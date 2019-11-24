Free Thanksgiving dinner today at St. Paul Baptist Church in Boise
BOISE—St. Paul Baptist Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner today at 12:45 p.m. for members, friends, family and neighbors. The dinner will begin following the 11 a.m. worship service. The church is located at 1320 W. Bannock Street.
Brave Hearts Cowboy Church hosts special concert today
EMMETT—The Brave Hearts of Idaho Cowboy Church will present a special concert today featuring Nashville recording artist Betty Adams. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. at New Life Christian Center, 212 South Boise Ave. Brave Hearts Idaho is a nonprofit that works in conjunction with the Veterans Assistance League to assist Idaho Veterans and their families facing financial crisis.
Boise Rescue Mission serving Thanksgiving banquet Nov. 27
BOISE—Thanksgiving comes one day early for Boise Rescue Mission Ministries with a dinner Wednesday Nov. 27 at Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
People in need will have the opportunity to enjoy a hot, traditional Thanksgiving meal. The Rescue Mission is also giving out holiday meals with a turkey and food box with all the fixings for about 1,200 households. For more information, visit boiserm.org.
Nampa Public Library looking for artists to apply to supply art for local history area
NAMPA—The Nampa Public Library is taking applications from local artists to submit applications to provide a piece of art reflecting local history to add to the local history section of the library on the third floor. The deadline for applications is Jan. 10.
The application process is open to all visual artists, with preference given to artists with Treasure Valley ties. A selection panel representing the Nampa Public Library Foundation will meet, review applications and choose three finalists who will be paid $200 each to create site-specific proposals for consideration. Chosen finalists will then prepare proposals on a 24” x 36” board. For more information contact Claire Connley at connleyc@nampalibrary.org or call 208-468-5806.
Group artist show and benefit ornament auction, unveiling of Sue Latta artwork to be held Dec. 5
BOISE—The Capitol Contemporary Gallery will have a group show of work by their 2019 gallery artists Dec. 5, as well as a charity silent auction of artist made ornaments and unveiling of new artwork by Sue Latta.
The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the gallery located at 451 S. Capitol Blvd. The ornament auction will close at 8 p.m. The group show is free and open to the public and will run through Dec. 30. All of the ornament auction proceeds will benefit Idaho Parents Unlimited for their Work of Art Program. Idaho Parents Unlimited helps families with disabilities to access services and meet their disability needs, and The Work of Art Program is a program that specifically trains young adults with disabilities job related skills to help transition from school to work.
Albertsons “Turkey Bucks” Campaign provides over 4,000 turkey dinners to Idahoans in need
BOISE—Albertsons employees and customers teamed up during the annual “Turkey Bucks” campaign to raise food and funds to help Idahoans facing hunger this holiday season. Starting in mid-October, shoppers at the Albertsons in Eastern Idaho and Treasure Valley locations were given the opportunity to make a $1, $5 or $10 donation. The donations were used to fund 4,199 full turkey dinners that were delivered by Albertsons employees to The Idaho Foodbank on Nov. 18.
“Hunger produces an incredible amount of stress; add in the expectations of the holidays and this combination can heighten the anxiety in people already struggling to cover basic needs,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We are grateful to Albertsons for the care they give to the communities they serve.”
The “Turkey Bucks” campaign continues until November 28, 2019 at participating Albertsons stores. Food raised through the “Turkey Bucks” program will go towards The Idaho Foodbank’s goal to distribute food for 2.8 million meals in the final two months of 2019.
Nampa Art Guild hosts artist Joyce Green Dec. 2
NAMPA—The Nampa Art Guild will host an artist demonstration featuring artist Joyce Green. The demonstration will take place at 7 p.m. at the Fleet Reserve Building, 1012 11th Ave. North. Green has been a professional artist for over 30 years and has had work featured at the Rocky Mountain National and the Northwest Watercolor Society.