artistry is a powerful and useful tool of social transformation; one capable of condensing our thoughts, distilling our minds, and renewing our hopes and aspirations.”
The call-to-artists was released in fall 2019 and resulted in 20 applications. Three finalist artists were identified through the initial selection process and were invited to visit Boise, the project site and present to and be interviewed by the selection committee. Bagwell received the selection committee’s recommendation which was supported and approved by the Arts & History Commission in May 2020.
“I am so pleased that this project is finally becoming a reality,” says Richard Madry, grandson of Erma Hayman and a member of the Hayman House Task Force. “When my family decided to sell Erma Hayman’s house, the main concern was that it became a monument to her memory and the documentation of her contribution to the River Street community…As a family, we fully support the selection of Vinnie Bagwell as the artist to award the public art contract for this project.”
LOCAL STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN DRAWING CONTEST SPONSORED BY COLLEGE SAVINGS PROGRAM IDEAL
BOISE — Thirteen-year-old Ava Kerr clearly has the moon and stars in mind when she thinks about her future career. Her 11-year-old brother Gavin, however, imagines a more grounded future, one focused on the outdoors and the study of bears or other wild creatures.
During the month of April, the sister and brother from Meridian joined dozens of children from across the state in a “Draw Your Dream” sweepstakes sponsored by IDeal, Idaho’s state-sponsored 529 College Savings Program. The contest was created at the peak of stay-at-home and other pandemic precautions with the intent to keep the minds of young people focused on education after high school and their aspirations for what they want to be when the grow up.
The challenge posed to young dreamers and artists was to put on paper what they hope the future holds in store for their dream job or profession. Each week in April, IDeal drew one winner of a $50 contribution toward a 529 college savings account. At the end, a Grand Prize winner received a $100 contribution.
Drawings by the Kerrs and other contestants can be viewed online at idsaves.org.
STUDENT PHILANTHROPY COUNCIL AWARDS ANNUAL GRANTS
CALDWELL — The Student Philanthropy Council of the College of Idaho recently awarded $10,000 of grants to ten local nonprofits. The recipients are Caldwell Meals on Wheels, Boise Rescue Mission, Hands of Hope, Idaho Humane Society, Kids First Cast, Mentoring Network, Community Cakes, Catch Program, Peregrine Fund and 4H Leadership Club.
The SPC was established in 2006 with a $30,000 grant from the Seagraves Family Foundation. Staff advisor Lauren Schilli said that despite the disruptions caused on campus by the COVID-19 pandemic, the students on SPC adjusted procedures in order to interview candidates and award the grants.
“Seeing them take initiative and want to help the non-profits hardest hit by this unexpected event was moving,” said Schilli in a press release. “The students took this curve ball and changed to make sure they still went through a grant process and interviewed all nonprofits while social distancing and staying safe. They learned and grew as students and learned about how philanthropy works in a time of crisis, which is a very unique opportunity compared to other years.”
CITY OF NAMPA RECOGNIZED WITH CITY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
BOISE — The Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) recognized the City of Nampa with a City Achievement Award on June 11 during the AIC Virtual Annual Conference.
The City Achievement Awards recognize the work of cities around Idaho that have implemented pioneering approaches to improve quality of life, address community challenges and enhance service delivery in cost-effective ways. This year, The City of Nampa was recognized with a City Achievement Award in the Public Works & Transportation Category for its Re-Use Project. The city is receiving a first-of-its- kind in Idaho reuse permit to allow highly treated Class A water to be used in the community for fire protection, commercial and residential landscaping and irrigation needs. Nate Runyan, the Deputy Public Works Director, led a public outreach and education effort that built public support for the upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.
2021 TRADITIONAL ARTS APPRENTICESHIP AWARDS AND INAUGURAL FOLK & TRADITIONAL ARTS FELLOWSHIPS ANNOUNCED
BOISE — The Idaho Commission on the Arts has awarded six master artists and their qualified apprentices $3,000 each as part of the annual Traditional Arts Apprenticeship program. The program is designed to facilitate learning partnerships between a recognized master artist and an apprentice to continue artistic traditions in a shared community.
This year’s TAAP recipients are: Bryce Williams (Malta) and Bowdrie Ottley (Declo), rawhide braiding; Conley Walker (Weiser) and Clint Lundy (New Plymouth), saddle making; Thomas Matus (Kuna) and Justin Seelig (Kuna), waterfowl carving; Jenny Williams (Lapwai) and Lydia McCloud (Lapwai), Nez Perce cornhusk weaving; Dave Anderson (Twin Falls) and Sydney Anderson (Twin Falls), silver engraving; Amiri Osman (Boise) and Henock Nsimba (Boise), batik design.
The recipients of the inaugural Folk and Traditional Arts Fellowship are: Norma Pintar (Meridian), Mexican Folk Dance; Cary Schwarz (Salmon), saddle making; and Jenny Williams (Lapwai), Nez Perce weaving. Each recipient receives $5,000.
ENGAGEMENT ON COVID HOLD? JUST SAY ‘GROVE I DO’
BOISE—The Grove Hotel in downtown Boise announced the “Grove I Do” Sweepstakes, which will offer complimentary wedding ceremonies to up to 10 couples who have been affected by COVID-19. The hotel is currently seeking submissions from couples who were unable to hold their wedding due to COVID-19 or have been otherwise adversely affected.
On August 20-21, 2020, couples will have two-hour, private reservations for The Terrace, an outdoor balcony that offers views of the Boise Foothills and city center from the fourth floor of The Grove Hotel. Couples will also have full access to the two adjoining Terrace Suites one hour before their ceremony, for a total of three hours.
Each ceremony will include complimentary decor, an arch, seating for up to 50 guests, professional photography and courtesy set up, tear down, and cleaning of the venue between ceremonies. Additionally, each couple is offered a complimentary room reservation at The Grove Hotel on their wedding night. In lieu of payment, the hotel asks couples and wedding guests to bring canned food donations for The Idaho Foodbank, the largest food bank and distributor of free food assistance in the state.
To enter the “Grove I Do” sweepstakes, couples must complete the entry form and video submission before July 6 at 11:59 p.m. The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who is 18 years of age or older. For more information, official rules and submission details, visit grovehotelboise.com.