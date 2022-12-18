Caldwell mayor graduates from Community Health Academy
Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health (the Foundation) that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities.
The Community Health Academy is a learning collaborative where mayors and city staff collaborate with each other and learn from local and national experts, according to a press release. Sessions in the academy focus on things that impact community health, such as childcare, communications, housing, food systems, civility, and creating pedestrian-friendly environments.
The city of Caldwell received a $20,000 grant for completing the academy. Wagoner said those funds will be used to make improvements at Lions Park.
“The Community Health Academy, from a city’s perspective, helps open your eyes to what you can do as a city to improve the health of your entire community,” Wagoner said in the release. “The academy was a great process and a wonderful experience.”
The Community Health Academy is open to all Idaho cities, which must apply to the annual program. Caldwell was one of nine cities that was accepted into this year’s academy. The other participating cities were Glenns Ferry, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, New Meadows, Nezperce, Payette, Weiser and Wendell.
The Molina
Healthcare
Charitable
Foundation donates $8,000 to the Idaho Food Bank
The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Idaho, recently donated $8,000 to The Idaho Foodbank in support of the Hope for the Holidays mobile food pantries campaign and A Chef’s Affaire, The Idaho Foodbank’s largest annual fundraiser event.
“Access to nutritious food is a key factor in the health and well-being of people throughout Idaho,” said Marnie Packard, vice president, market leader of Molina Healthcare of Idaho. “It’s an honor to partner with the Idaho Foodbank through grants, sponsorships and volunteer projects to help fight food insecurity in the Treasure Valley and across the state.”
The grant will help provide food to families and individuals experiencing food insecurity throughout Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello, according to a press release. The funding will support the purchase of nutritious food as well as costs associated with packing, transporting and setting up mobile food distribution sites.
“We are grateful for the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation’s partnership to address food insecurity and work toward a healthier future for all Idahoans,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “Their support of our work, including our mobile pantry program, makes a real impact in the lives of those who are struggling to make ends meet.”
Molina Healthcare of Idaho associates recently volunteered at The Idaho Foodbank in Meridian, repacking and labeling frozen food and fulfilling orders for Empty Bowls, another virtual fundraising event of the Idaho Foodbank.
Boise Bicycle
Project gives away hundreds of
‘Dream Bikes’
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The Boise Bicycle Project gave away more than 570 “Dream Bikes” on Dec. 17 to kids in need.
The nonprofit had put out a call for 300 gently used bikes, and the Boise community and beyond came through, according to a BBP newsletter.
“It was unprecedented,” the newsletter said. “We received the kids bikes we needed for the Dec. 17 Holiday Giveaway and many many more.”
Idaho students’ holiday spirit on display with the
2022 SDE holiday
art contest
Santa and his famous red-nosed reindeer take a trip across a colorful night sky on this year’s holiday card contest winner from the Idaho State Department of Education.
The artwork, by third-grader Brynlee Parce of Spalding STEM Academy, was voted as this year’s overall contest winner and will be featured on the SDE’s holiday cards. Her submission was chosen from more than 350 entries by students in kindergarten through sixth grade across the state.
“Brynlee’s submission featuring the Northern Lights immediately caught our eye, and it was no surprise to see that after two intense rounds of voting, her amazing holiday scene came out on top,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Choosing from so many incredible entries is always one of our favorite challenges of the year.”
Brynlee’s submission swept top honors for third grade and overall. Other grade-level winners are:
Kindergarten: Sawyer Thill, Moscow School District
First grade: Edmund Oberhansley, Jefferson School District
Second grade: Beckett Tucker, West Ada School District
Fourth grade: Michelle Dotson, Lewiston Independent School District
Fifth grade: Kate Cole, Lewiston Independent School District
Sixth grade: Christopher Crouch, West Ada School District
Check out all of the winning art on the State Department of Education website.