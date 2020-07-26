BOISE TEACHER NAMED IDAHO PUBLIC TELEVISION DIGITAL INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR
BOISE — Idaho Public Television named Katie Mason, a first grade teacher at Koelsch Elementary, the 2020-2021 IdahoPTV Digital Innovator. The Digital Innovator program recognizes Idaho teachers who enhance learning by integrating technology or digital media into their classrooms.
“We are so excited to welcome Katie Mason to the IdahoPTV family of innovative and inspiring educators. Katie was nominated for this by a parent, which speaks volumes about her,” Kari Wardle, IdahoPTV Education Manager, said in a press release. “She was chosen because of her ability to ignite in her students a love of learning and technology, which is no small feat since she teaches first grade. I am looking forward to working with Katie during the 2020-2021 school year and in the years to come.”
Mason will have many opportunities to explore new teaching strategies and share her knowledge with other Idaho teachers. Throughout the year, she will partner with IdahoPTV education staff on professional development trainings for teachers around Idaho. Mason will also receive an expenses-paid trip to the Northwest Council for Computer Education (NCCE) conference in Seattle next March as well as a classroom innovation kit from IdahoPTV.
MURDOCK TRUST ANNOUNCES IDAHO GRANTS
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust recently announced its Spring 2020 grant recipients, with one local Idaho nonprofit receiving grants totaling more than $500,000. The College of Idaho in Caldwell received $74,500 for a liquid chromatography-mass spectrometer to support undergraduate scientific research.
The Murdock Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest—Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington—that seek to strengthen the region’s educational, spiritual and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways.
FAMILY OF WOMAN FILM FESTIVAL TO BE VIRTUAL EVENT SEPT. 8 — 13
SUN VALLEY─In partnership with The Community Library, the 13th annual Family of Woman Film Festival will be an entirely virtual event, free to the public through the Library’s website Sept. 8 — 13. Boise State University will sponsor three Festival films in conjunction with The Andrus Center for Public Policy’s 8th Annual Women and Leadership Conference, Sept. 15 — 17, which will also be virtual.
“With a virtual Festival, we have the ability to expand our audience beyond the capacity of any theatre without worrying about social distancing,” said festival founder and director Peggy Elliott Goldwyn in a press release. “Through the Community Library network everyone can enjoy The Family of Woman Film Festival in their own homes with cocktails and dinner. It will also be easier to present interviews with filmmakers and film subjects after the screenings, no matter where in the world they may be located.”
The theme for this year’s festival, “Women Who Won’t Be Stopped,” is a strong theme in all of the selected films: “The Perfect Candidate,” a dramatic comedy from Saudi Arabia, “Councilwoman,” a documentary from the U.S., “Apache 8,” a documentary from the U.S., “A Girl From Mogadishu,” a drama from Somalia and the Republic of Ireland and “King of Masks,” a drama from China.
For information about all virtual screenings, lectures and schedules, visit familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
CHEESECAKE FACTORY’S NEW FLAVOR TO BENEFIT HUNGER RELIEF ORG FOR ONE YEAR
In honor of National Cheesecake Day, July 30, this year, The Cheesecake Factory announced a new flavor and a new benefit for the hunger-relief organization Feeding America. In years past, The Cheesecake Factory has donated $1 to the nonprofit for every slice of its more than 30 flavors of cheesecake sold on July 30. This year, The Cheesecake Factory will be doing that again and also will donate an additional 25 cents for every slice of the new flavor purchased from July 31, 2020 through July 29, 2021.
This year’s National Cheesecake Day flavor is Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake Made With Snickers, which consists of original cheesecake swirled with Snickers on a brownie crust with chocolate, caramel, and peanuts.
2020 SUN VALLEY WELLNESS FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE GOES VIRTUAL, ADDRESSES HOW TO STAY WELL DURING PANDEMIC
SUN VALLEY─The Sun Valley Wellness Festival & Conference (SVWellness), widely recognized as the longest running wellness festival in the west, will host its 23rd annual event, Aug. 21 – 24 in a completely online format.
2020 SVWellness speakers include keynote speaker and sleep expert Matthew Walker and featured speaker from the frontlines of COVID-19, University of Washington Director of Infectious Disease Medicine, Seth Cohen. Other featured speakers include Dr. Eben Alexander, Dr. Zach Bush, Nora McInerny, Dr. Sasha Heinz and others. Walker and McInerny’s Ted Talks were in the top five most popular Talks viewed in 2019.
The speakers will each address important current wellness topics within their area of expertise, according to Andria Friesen, SVWellness Board President. “Indeed, it’s a surreal time for our world and if ever there was a time for wellness it’s now,” Friesen said in a press release. “We have worked diligently to produce our 2020 Sun Valley Wellness Event with highly relevant content and have adapted it to a virtual online format so it is widely accessible to all, knowing that the information that will be offered is perhaps needed now more than ever.”
SVWellness Virtual Passes are now on sale at sunvalleywellness.org.
EE-DAH-HOW CHAPTER OF DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION ATTEND VIRTUAL NATIONAL CONFERENCE
NAMPA─The Ee-dah-how Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution participated in the first ever virtual Continental Congress. This annual conference of the National Society is held each year in Washington DC. However, this year due to health concerns, the Society held their conference online.
During the conference members of the local Ee-dah-how Chapter participated in several virtual events in which they were recognized for the work they do in the local community, which includes supporting veterans, area schools, historic events and lending a hand where needed. Lorraine Jewell, a longtime member of the Ee-dah-how Chapter, received national recognition for work in historic preservation.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. The Ee-dah-how Chapter of DAR was organized in 1921 in Nampa and currently has more than 70 members. As the Chapter approaches its 100th anniversary, they extend an invitation to all women who are interested in honoring their own Revolutionary War patriot ancestor and becoming involved in a network of community service-oriented women of all ages and backgrounds. To learn more about DAR membership visit dar.org/membership or eedahhow.weebly.com for information about the local Ee-dah-how chapter.