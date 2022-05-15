SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM FOR KIDS STARTS MAY 26
CALDWELL, NAMPA, MIDDLETON, & PARMA—With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out. Oasis Summer Feeding Program provides free meals to children during the summer.
This summer, meals will be served at area parks on Monday through Friday at lunch and supper. There is no cost to attend. Any child ages 1-18 may come to eat. For more information, contact 208-459-6000 or visit oasiswc.org.
NAMPA ART GUILD PRESENTS SPRING SHOW MAY 16 — 24
NAMPA—The Nampa Art Guild will host its annual spring show from May 16 — 24 at the Nampa library lobby. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Prizes will be awarded in three categories by Linda Varnes, a local artist who has designed parade floats for the Rose Parade. Participating artists range from the beginner to the professional. Visitors may vote for their favorite painting, with one prize going to the artist who is the audience’s favorite. For more information, visit nampaartguild.com.
FOOD NETWORK SHOW LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS FOR EPISODE TO BE FILMED MAY 24-25
NAMPA—The Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” is coming to Nampa May 24 – 25 to help renovate Island Kine Grinds restaurant and is looking for volunteers to help with design and construction as well as diners in the newly renovated restaurant.
“Restaurant: Impossible” is hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, whose challenge is to turn the restaurant around in two days with only $10,000 and the help of the community. A press release from the show’s producer said the show is looking for seeking enthusiastic individuals who would love to work with Robert Irvine and his renovation team as design and construction ‘volunteers’ on an episode. They need helpers skilled or proficient in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating or upholstering.
Shift one begins May 24 at 1 p.m. and shift two begins May 25 at 10:30 a.m.
Participants must be 18 years old and sign an appearance release on site for this paid position. If selected, participants will be subject to a COVID test prior to filming, and masks are always worn on set. If interested, please email reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by noon (PST) on May 20 with your full name, email address, cell number and any pertinent skill set / related profession. Please use the following subject line: 2016 / ISLAND KINE GRINDS Volunteer.
Diners are needed for lunch on Tuesday, May 24 at 11 a.m. and the grand re-opening dinner on Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. If you are interested in making a reservation at Island Kine Grinds for either service, please email the Restaurant: Impossible production at: reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by May 20 at noon (PST). Please use the following in your subject line: 2016 / ISLAND KINE GRINDS RESERVATIONS.
In the email, include your contact information, party size and names of the people in your party.
MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY MAY 30 HOSTED BY IDAHO DIVISION OF VETERANS SERVICES
BOISE—The Idaho Division of Veterans Services invites the public to attend a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30 starting at 10 a.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. The ceremony is held to honor and remember all those who died serving in service to our nation as well those who served and are still serving in our Armed Forces.
This year’s ceremony will include a wreath presentation by multiple veteran and civic organizations, aircraft flyover performed by the 124th Fighter Wing and support and participation by the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force. Speakers will include representatives from the governor’s office, elected officials and the keynote speaker will be combat veteran Dan Nelson.
Public parking for this event will be at Optimist Park located at the intersection of Hill and Horseshoe Bend Roads. Transportation will be provided by buses donated by the Brown Bus Company and Valley Regional Transit. Arrive early for transportation to the ceremony site as the event will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and conclude by 11 a.m.
As part of the Memorial holiday May 30, volunteers from Bugles Across America will render “Taps” and the Boise Highlanders will play “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, visit veterans.idaho.gov.cemetery.
WYAKIN FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH PHILLIPS CONNECT AND JUSTIN ASHLEY RACING
Phillips Connect and Justin Ashley Racing have partnered with the Wyakin Foundation, a nonprofit based in Boise that connects wounded and injured veterans with the resources and opportunities to have a better future.
Through its involvement with the NHRA, the Wyakin Foundation will be exposed to fundraising opportunities. It will also encourage veteran participation by inviting them to the races to experience the sport firsthand.
The partnership will extend for the remaining 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing season. Phillips Industries is a longstanding supporter of the Wyakin Foundation and connected Justin Ashley Racing with the nonprofit in January 2022. Since then, Ashley and his team have been dedicated to helping Wyakin, along with Phillips Connect, in its mission of preparing wounded veterans for fulfilling post-military careers.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Wyakin Foundation for the rest of the 2022 NHRA season,” said Phillips Connect’s CEO and Founder, Rob Phillips. “The Phillips family has always sought out philanthropies we resonate with, and Wyakin has been on the top of our list. The work that they do with the veterans in our community is so admirable, and we are proud to continue supporting them and their mission of making the transition for soldiers a bit easier.”
NHRA Top Fuel driver, Justin Ashley is excited to get involved with the Wyakin Foundation. “I first learned about the Wyakin Foundation this past January at the Phillips Connect HQ, and I instantly felt a connection with its mission. It’s an honor to partner with an organization so passionately dedicated to helping veterans within the community. Our team is very much looking forward to working closely with Wyakin throughout the 2022 season to help assist in successfully accomplishing their mission.”
Since 2010, Wyakin has served as a conduit, connecting wounded and injured veterans to their successful and fulfilling civilian futures through education, development, and guidance. It treats each veteran as an individual and formulates a plan for them based on their unique needs.
ZIONS BANK HOSTS FREE VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS ON LEADERSHIP, EMPLOYEE MANAGEMENT
BOISE—Zions Bank’s Business Resource Center will host two virtual workshops on leadership and employee management in May. Presenters will focus on strategies to attract, retain and develop employees.
“People Building as a Business Strategy,” led by Alturas CEO Blake Hansen, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18. Hansen leads a diversified group of operating businesses in real estate, construction, technology and other industries. The Alturas group of companies are consistently rated among the best places to work in Idaho.
“Improve Performance Through Effective Employee-Manager Relationships,” with leadership coach Abbey Louie, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25. Louie is the founder of The Management Essentials, a training program for new managers. She has more than 15 years of experience in leadership and team development, including more than a decade at The Boeing Company where she managed global talent development programs.
The Zoom events are free but registration is required via Eventbrite or by calling 208-501-7449.