JACKSONS FOOD STORES RESPOND TO COVID-19 WITH COMMUNITY DONATIONS
In an effort to support their employees and assist the community and small businesses, Jacksons Food Stores has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic through a variety of outreach programs.
“First and foremost, we have tried to help our employees through a very challenging time and tried to leverage our resources to our community,” said Ben Wynkoop, Jacksons senior vice president of marketing and merchandising. With 1,500 employees in Idaho, Jacksons has sought to keep all their operations open, Wynkoop said, including their food plant where they make fresh sandwiches and other items.
When they heard the Boise Rescue Mission needed help, they decided to help provide meals for a week. “We thought it was a great way to keep our plant operating with our employees working and provide meals to the Boise Rescue Mission at their five locations,” Wynkoop said.
Other ways Jacksons has helped with the COVID-19 response is by purchasing gift cards to local restaurants, giving $5-off meal coupons to customers purchasing 10 gallons or more of fuel, providing $5,000 cash grants to rural school districts in need, providing sandwiches to teachers in the West Ada school district and donating meals to volunteers with the Crush the Curve initiative.
REPUBLIC SERVICES $20 MILLION ‘COMMITTED TO SERVE’ INITIATIVE TO HELP EMPLOYEES, CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES
Republic Services has launched “Committed to Serve,” a $20 million initiative to recognize its frontline employees in the field, their families and small business customers across the country.
Over the next two months, all of Republic Services’ 28,000 frontline employees will receive a weekly meal, a weekly dinner for employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards ($400 per employee) to be spent locally.
All meals will be purchased from local, small businesses to help support Republic Services’ customers and the communities it serves.
In Ada, Canyon and Elmore Counties, Republic Services is providing meals for 275 employees per week. To date, over $50,000 has been spent with local restaurants including Louie’ Italian Restaurant, Sully’s, Riverside, Joe Mama’s, Cucina Di Paolo, Subway, Los Mariachis Locos, Panera, Port-O-Subs, Burrito Bandito, Winger’s, Smoky Mountain Pizza and The Rustic Table.
ANNUAL HIGH SCHOOL ART EXHIBITION FEATURING LOCAL WINNERS AVAILABLE ONLINE
Each year, the University of Idaho College of Art and Architecture hosts a high school art exhibition. Amid concerns of coronavirus (COVID-19), this year’s 29th Annual High School Art Exhibition moved online. The online art exhibition opened Friday and is available at uidaho.edu (search for “high school art exhibit”) and will be posted indefinitely.
High schools participating in the exhibit include: Bishop Kelly, Buhl, Eagle, Glenns Ferry, Kellogg, McCall-Donnelly, Middleton, Mountain Home, Paradise Creek, Post Falls, Prairie, St. Maries and Wallace.
This year’s exhibition theme, “EARTH: Concepts on Climate,” asked student participants from across the state to share their observations and reflections on the issue through their own creative expression. The college received 220 submissions from participants across the state of Idaho.
The winners are: Kathryn Vargas Morman, Eagle High School, Ednetics Inspire Award and $1,000 scholarship from Ednetics; Mia Bates, Eagle High School, Dean’s Choice Award and scholarship to CAA’s Summer Design Days; Avery Hormaechea, Bishop Kelly High School, First Place, $100 gift certificate; Brinlee Bryson, Eagle High School, Third Place, $50 gift certificate.
THREE AREA STUDENTS NAMED PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLAR SEMIFINALISTS
BOISE — Three area high school seniors have been selected as semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program. Blaine Dillingham, Timberline High School; Jayanth Mouli, Boise High School; and Siddharth Raghav Naidu, Boise High School were named semifinalists for the program.
Each state normally has two academic finalists named from the list of semifinalists, a boy and a girl, both of whom must be U.S. citizens. Finalists will be selected in May. Finalists generally receive an all-expenses-paid trip in June to the National Recognition Program in Washington, D.C., and receive their Presidential Scholars Medallions during a ceremony at the White House. However, those plans may be altered this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BOISE STATE ALUMNI ASSOCIATION TO HONOR TOP 10 SCHOLARS AT VIRTUAL MAY 7 EVENT
BOISE — Ten Boise State University graduating seniors will be recognized for their exceptional academic success at the annual Top Ten Scholars reception on Thursday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m. in a first-ever virtual event that simultaneously will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
The Top Ten Scholars honors students’ academic excellence and the influence mentoring faculty members have had on their success. Presented by the Boise State Alumni Association, the awards ceremony will feature remarks from each student honoree as well as remarks from Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp and Lisa Gardner, executive director of the Boise State Alumni Association and Office of Alumni Relations.
Students are nominated by their college deans and are subject to rigorous review by a selection committee. The 2020 Top 10 Scholars are Georgia Jaye Zacest, Auckland, New Zealand; Tyler Chapman, Hagerman; Kaelee A. Novich, Nampa; Emily Pope, Boise; Kendra Noneman, Eagle; Austin Lamb, Fargo, N.D.; Tonglin (Tanya) Lu, China; Daniele Moro, Avezzano, Italy; Erica Korbel, Las Vegas, Nev.; and Savannah Willits, Boise.
HAPPY DAY BRANDS DONATES OATMEAL TO FOOD BANKS AS PART OF COVID-19 RESPONSE
BOISE — Happy Day Brands has committed to donating more than 3.5 million servings of oatmeal to support food banks in the Feeding America network across Idaho, California, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Utah and Nevada in response to COVID-19.
Specifically in Idaho, Happy Day Brands will donate 416,000 servings of oatmeal to the Idaho Foodbank. In the wake of the pandemic, the Happy Day Brands team and its partners have pivoted to creatively overcome transportation and supply chain hurdles to deliver donations on a condensed timeline, despite these new restrictions. Food service partner, Sysco, and others have stepped in to support shipping needs to help get donations to food banks across the western states. The donation is one example of many businesses … found at #CoronaKindness.