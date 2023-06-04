KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA HEARS ABOUT INDUSTRIAL PROJECTS
Last week, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Charity Nelson with Adler Industrial LLC, along with a few visitors from Eagle and Capital City Kiwanis Clubs. Nelson filled club members in on all the upcoming industrial projects in the Nampa area. Right now, there’s about 9 million square feet of industrial space in our area that is under construction or being planned. These industrial buildings are being used by business for things such as warehousing, distribution and manufacturing. While we see many buildings popping up right now, the current market conditions may impact development in the future.
D.L. EVANS BANK GIVES $1,200 FOR ‘SHOP WITH A SHERIFF’ EVENT
D.L. Evans Bank is pleased to announce a donation to the Ada County Sheriff Employees’ Association in the amount of $1,200 toward their 8th Annual “Shop with a Sheriff” back-to-school event.
The Shop with a Sheriff program carefully selects disadvantaged children and allows them to interact with Ada County Sheriff’s deputies and employees while gathering back to school supplies for them. They will visit Walmart on Ten Mile Rd. in Meridian and approximately $200 will be spent per child for clothing, shoes, backpacks and more. For more information or ways to help, please visit www.acseaidaho.org.
WASHINGTON TRUST BANK TO HOST FREE COMMUNITY SHRED DAY IN SOUTHERN IDAHOWashington Trust Bank’s Meridian Financial Center and Nampa Branch will host a community shred day on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free for the public to attend, and Washington Trust encourages participants to bring up to three legal-size file boxes to the Meridian Financial Center located at 3251 E Presidential Dr. in Meridian or the Nampa Branch located at 2200 N Cassia St., where the bank will dispose of sensitive documents free of charge.
Samples of documents to bring for shredding include (but are not limited to):
- Anything containing personal information (e.g., bank account or Social Security numbers)
- Bank statements (older than one year)
- Bills
- Canceled/voided checks
- Junk mail
- Pre-approved credit card offers
- Tax documents (older than three years)
For more information, visit www.watrust.com.
FRIENDS OF MILITARY RESERVE HELP WITH TRAIL ENHANCEMENT PROJECT
On May 20, a small crowd gathered at the end of Santa Paula Court, the only public entrance on the east side of Boise’s 734-acre Military Reserve. The trail from the street up to Eagle Ridge Loop gets lots of use, and when it’s wet, it’s very muddy. The Friends of Military Reserve decided to do something about it.
President Tom Simenc contacted Ridge to Rivers Trail System Director David Gordon, who ordered trail mix and provided shovels, rakes and “thumping” equipment, as well as expertise. Simenc and FMR treasurer Diane Ronayne organized volunteers from Aldape Heights and the East End neighborhood to do the work.
In less than three hours, some 20 adults and seven kids hauled 16.2 tons of trail mix up the grade, spread it and pounded it down.
This project was a great way for neighbors to get to know each other better and feel proud of what they accomplished together for the whole community.
REMEMBERED WITH COMPASSION CEREMONY WEDNESDAY IN MERIDIANThe Ada County Coroner’s Office and Cloverdale Funeral Home welcome all to a ceremony to remember the lives in our community that may otherwise be forgotten. It will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Terrace Lawns Memorial Gardens, 4255 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian.
SONIC DRIVE-IN DONATES TO AREA SCHOOLS FOR TEACHER APPRECIATION MONTHIn honor of May’s Teacher Appreciation Month, Sonic Drive-In’s Sonic Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
As part of Sonic’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests. Sonic helped fully fund nearly 15,300 projects from teachers and schools across the country.
The following are among the exceptional teachers who received funding:
In Caldwell, two teachers from two schools received a combined donation of $250, including:
- Mrs. Jessen at MOSAICS Public School for the project “Jack’s Giant Problem” for grades PreK-2
- Ms. Bryant at Syringa Middle School for the project “I’m Feeling Sew Artsy” for grades 6-8
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
In Meridian, Idaho, 10 teachers from nine schools received a combined donation of $1,080, including:
- Mrs. Arnold at Barbara Morgan STEM Academy for the project “Exploring Diverse and Inclusive Perspectives Through Picture Books” for grades PreK-2
- Mrs. LaBerteaux at Compass Public Charter School for the project “Fast Fluency” for grades 3-5
- Mrs. Lenon at Hunter Elementary School for the project “Need Help with My New Kindergarten Room!” for grades PreK-2
- Mrs. Morris at Meridian Middle School for the project “Organizing Our Way to Success” for grades 6-8
- Ms. Van Zwol at Meridian Middle School for the project “Graphic Novel Literature Circles” for grades 6-8
- Mr. Rogerson at Owyhee High School for the project “Creating a Quality Place for Students to Learn!” for grades 9-12
- Ms. McCoy at Pathways Middle School for the project “Flexible Seating in Limited Space” for grades 6-8
- Mrs. Miller at Peregrine Elementary School for the project “We Want to Read Too!” for grades 3-5
- Ms. Kalinski at Pleasant View Elementary School for the project “Have It All for the Fall!” for grades 3-5
- Mrs. Orr at Ponderosa Elementary School for the project “I’m Game for Reading” for grades PreK-2
In Nampa, six teachers from four schools received a combined donation of $877, including:
- Ms. Chamberlin at Columbia High School for the project “Classic Novels” for grades 9-12
- Mr. Koteles at East Valley Middle School for the project “Competitive Science Competitions” for grades 6-8
- Ms. Lane at East Valley Middle School for the project “Science: Hands-On Learning!” for grades 6-8
- Ms. Lane at East Valley Middle School for the project “Food for Thought: Energy for Students!” for grades 6-8
- Ms. Randall at East Valley Middle School for the project “Support East Valley Track and Field team with Training Materials!” for grades 6-8
- Ms. Randall at East Valley Middle School for the project “Support EVMS’s Competitive Science Team” for grades 6-8
- Ms. Meeker at Idaho Arts Charter School Primary Campus for the project “Meaningful Items to Help with Classroom Engagement” for grades PreK-2
- Ms. Courtney at Nampa Online Virtual Academy for the project “I Scream, We All Scream” for Grades 3-5
Since 2009, Sonic has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.
Visit DonorsChoose.org and to learn more and to donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.
MINIATURE THERAPY HORSES GREET PATIENTS, STAFF AT SAINT ALPHONSUS
The Mini Joys miniature horses, Levi and Sophie, greeted hospital staff and patients outside the main entrance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on May 23.
These certified therapy animals helped to ease stress and brighten people’s day at the hospital.
INTEGRA DELAMAR AWARDS FIVE LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WITH SCHOLARSHIP
Integra DeLamar in Owyhee County is proud to announce the recipients of the fourth annual Integra Resources Scholarship. Five deserving high school seniors from Owyhee County have been named winners of the $500 scholarship, to be used in their continued education during the 2023-2024 school year at an accredited college, university, trade, or technical school. This year’s awardees are Sigmund Goode, Homedale High School; Cindy Gonzales, Homedale High School; Anna Pawlak, Homedale High School; Abby Percifield, Marsing High School; and Anna Gluch, Marsing High School.
“The Integra Resources Scholarship focuses on more than just academic achievement. We look for students who demonstrate an alignment with our core values: integrity, care, and innovation, as well as a strong commitment to giving back to their communities,” said Integra DeLamar’s External Affairs Manager, Emily Hendrickson. “This year’s scholarship recipients exemplify these values, and we look forward to seeing how they utilize their education to better their communities in the future.”
Integra Resources, owner of the DeLamar Project, established the Integra Resources Scholarship in 2020 to help contribute to the sustainable development of our local communities and beyond. This annual scholarship is offered to graduating high school students from Jordan Valley, Homedale and Marsing High Schools. Recipients are chosen based on their academic accomplishments, community service, references, personal essay, motivational fit and financial need.
IDAHO STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY HONORS “ESTO PERPETUA” AWARDEES
The Idaho State Historical Society and its board of trustees are recognizing 12 individuals with 2023 Esto Perpetua awards. The award is given annually for outstanding accomplishments in preserving and promoting Idaho’s heritage. The Esto Perpetua award gets its name from the state’s motto, “let it be perpetual.”
The ISHS has acknowledged the inspiring professional accomplishments, public service or volunteerism initiatives and philanthropic endeavors of more than 200 individuals and organizations throughout the state since creating the award in 1999.
“Each recipient has demonstrated a truly exceptional level of achievement in their efforts to preserve a part of Idaho’s heritage,” said ISHS Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore in a news release.
Awardees are nominated by their peers and the ISHS board of trustees selects recipients based on the award criteria.
This year’s group of awardees have continued the tradition of illuminating Idaho’s history through their work. The 2023 Esto Perpetua awardees are:
- Kimberly Rice Brown, Post Falls
- Richard Caron, Wallace
- Dr. Sydney Freeman Jr., Moscow
- Gary E. Strong, Potlatch
- John L. Bertram, Boise
- John Hiler, Mountain Home
- Ronald L. James, Twin Falls
- Drusilla Gould, Fort Hall
- Dr. Gloria Jean Thomas, Malad City
- Robert M. Allen, Terreton
- Dr. Hope A. Benedict, Salmon
- Dr. Mary E. Thompson, Blackfoot
The 24th annual Esto Perpetua Awards Ceremony will be held Monday at the Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Drive, Boise.
The doors open at 5 p.m. MST and the program begins at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public. To attend this year’s ceremony, visit history.idaho.gov/esto for more information and to purchase tickets. Seating is limited.