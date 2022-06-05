FLYING M COFFEE GARAGE HOSTING CRAFT MARKET JUNE 11
NAMPA—Flying M Coffeegarage in downtown Nampa is putting on the 13th annual Super Summer Craft Market Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s market will be the biggest yet, expanding from the parking lot into the street for the first time, with over 30 local crafters and makers. There will also be beer and frosé by Prefunk, a Gelato and lunch truck and of course, all the coffee! For more information, visit flyingmcoffee.com/events/2022/6/11.
EAGLE CHRISTIAN QUILTERS HOST QUILT EXPO JUNE 25
EAGLE—The Eagle Christian Church Quilt Ministry will hold its annual Quilt Expo June 25 from 7 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the church located at 100 Short Road. The 21st annual Kruz-In Car Show will also be held at the same time. There will be dozens of quilts on display, as well as a raffle that will include three handmade quilts. There will be refreshments and vendors.
The quilt ministry exists to bring comfort to those experiencing a life-changing event or crisis. Recipients of quilts include newborn babies, sick people and disaster victims, such as in the recent fires in Colorado and California.
MERIDIAN HIGH SCHOOL PRE-1973 CLASS REUNION SET FOR JUNE 18
MERIDIAN—Meridian High School Golden ALL Class Reunion will be held June 18, from 11:30 a.m. till 4 p.m. at Hero’s Park, 3064 Malta Drive. All MHS Classmates previous to 1973 graduation year are invited to attend. The event is free. Bring your picnic lunch and beverage or purchase from the food trucks.
IDAHO FIRST BANK AWARDS WCA WITH $5,000 DONATION
BOISE—The Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) has been awarded a community donation of $5,000 from Idaho First Bank for financial assistance in its emergency and transitional shelter services programs.
“Putting People First is at the core of our values as a Bank. We are proud to partner with the WCA, especially when an opportunity arises to serve our community and support others working to make it safer for our neighbors,” said Melissa Schug, IFB Vice President and Manager of Cash Management.
FREE SUMMER MEALS SERVED IN GARDEN CITY PARK
GARDEN CITY—Free Summer meals will be provided to all children ages one through 18 at Pam Beaumont Park (formerly Riverfront Park). Lunch will be served Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., from June 7 till Aug. 5. All children are welcome. You do not need to be a Boys & Girls Club member to receive food.
All the food is prepared at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County’s Moseley Center in Garden City and children and teens must eat the meals on site at the park where the meal is served.
NEW ART EXHIBIT OPENS IN MERIDIAN’S INITIAL POINT GALLERY
MERIDIAN – A new art exhibit titled “Seasons” opened June 3, in the Initial Point Gallery located on the third floor of Meridian City Hall. The show features four local landscape painters, Rachel Teannalach, Dave English, Ryan Wise and Lisa Bower and a mixed media artist, Leslie Jay Bosch. The original paintings and mixed media sculptures are displayed with the theme “Seasons,” and range from traditional and representational to contemporary and expressive. The show will remain on display through Thursday, June 30.
MAVERIK STORES RAISE $764K TO SUPPORT HUMANITARIAN AID FOR UKRAINE
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—Maverik stores helped people affected by the Ukraine crisis through raising nearly $764,000 as part of its five week “Round Up Your Change” register donation program to benefit the global Red Cross network. Customers and team members rounded up their cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar at Maverik stores across 12 states raising nearly $414,000, while Maverik offered an initial donation of $50,000 and matched the “Round Up” contribution by $300,000.
LOCAL STUDENT COMPLETES LASSONATE+X PROGRAM
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—A local student was among the 29 who completed the Lassonde+X program during the past year. Lassonde+X is a three-course program that allows any undergraduate student at the University of Utah to “entrepreneur your major” — the “X” is their major. The program is offered by the Department of Entrepreneurship & Strategy, in partnership with the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, at the David Eccles School of Business.
Nick Burum of Boise completed the program with an emphasis in games. Each of the participating students will receive a Lassonde+X designation on their academic transcript. More importantly, they learned entrepreneurial skills and how to apply them to their majors and life goals.