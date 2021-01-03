AGRI BEEF HONORS 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF BEEF COUNTS PROGRAM WITH YEAR-END DONATION
BOISE —Agri Beef recently honored the tenth anniversary of the Beef Counts program with a $25,000 donation of beef to the Idaho Foodbank. The Beef Counts program is a statewide initiative spearheaded by Agri Beef and other Idaho beef associations to provide protein to food insecure Idahoans.
According to Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, there is no better way to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of this philanthropic partnership. “It is fundamentally important to provide beef protein to individuals and families; giving them the essential nutrients to stay healthy in order to work through difficult times,” said Vauk in a press release. “It is even more special during the holidays because this program not only provides families the opportunity to enjoy a holiday meal together, but also gives them the gift of knowing that someone cares.”
With the support of Idaho’s cattle ranchers, the Idaho Cattle Association, Idaho CattleWomen Council, Idaho Beef Council and Agri Beef, and with community fundraising and support from grocery retailers, including Albertsons, the Beef Counts program has consistently stepped up to address the challenge for providing quality protein, which is often a scarce commodity for food banks. Since 2010, Beef Counts has provided over 1.7 million servings of beef to The Idaho Foodbank.
ZIONS BANK DONATES TO WYAKIN FOUNDATION FOR VETERANS
BOISE —Zions Bank has donated $1,000 to the Wyakin Foundation to support veterans in completing the Wyakin Warrior program.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional barriers for veterans including financial strain, isolation and difficulty with online learning. To help veterans overcome these challenges, the Wyakin Foundation provides emergency financial support, professional attire for interviews and grants that offer project management and community engagement experience.
“For too many veterans, finding a path forward in their post-military lives is an overwhelming challenge that all too often leads to difficulty or even tragedy,” said Wyakin Foundation CEO Brent Taylor. “Zions Bank’s donation will help us provide active, personalized support during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
LOCAL STUDENTS AWARDED SCHOLARSHIPS FROM LASSONDE ENTREPENUR INSTITUTE
SALT LAKE CITY —The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, a program at the University of Utah, awarded scholarships to five local students for the 2020-21 academic year. The scholarships come with the opportunity to gain leadership skills and experience while managing many activities for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Brianna Bernhardt of Meridian, Nick Burum of Boise, Lauren Kochaver of Boise, Samuel Steele of Boise and Nick Burum of Boise all received scholarships.
The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute is an interdisciplinary division of the David Eccles School of Business. The institute provides many programs and opportunities for all students on campus to launch a company, build a product, or join a team. To
learn more about the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute at lassonde.utah.edu.
MAKE-A-WISH IDAHO WINS KATIE AWARD HONORING EXCELLENCE IN WISH GRANTING
BOISE —This year Make-A-Wish Idaho won a prestigious award as part of Make-A-Wish America’s annual conference, which was held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
Each year, Make-A-Wish America selects award recipients from the 59 chapters across the country. This year, the Idaho chapter received the Katie Award, which is awarded to chapters cultivating and developing national corporate sponsorship programs that generate $100,000 or more for Make-A-Wish.
In a statement, Make-A-Wish Idaho expressed gratitude to be the hometown chapter for Scentsy, which is headquartered in Meridian. Scentsy designed the Disney Tinkerbell Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust warmer to benefit Make-A-Wish. A portion of the sale of each warmer was given to Make-A-Wish chapters throughout the country.
“Scentsy is a key partner to Make-A-Wish Idaho, and to chapters across the US. Countless wishes have been granted to children with critical illnesses because of Scentsy’s support,” said Janie Best, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Idaho.
LOCAL GIRL SCOUTS LAUNCH 2021 DIGITAL COOKIE PROGRAM
BOISE─Girl Scout cookies are now available for purchase online, a few weeks earlier than normal. The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage chose to start the annual program a few weeks earlier than usual to allow girls additional time to collect orders with a focus on using their personalized Digital Cookie online ordering platform.
All funds raised stay local. Individuals can contact the Girl Scout in their life and ask for her Digital Cookie link to place an order. Customers may pay to have cookies shipped immediately or avoid fees by pre-ordering girl-delivered cookies to arrive in mid-February. Customers also have an option to donate cookies through the council’s Cookies from the Heart program which donates cookies to the Idaho Foodbank.
The Cookie Program runs through March 21. This entrepreneurial program powers Girl Scouts’ activities for the year through experiences like community service projects, badge work, camp, travel and more.
Girl Scouts of Silver Sage offers eight flavors of cookies for $5 per box. Varieties available for 2021 include Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemon-Ups and gluten-free Toffee-Tastic.
If you don’t have a connection with a local Girl Scout or troop, contact Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Customer Care at (208)-377-2011 or customercare@girlscouts-ssc.org for assistance and keep an eye on girlscouts-ssc.org/cookies for additional ways to connect with local Girl Scouts and troops selling cookies.