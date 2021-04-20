STUDENTS K-12: ENTER SPRING ESSAY CONTEST ON COVID-19 VACCINE AWARENESS
BOISE—Crush the Curve Idaho announced a COVID-19 vaccination essay contest for students K-12 as part of Vaccinate the 208, an awareness campaign to educate Idahoans about the vaccine. Winners, along with their teachers, will receive a cash prize.
Contest submissions are due midnight Monday, May 10. Essay details can be found at crushthecurveidaho.com/essay-contest. Five winners will be selected from the categories listed there.
“We’re thrilled to invite Idaho youth to participate in an essay contest about the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Tina Upson, Executive Director from Crush the Curve Idaho. “Our hope is that this contest will spark conversations between students and their families and friends.”
Information about Vaccinate the 208 can be found at crushthecurveidaho.com/vaccines.
Winners will be announced Friday, May 21. Students who have multiple teachers may select the teacher they want to receive the accompanying prize. For questions about the contest, send emails to info@crushthecurveidaho.com.
IDAHO DENTAL FOUNDATION SEEKS 2021 GRANT APPLICANTS
BOISE — The Idaho Dental Foundation is seeking applicants for grants up to $2,500. The deadline for grant application submission is May 15, 2021.
The Idaho Dental Foundation provides annual grants to organizations across the state of Idaho that help improve the oral health of Idaho’s underserved citizens, including uninsured and lowincome Idahoans and their families. Dental needs vary by region and these grants aim to address multiple needs across the state.
“The Idaho Dental Foundation awards grants to innovative programs that identify, educate and serve our neighbors in need,” said Linda Swanstrom, executive director of the Idaho State Dental Association. “The funding helps them create new programs, purchase necessary equipment, or provide oral care for Idahoans who need support."
In 2020, a grant was awarded to Family Health Services that enabled them to provide dental health services to migrant students in the Jerome School District. Additional grant funds for Miles of Smiles provided personal protective equipment and emergency treatment supplies for students attending 19 Boise public schools. Previous grant recipients include Boise Rescue Mission, Genesis Community Clinic, Serve for Health, Your Special Smiles, Snake River Community Clinic, and more.
Grant application guidelines and applications are available on the website: theisda.org. For additional information, please email info@theisda.org or call 208-343-7543. The Idaho Dental Foundation will meet in June 2021 to review applications and award grant funds.
QUILT OF VALOR PRESENTED TO WWII VET
On Tuesday, April 13, at the Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall, the Disabled American Veterans Carrie L. French Chapter 1 Commander, Freddie L. White, presented a quilt made and donated by Connie Fowler to World War II Veteran Thomas L. Prall.
The 97-year-old Mr. Prall enlisted in the Army 1945 and after completing boot camp was sent to the Philippines for further training. He was wounded in the Battle of Okinawa and spent eight months in the hospital before receiving an honorable medical discharge.
Mr. Prall joined the Disabled American Veterans in 1961 and has been an active member since 1961. He has proudly served as State Commander, Chapter 13 Commander, Chapter Treasurer, and Chapter and State Chaplain for 15 years. He continues to serve as a Chapter Assistant Chaplain.
The quilt presentation will be registered with the Quilts of Valor foundation. A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The Quilt says unequivocally: “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
KUNA GRANGE HONORS CITIZENS FOR COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTIONS
KUNA—Every year the Kuna Grange No. 59 honors a fire fighter, police officer, teacher, citizen and grange member for their contributions to the Kuna Community. We reach out to their supervisors and peers to submit nominees for their dedication and hard work to the Kuna Grange membership. We want to give them a big “THANK YOU” for all they have done for our Kuna Community!
TEACHER: Andrew Horning KHS; FIRE FIGHTER: Paramedic Brandon Neice; POLICE OFFICER: Detective Krista Ducharme; CITIZEN: Ted Wimer; GRANGER: Michele Gumm.
These people are our Home Town Heroes!