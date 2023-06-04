Support Local Journalism


KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA HEARS ABOUT INDUSTRIAL PROJECTS

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Nampa watch a presentation from Adler Industrial LLC at a recent meeting.

Last week, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Charity Nelson with Adler Industrial LLC, along with a few visitors from Eagle and Capital City Kiwanis Clubs. Nelson filled club members in on all the upcoming industrial projects in the Nampa area. Right now, there’s about 9 million square feet of industrial space in our area that is under construction or being planned. These industrial buildings are being used by business for things such as warehousing, distribution and manufacturing. While we see many buildings popping up right now, the current market conditions may impact development in the future.

Town Talk 3 - D.L. Evans

Pictured from left: D.L. Evans Bank Vista Vice President Branch Manager Don Gunner, ACSEA representative Tami Conibear, D.L. Evans Bank Parkcenter Branch Manager David Roberts, D.L. Evans Bank Vice President Treasure Valley Administrative Officer Amy Evans and D.L. Evans Bank Senior Vice President Branch Administrator Ron Wolfe.
Town Talk 5 - Trail project

Volunteers from the Aldape Heights and East End neighborhood pitched in to improve the trail on the east side of Boise's Military Reserve. 
Town Talk 4 - Integra

Five students in Owyhee County have been awarded $500 scholarships by Integra DeLamar.

