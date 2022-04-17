NEWGRASS BAND MOLLY IN THE MINESHAFT OFFERING CONCERT FOR GENERAL PUBLIC AND SPECIAL NEEDS AUDIENCE
CALDWELL—When Molly in the Mineshaft rolls into town on April 20, they’ll be preparing for two unique concerts at Jewett Auditorium. This self-proclaimed “Newgrass” band blends traditional roots music and instruments with a fresh approach that could include anything from Orange Blossom Special to Ozzy Osbourne. Their “Americana ala Carte” concert, held April 20 at 7 p.m., features a unique format, where an audience member chooses the next song from a musical menu when their number is drawn.
The band is also offering a sensory-friendly, special-needs concert that will happen at 1 p.m. on April 20. The concert is careful with sound and light levels, and provides fidgets and earplugs. Caldwell Fine Arts also provides a Social Experience booklet, available at caldwellfinearts.org, that helps prepare patrons for the concert by showing pictures of the concert hall, introducing the band and explaining what to expect. There will also be an ASL interpreter at the concert for the hearing-impaired.
Molly in the Mineshaft will play folksongs from around the world, with a focus on involving the audience. A musical “petting zoo” will be available for patrons to feel and play some of the instruments they will hear during the concert both before and after the concert. All ages and abilities are invited. Some parents may find this concert is also suitable for younger children who aren’t ready for a traditional concert or those who would prefer a sensory-friendly experience.
Tickets for both concerts are available at caldwellfinearts.org or at 208-717-5368.
SWEET HOME RIDE AND BBQ FOR POW/MIA FAMILIES HELD APRIL 24
SWEET—The 16th annual Sweet Home Ride, Auction and BBQ benefiting the National League of POW/MIA families and Idaho State Veterans Home will be held April 24.
The ride kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Crusin’ Biker Wear, Cleveland & South 5th Ave. in Caldwell, with all types of vehicles welcome. The auction and BBQ will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with opening ceremony at 1 p.m. at Triangle Restaurant, 8770 State Highway 52, Sweet. For more information visit bvpowmia.org.
NAMPA MAYOR’S COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST HELD MAY 5
NAMPA—The Nampa Mayor’s Community Prayer Breakfast will be held May 5 at 7 a.m. at the Nampa Civic Center. The event will feature Canyon County prosecuting attorney Bryan Taylor as guest speaker. The St. Paul’s Catholic school choir will give a special performance. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 208-442-3232 or at ictickets.com. RSVP by April 30.
BREATHE WELL NAMPA PROJECT WORKSHOP HELD APRIL 26
NAMPA—In partnership with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Nampa library staff will present “It’s in the Air” April 26 at 2 p.m. Idaho DEQ will provide an overview of the Air Quality Monitoring program in the Treasure Valley and citizens will learn about air quality status, what is being done to protect air quality and steps they can take to help protect air quality.
The Nampa Public Library Foundation was awarded $3,599.45 from the National Network of Libraries of Medicine (NNLM) All of Us Mini Programming Award to fund the Breathe Well Nampa project. The project strives to enhance awareness of how individual behavior impacts air quality and how poor air quality contributes to serious health risks such as chronic respiratory disease.
The Nampa Public Library’s new air quality monitoring kits will be available for checkout at each workshop. These kits allow citizens to collect important data to better inform our community about the air quality surrounding us. Patrons are encouraged to participate in this citizen science initiative and contribute the data they gather on a national crowdsourced map at habitatmap.org.
In addition to the workshops, the Nampa Public Library will be installing a PurpleAir monitoring sensor on the 3rd floor Nampa Smiles Terrace. Live-data transmissions of real-time Downtown Nampa air quality measurements will be available to be viewed at nampalibrary.org.
WCA ENCOURAGES COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IN DENIM DAY 2022
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance encourages the community to participate in Denim Day 2022, an international sexual assault awareness campaign. Ways to be involved include ordering Denim Day materials at wcaboise.org; wearing denim or jeans to work on April 27 and an “Ask Me About Denim Day” sticker or denim ribbon; and hosting an awareness event.
Denim Day originated after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court in the 1990s. On her first lesson, an 18-year-old was sexually assaulted by her 45-year-old driving instructor. While he was initially convicted of the crime and sent to prison, the ruling was later overturned when the defense argued that because the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped remove them, thus implying consent. The following day, women in the Italian Parliament wore jeans to work in solidarity with the victim.
ROTARY CLUB OF BOISE SW HOSTING NEW ORLEANS JAZZ CRAWFISH BOIL FUNDRAISER
BOISE—The Rotary Club of Boise Southwest will host a New Orleans Crawfish Boil on May 7 to fund their community projects. The fundraiser will be held at Green Acres, located on the Boise River Greenbelt, at 1401 Shoreline Drive.
Come and enjoy a heaping plate of boiled crawfish and shrimp with all the fixings along with music from Boise High School Band, Hillside Junior High and North Junior High while raising funds that will go directly to the local community through the club’s foundation.
Crawfish will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and live music will start at 5 p.m.
Ticket sales end April 29. This event is co-hosted by Green Acres Food Truck Park, Louisiana Soul Bayou and Buy Idaho. Tickets are $40 each and are available at eventbrite.com.
ZIONS BANK HOSTS VIRTUAL WORKSHOP ON ATTRACTING TOP TALENT
BOISE—Zions Bank’s Idaho Business Resource Center will host a virtual workshop April 27 on attracting top talent featuring senior recruiters Ashley Widdekind and Emily Romero, who help recruit employees across 10 states for Zions Bancorporation.
The workshop will cover topics that can help attendees hone their talent recruitment strategies, including:
- The key elements of a successful strategy
- How to develop and cultivate key relationships
- The latest and most effective recruiting platforms and tools
- How to right size recruitment strategies for a small business
The Zoom event begins at 10 a.m. MST and is free to the public, but registration is required via Eventbrite or by calling 208-501-7449.
LEE PESKY LEARNING CENTER NAMED AN OFFICIAL CHARITY PARTNER OF 2022 NYC MARATHON
BOISE—Lee Pesky Learning Center was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place on November 6. Lee Pesky Learning Center will be among the 500 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world’s most popular marathon.
This spring, ‘training’ will extend beyond coaching, counseling and professional development for Lee Pesky Learning Center as they recruit ten athletes to run for their 2022 Running for Learning TCS New York City Marathon team. Last year’s team—comprised of 10 runners and two re-entry runners—raised over $52,000 for LPLC and collectively covered 314.4 miles while braving 40-degree temperatures. One of last year’s runners—an alumnus of Lee Pesky Learning Center and New York City model, actor and marathon runner Nathan Katsuki—was featured on News12 Brooklyn prior to the race.