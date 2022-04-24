SKYVIEW HIGH SPEECH AND DEBATE TEAM WINS STATE COMPETITION
NAMPA—The Skyview Speech and Debate Team brought home first place at the IHSAA State Championships held April 8-9 at Highland High School in Pocatello. With this tournament win, Skyview defeated the multi-year defending state champion Jerome Tigers.
Representing the school were: Rei Hochstrasser, State Champion in Communication Analysis; Lincoln Borrowman, fifth place in Original Oratory and semi-finalist in Extemporaneous Speaking; Yoonsoo “Seth” Choi, semi-finalist in both Impromptu Speaking and Extemporaneous Speaking; Nathaniel Rawlings, semi-finalist in Impromptu Speaking; Bridger Benson, semi-finalist in Impromptu Speaking and participant in Informative Speaking; Alma Azocar Agurto, semi-finalist in Panel Discussion; Dylan Case, semi-finalist in Radio Broadcast Journalism; Violet Borrowman, Radio Broadcast Journalism; Abigail Fristad, Retold Story; Thomas Schumacher, Radio Broadcast Journalism; Seddi Momenpour, Program Oral Interpretation.
WEST VALLEY ROCKIN’ FUN RUN MOVES TO DOWNTOWN CALDWELL
CALDWELL—West Valley Medical Center and the Caldwell YMCA have teamed up with Destination Caldwell to move a 16-year tradition to the heart of the community. The West Valley Rockin’ Fun Run will showcase downtown Caldwell on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. The one-mile fun run takes participants throughout the downtown pathways along Indian Creek. The race starts and ends at the plaza on 6th street next to the bridge at Treasure Valley Community College.
This re-energized event remains focused on raising funds for the Caldwell YMCA wellness programs. Registration is $15 for adults, $10 for kids and all registrations include a t-shirt. Register for the race at tinyurl.com/WestValleyFunRun. Several businesses in downtown Caldwell will be offering discounts to race participants who show their t-shirts following the fun run.
Partners in the race include West Valley Medical Center, Caldwell YMCA, Destination Caldwell, Norco, Idaho Press, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Silverhawk Realty and more.
MERIDIAN’S TRASH OR TREASURE EVENT APRIL 30-MAY 1
MERIDIAN—In an effort to keep more items out of the landfill, the City of Meridian is hosting the annual community-wide Trash or Treasure event April 30 – May 1.
During this event, residents can place clean, gently-used, unwanted items at the curb (where trash is normally picked up) then fellow residents can search items for treasures. Examples include furniture, home decor, bicycles, and children’s toys.
Residents planning to set out items at the curb need to register at meridiancity.org/trashortreasure. Once registered, the general location will be added to an online treasure map. Then Treasure Hunters can view this map and find participating homes.
After the event, if residents still have items remaining, they can be donated. A list of donation sites can be found at meridiancity.org.
The Trash or Treasure event coincides with Republic Services’ Spring Clean Up week, May 2-6. During this week, residential customers can put out (on their normal trash pickup day) extra items; up to ten (10) small items, such as trash bags, and up to seven (7) acceptable bulky items for free. For guidelines, item restrictions, and to schedule bulky item pickup, visit meridiancity.org/springcleanup.
BOISE COLUMBIAN CLUB CELEBRATES 130 YEARS WITH EVENT MAY 19
BOISE—Founded in 1892, the Boise Columbian Club (BCC) is celebrating its 130-year history as the oldest women’s service club in the state of Idaho. The Club was formed by Boise’s society women in response to Idaho’s governor’s request to create the Idaho Pavilion during the Columbian Exposition at the Chicago’s World’s Fair in 1893.
The Club is holding a celebratory luncheon on May 19 in the Idaho Room of the Idaho State Museum in Julia Davis Park in Boise. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and the program starting at noon. Speakers include First Lady Teresa Little, Janet Gallimore, Executive Director of the Idaho State History Society (ISHS), Dr. Janet Worthington, Diane Davis Myklegard (great-granddaughter of Tom and Julia Davis), ISHS State Historian HannaLore Hein and Dr. Susan Swetnam, Professor Emerita of English at Idaho State University. Tickets are $20 for lunch and festivities and can be purchased online at boisecolumbianclub.org or checks can be mailed to the Boise Columbian Club, P.O. Box 1187, Boise, ID 83701 by May 10.
Funding for the event has been provided by Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
PRESERVATION IDAHO RECEIVES $25K FROM NATIONAL TRUST
BOISE—The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Telling the Full History Preservation Fund awarded $25,000 to Preservation Idaho. The grant is one of 80 out of over 400 applicants given to select organizations nationwide with projects that helped preserve, interpret and activate historic places to tell the stories of underrepresented groups in our nation.
This funding will allow Preservation Idaho to work to research, identify, document and interpret the River Street Neighborhood in Boise. The grant funds will support Preservation Idaho in its work with local historians and stakeholders on a three-part project that will recognize and celebrate the history of this important Boise neighborhood. Telling the Full History grants support the core activities of humanities-based organizations as they recover from the pandemic and use historic places as catalysts for a more just and equitable society.
ALBERTSONS’ LIFE IS WHY CAMPAIGN RAISES OVER $200K FOR AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION
BOISE—Through its Life Is Why campaign, Albertsons Companies raised $238,837 for the American Heart Association. From February 1-28, 83 Albertsons, Safeway and Lucky grocery stores in Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming and North Dakota provided shoppers the opportunity to donate in a quick and easy way to support the mission of the American Heart Association with a $1, $3 or $5 donation.
Donations through the Life is Why campaign allow the Association to implement initiatives such as: fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients; train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually; support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.