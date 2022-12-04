Buy a book and support
the Nampa Train Depot
Jerry Cornilles of Nampa is the author of “Letters Home.” It’s the story of “a young Nampa man from his enlistment in the U.S. Army just before Pearl Harbor to his tragic death in 1944,” Cornilles wrote in an email. “It is told through the V-mail letters he sent home regularly to his family.” V-mail, short for “Victory Mail,” was the main and secure method of correspondence between soldiers and their families during World War II.
According to Cornilles, “the recently discovered letters, saved by his mother, tell a poignant story of lives torn apart by war.”
The book is available online through Amazon and Barnes and Noble websites for $19.95. It will also be featured at the Dec. 8 Nampa Chamber of Commerce Business and Breakfast Meeting and available for purchase there. The meeting is slated for 7:30 a.m. and will take place at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 5750 E. Franklin Road.
In an effort to raise awareness, Cornilles is donating all proceeds from his book sales to support the iconic Nampa Train Depot.
About the book from amazon.com: ”A young man, Bill Towery, with close family ties leaves high school and family for the adventure of enlisting in the Army just before the United States entered World War II. A cousin and close friend also enlisted around the same time with a desire to become a pilot. They both looked forward to a reunion somewhere in the world. To alleviate his loneliness, Bill stayed in touch with family through ‘letters home’ which were all saved by his mother. Those letters tell a fascinating story of amazing war experiences: from enduring four months of daily Japanese air attacks and the shooting down of 20 Japanese Zero fighter planes with 50 caliber machine guns to losing four men of his eight-man patrol when they were ambushed by a tribe of head hunters. Another unique experience was taking an Australian War Bride.”
The Musettes to hold Christmas concert
in December
Start off your Christmas season enjoying the beautiful sounds of The Musettes, a premiere women’s choir at their upcoming Christmas concert, “What a Beautiful Name” on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren, 11030 Orchard Ave. in Nampa. There will be traditional and fun songs with dance. The guest performer will be Shantelle Wood and a goodwill offering will be taken.
The Musettes are women who love to share the gift of song with each other and our community. They were founded in 1960 and started by women who needed an opportunity for musical expression and sisterhood. To date, more than 350 women have been a part of it. The choir has performed over 100 concerts and awarded thousands of dollars in music scholarships to over 150 students and choir members.
Capital City Sound
Chorus presents annual Christmas concert
Capital City Sound’s annual Christmas concert “Christmas Memories” will be held Dec. 17 at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, at 4848 N Five Mile Road in Boise. The concert begins at 2 p.m. and features traditional favorites as well as newer songs, according to a press release.
A cappella arrangements of Christmas songs will be sung in a four-part harmony. The show will also feature quartets from Capital City Sound members and guest quartets. New and old Christmas Chorus members hail from Meridian, Boise, Nampa, Eagle, Caldwell, Huntington, Kuna, and Twin Falls.
The afternoon will also include a silent auction and gift-packaged bake sale items. Doors open at 1 p.m. to browse auction and bake sale items. Doors to the seating area open at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets to this family-friendly show are $15 for adults, $10 for students and may be purchased online at capitalcitysound.bpt.me or at the door. Children under 5 are free. More information about the chorus can be found capitalcitysound.org.
TDS donates to West Valley Humane Society following months-long campaign
TDS Telecommunications LLC recently presented West Valley Humane Society with a donation to culminate TDS’ Rescue Dog of the Month social media campaign.
On the TDS Fiber Facebook page this year, TDS spotlighted dogs at the humane society that need homes and pledged to donated $1 to the organization for every share the posts received. On Tuesday, TDS ended the 2022 campaign by presenting a check to the Humane Society for $2,700.
“We are so grateful for the support and generosity of TDS. Their love of animals in need shows every day and we are very grateful to partner with an organization so committed to give back to their community. TDS has committed to not only helping animals by financially donating, but also using their platform to promote and support animals looking for new homes — they go above and beyond,” Brittany Sundell, director of shelter programs, said in a press release.
The donation was made during TDS’ Week of Giving campaign, which features themed giving events throughout TDS markets from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. More than $90,000 was distributed to nonprofit organizations in TDS communities throughout the week.
Windermere Power House Group Real Estate holds annual food drive
Windermere Power House Group Real Estate, Caldwell will be holding a Holiday Food Drive to benefit WICAP (Western Idaho Community Action Partnership). WICAP is involved in head start, food assistance, energy assistance, emergency rental assistance and senior services, according to a press release.
The Dive will be held Dec. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Windermere office at 2900 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. There will be agents in the parking lot to assist in taking non-perishable food donations.