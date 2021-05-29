WALK FOR WISHES WITH MAKE-A-WISH IDAHO
BOISE—The Seventh Annual Walk for Wishes Boise will be held in conjunction with Music on the Water on Friday, June 4. Registration starts at 5: 30 p.m. with the walk kicking off at 6 p.m. sharp. This year’s walk will be an in-person event held at Esther Simplot Park.
Walk for Wishes Boise, presented by Corwin Ford, celebrates wishes that have been granted in Idaho, while raising funds for future wishes. You can sign up at Idaho.wish.org as a sponsor, walk team, or volunteer. There is no registration fee; though Make-A-Wish Idaho asks participants to raise $100 or more to help grant wishes for Idaho wish kids.
Due to the pandemic, there are currently over 140 Idaho wish kids waiting on their wishes. As the world opens back up, Make-A-Wish Idaho will need extra support to ensure that waiting wishes are granted quickly and safely. In the meantime, Make-A-Wish Idaho has been steadily granting wishes with a focus on the “to have” and “to be” wishes.
Make-A-Wish Idaho’s goal is to raise over $70,000 from the walk, enough money to grant 10 heartfelt, local wishes.
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB TEEN NAMED PACIFIC REGION YOUTH OF THE YEAR
GARDEN CITY─Garden City teen Steeve Biondolillo, 18, has been named the Pacific Region Youth of the Year for Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year program. Biondolillo, a 10-year member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, competed in February to become the Idaho Youth of the Year. On May 12, he competed against youth representing California, Alaska, Hawaii, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Utah to win the title of Pacific Region Youth of the Year.
A Boys & Girls Club press release described the Youth of the Year title as a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary teen in recognition of their leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.
Biondolillo was born in Port-a-Prince, Haiti to parents who could not afford to raise him and his four siblings. His parents made the heartbreaking choice to put him and his younger brother up for adoption, in the hopes they would have a chance for a better life. The boys lived in uncertainty in an orphanage for three years, when a 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti and changed their lives forever. Three days later, Steeve and his brother received the unexpected news that they were being adopted by a family from the United States.
As the winner of the Ada County and Idaho Youth of the Year competitions, Biondolillo won $22,000 in scholarships thanks to the Micron Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Lincoln Family Education Foundation. As the Pacific Region Youth of the Year, he will receive an additional $20,000 and will move on to compete against five other youth from across the country in September for the honor of becoming the National Youth of the Year.
Biondolillo plans to use his scholarship funds to obtain a business degree at Northwest Nazarene University. Among his many goals is a trip back to Haiti to assist in rebuilding a country that has continued to struggle since the 2010 earthquake.
“The Club has shaped a lot of who I am today and the man that I plan to be in the future,” Biondolillo said. “My Club is part of a strong foundation, one built on leadership, teamwork, and service to others. And while my life may change, I will not be moved anywhere else but forward.”
NEIGHBORWORKS HOSTING 39TH ANNUAL PAINT THE TOWN JUNE 12
BOISE─NeighborWorks Boise, sponsored by Mountain America Credit Union, is hosting its 39th annual Paint The Town with a kickoff date of June 5 and Paint Day June 12.
Over the years, over 3,000 homes have been revitalized by volunteer teams.
Paint the Town helps disabled, elderly and veteran neighbors put a fresh coat of paint on their homes that are in need. This year, 25 homes have been selected across the Treasure Valley to be painted with the help of hundreds of volunteers.
To donate to Paint the Town, visit NWboise.org.
GFWC WOMAN’S CENTURY CLUB CHAPTER ATTENDS STATE CONVENTION
NAMPA─GFWC Woman’s Century Club joined other clubs in the GFWC Idaho Federation recently at the annual state convention “Color Your World, Moving Forward, One Step at a Time” in Burley. Awards for projects done in 2020 were given since last year’s convention canceled due to the pandemic. Local student art and poetry entries were judged with many placing in the top three in each category.
Dr Linda Croft entertained at the evening banquet with singing accompanying herself on the autoharp and family therapist Jeanette Bern spoke to the group about how COVID-19 has colored our world in a different way and shared ways to cope with the results of the past year. There were raffles and fundraisers, and a grand prize of a television was donated by Councilman Victor Rodriguez and one by Kim Robinson of Nampa.
IDAHO GOVERNOR’S CUP SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED
BOISE─Gov. Brad Little announced the recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Cup Scholarships to Idaho colleges and universities. Last year’s Governor’s Cup fundraising drive brought in enough money for 27 new scholarships to be awarded this year, despite the cancellation of the annual event.
Recipients were chosen from among more than 2,000 applicants by the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Fund Inc.’s 14-member board of directors. Selections were made based on each applicant’s commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement. The award is $3,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, or two to three years for career-technical programs.
Local winners are Sara Alsaifi, Timberline High School; Kali Branstetter, Weiser High School; Xavier Christy, Meridian Medical Arts Charter; Sarah Cole, Mountain View High School; Ethan Jensen, Centennial High School; Ryan Ripley, Centennial High School; Ohana Wright, Centennial High School; Alexandrah Crow, Centennial High School; Emma Kovacs, Rocky Mountain High School; Ethan Retana, Mountain View High School; Nathan Schlosser, Timberline High School; and Wyatt Skovgard, Kuna High School.
The Governor and First Lady will host a reception honoring the recipients on June 7 at the Capitol in Boise. The 2021 Idaho Governor’s Cup annual fundraising event will return to Sun Valley Sept. 9-11, where the continued support from numerous donors will allow the scholarship fund to continue serving students next year.
IDAHO PUBLIC TV ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF PBS KIDS WRITERS CONTEST
For the 27th year, Idaho Public Television hosted the annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest. IdahoPTV’s three regional stations — KUID/Moscow, KISU/Pocatello, and KAID/Boise — encouraged children in kindergarten through third grade during the 2020-2021 school year to write and illustrate their own imaginative story.
IdahoPTV received 318 entries from students across Idaho. Winners for each grade were chosen for each region of Idaho for a total of 34 winners. Winners will receive books, toys and a $100 contribution to an Ideal — Idaho College Savings Program account.
The winning stories can be viewed at idahoptv.org/writers. Kindergarten winners are Juliette Morrow, Caldwell, first place; Addy Pannell, Boise, second place; Gabriel Manthei, Caldwell, third place. Winners for first grade are Paisley Schumaker, Nampa, first place; Henrietta Newbill, Garden City, second place; Thomas Adams, Boise, third place. Second grade winners are Sierra Bresson, Nampa, first place; Hadley Jekious, Eagle, second place; Liberty Wyatt, Boise, third place. Third grade winners are Genevieve Walgamott, Nampa, first place; Kenna Pannell, Boise, second place; and Amelia Buck, Emmett, third place.
CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFERING SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS
CALDWELL─Caldwell School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-18, without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided every weekdayat the sites and times as follows: Caldwell High — June 1 to 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Canyon Springs High School — June 7 to 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Van Buren Elementary — June 1 to July 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Lewis & Clark Elementary — June 1 to July 30, 8:30 a.m. to noon; Farmway Village — June 1 to July 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Sacajawea Elementary — June 1 to July 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.