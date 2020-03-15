WILLIAMSON ORCHARDS & VINEYARDS COLLECTING FOOD AND PERSONAL ITEMS FOR SHELTER IN LIEU OF TASTING FEES IN MARCH
CALDWELL ─ Williamson Orchards & Vineyards is collecting nonperishable food and personal-care items in lieu of tasting fees during the month of March.
The “Cultivar Kindness” program is meant to encourage people to grow kindness in the community by donating needed items to the Valley Women and Children Shelter in Canyon County, a ministry of the Boise Rescue Mission. The shelter is the only emergency shelter for women and children in the Nampa and western Treasure Valley are. With 66 available beds, this shelter for homeless women and children offers a safe, clean place to sleep, in addition to clothing, meals and case management.
Visit willorch.com/cultivar-kindness/ to see a list of suggested products to donate.
LIFT UP A CHILD FUNDRAISER TO BE HELD APRIL 2
CALDWELL ─ The Third District Guardian ad Litem Program is hosting its 2nd annual "Lift Up A Child" fundraiser, with guest speakers Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, and Former Foster Youth and Child Welfare Advocate Cassidy Littleton. The event will be held on Thursday, April 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Still Water Hollow in Nampa, with a social hour starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for an individual, $50 for a couple, $500 for a table and $1,500 for an event sponsor.
The Third District Guardian ad Litem Program recruits, trains and supports community volunteers to act as advocates for children in Foster Care and speak on behalf of their best interests to the court throughout their case. Children with a Guardian ad Litem are eight more likely to graduate high school, are half as likely to be abused again and are 43 percent less likely to have encounters with law enforcement. For more information visit 3rddistrictguardian.org.
CWI FRATERNITY COLLECTING LONG SLEEVED SHIRTS AND WATER BOTTLES FOR FARM WORKERS
The Lambda Theta Phi Fraternity of the College of Western Idaho, in association with the Boise Alumni Chapter, is collecting gently used long sleeve shirts and new water bottles in order to help local farmer workers protect themselves against pesticides and heat related illness. Donations can be made until March 31. The collection sites for donations in Nampa are Flying M, El Gallito Restaurant, Deb Williams Insurance, CWI: Micron Education Center and New Horizons Dual Language School. Donation sites in Boise are University of Idaho, Hyde Park Mennonite Fellowship and MSS-BSU. In Hagerman donations can be dropped off at St. Catherine Catholic Church.
BOISE BLUES SOCIETY HOSTING GALA FUNDRAISER MARCH 28 FEATURING BLUES ARTIST JOHN CLIFTON
BOISE ─ The Blue and Orange Blues Night, a gala fundraiser for the Boise State University Music Department hosted by the Boise Blues Society and the Riverside Hotel, will be held March 28 at the Sapphire Room. The event, which benefits the newly established Riverside/Boise Blues Society Scholarship Fund, will feature blues artist John Clifton and will include a silent auction and raffle. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the gala, and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information visit boiseblues.org.
UNITED WAY OF TREASURE VALLEY COLLECTING BOOKS FOR ANNUAL BOOK DRIVE
BOISE ─ The United Way of Treasure Valley is collecting new and gently used children’s books the week of March 28 – April 3. Books can be dropped off at any Albertsons location, Barnes & Noble, the downtown Boise US Bank Building or downtown Boise Zions Bank building.
“The ability to read is like having a superpower,” said United Way of Treasure Valley CEO Nora Carpenter. “Reading opens up opportunities of every kind for a lifetime. Donating the books your family has outgrown is also like having a superpower. The gift of books is a life changer. We encourage everyone to do some spring cleaning and pass along books that are ready to have a whole new life. Everyone can participate and we hope everyone will! If all of us do a little, together we will accomplish a lot.”
To learn more, or to run an internal drive through your own business or organization, visit unitedwaytv.org.