CITY GO SPONSORS “WHERE’S THE BIKE?” CHALLENGE AND GIVEAWAY
BOISE─If you have ever dreamed of winning or owing a cruiser bike, City Go is offering a fun opportunity to do so. Starting tomorrow and ending Aug. 28, the bike will be hidden in a different downtown Boise location, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To enter the giveaway, simply find the bike, take a selfie with it and post the photo to Instagram using the hashtag #wheresmybikeboise. City Go will post daily clues on Instagram as to the location of the bike. Contestants can enter once a day. The first person to find the bike each day will receive an extra entry. The winner of the bike will be announced on Monday, Aug. 31.
Boise Bicycle Project donated the giveaway bike and George’s Cycles performed the safety check. To learn more about City Go, and see what the cruiser bike looks like, you can follow City Go on Instagram (@CityGoBoise). For more information and to view a complete set of rules, visit citygoboise.com.
BOISE ART MUSEUM HOSTING ONLINE ART IN THE PARK MARKETPLACE
BOISE─Boise Art Museum will be hosting an all-new BAM Art in the Park Marketplace, an online shopping experience and fundraiser, Sept. 10-18. The event will celebrate the 66th anniversary of Art in the Park and provide patrons the opportunity to shop to support more than 100 local, regional and national artists and craftspeople and the Boise Art Museum.
Art in the Park is BAM’s most significant single source of revenue. It sustains BAM’s nonprofit operations including exhibitions, collections and educational programs for the year. Seventy-five percent of the online purchases will go to support the artists.
Sponsors of this year’s Art in the Park Marketplace are Willamette Dental, Blue Cross of Idaho, Ballet Idaho, Boise State Public Radio, Idaho Central Credit Union, R|W Investment Management and TitleOne. For more information visit boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park/.
CRUSH THE CURVE ESSAY WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Two Treasure Valley students were among the winners of the Crush the Curve Idaho Summer Essay Contest organized and sponsored by Crush the Curve in partnership with the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare and underwritten by the Idaho National Laboratory K-12 Program.
Emily Janes, a student at Liberty Elementary in Boise, was the winner of the grades 4 – 6 category. She won $250 for herself and $250 for her teacher with her winning essay on how to battle a pandemic. Ari Dengler, a student at Borah High School in Boise, won in the grade 12 category with her research paper on how to battle a pandemic. She won $1,000 cash and $1,000 for one of her teachers. All winning submissions can be viewed at crushthecurveidaho.com/essay-contest.
IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN CANCELS BUG DAY, OFFERS OTHER CLASSES
BOISE─For the first time in over a decade, Idaho Botanical Garden will cancel their annual Bug Day. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, IBG has lost significant revenue and is operating with minimal staffing, and some of their regular partners and volunteers for this event are unable to participate.
Refunds are available for those who already purchased tickets. As another option for ticket holders, IBG is offering general admission for a day, and Youth Ticket holders may pick up an ICCU Bug Activity Kit at the admission gate Aug. 21 – 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kits are also available for purchase at the ticket kiosk for $2.
While Bug Day is cancelled, IBG is still offering a number of classes, both online and in person. For more information, visit idahobotanicalgarden.org.
TREASURE VALLEY TEACHER WINS STEM GRANT
WASHINGTON, D.C.─The Society for Science & the Public awarded grants to 66 Advocates across the country, including $3,000 to Robin Wilson, a teacher at Emmett High School.
Advocates are educators and scientists supported by the Society’s Advocate Program. These teachers are specially dedicated to working with students from underrepresented groups and from low-income households by helping them to develop STEM projects that can then be entered into science research competitions.
In this unusual year, teachers will also receive $2,000 in additional funding to support students who are conducting research at home or in classrooms.
“Becoming an Advocate with the Society for a second year in a row is absolutely wonderful,” Wilson said. “My primary goal when I transitioned into teaching as a second career was to make science accessible to all students, regardless of their backgrounds and/or abilities. The Advocate Program enables me to strategize and focus my efforts to meeting my career goal by improving access to science for underrepresented students.”
FAMILY WHO LOST HOME TO COVID SURPRISED WITH MONETARY GIFT
BOISE─The Boise-based philanthropic group PRAYnksters struck again as they gathered over a hundred people together recently to give a deserving family a drive by parade Giving Mob.
“Mike and Amy are some of the most loving people I’ve ever met. All they ever wanted to do was to make people feel like they belong, no matter who they were, where they were, and what skeletons they had in their closet,” said PRAYnksters founder Jeffrey Paul.
Mike and Amy Verlennich owned and operated a church, coffee shop and performing arts center and due to the COVID-19 crisis, they lost funding and revenue for all three organizations and had to close them. They are having to sell their house and move into an RV with their nine kids.
Mike and Amy were asked to be interviewed about their situation, but it was a set up. In the middle of the interview, they were surprised by a parade of nearly 100 cars ready to shower them with money, gift cards and words of encouragement.
Many organizations participated and/or provided gifts, including the employees of Icon Credit Union, True Hope – Collister, Eastwind Community Church, Sojourn Church, and New Life Bible Church.
LOTTERY RETURNS $55.5 MILLION TO BENEFIT IDAHO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
BOISE─The Idaho Lottery announced a $55,500,000 dividend to the People of Idaho. The total dividend transferred to the Department of Education was $34,687,500. Of that amount, $20,812,500 is earmarked for use by the Department’s districts based on average daily attendance for public school maintenance and operations expenses. The remaining $13,875,000 is for the Department of Education’s Bond Levy Equalization Fund.
“Idaho’s public schools and the state’s Permanent Building Fund are the real winners of the Idaho Lottery. After 31 years, the Idaho Lottery has provided nearly one billion dollars to enhance public education, improve college campuses, and provide safe workforce buildings,” Governor Brad Little said.
The Lottery also transferred $20,812,500 to the State of Idaho Permanent Building Fund Account. The Idaho Lottery ended its Fiscal Year on June 30, recording $277.6 million in annual sales, awarding $185.7 million in prizes to players, and retailers earning $16.2 million in commissions.