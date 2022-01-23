Support Local Journalism


TICKETS ON SALE FOR IDAHO TALENT FEST, FUNDRAISER FOR FSH MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

NAMPA—Early bird tickets are on sale for this year’s Idaho Talent Fest, featuring a variety of performance acts. Enjoy a night of entertainment and vote for your favorite contestants. Watch finalists perform on stage to compete for awards and cash prizes. Radio duo, Rick and Carly from 96.1 BOB FM will be the hosts for the evening.

The Idaho Talent Fest is presented by the FSHD Society and Carpet 911. All proceeds benefit those suffering from FSH Muscular Dystrophy. Go to Idahotalentfest.org for more information. To purchase tickets, visit nampaciviccenter.com.

VIP tickets include premium seating and entrance to the pre-show reception, which includes refreshments and an opportunity to mingle with the judges and hosts. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m.

KIWANIS CLUB HOSTS NAMPA LIBRARY FOUNDATION SPEAKER

NAMPA—The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed Rosie Reilly of the Nampa Public Library Foundation as guest speaker. Reilly discussed the funding of a Bookmobile with a $220,000 grant.

The purpose of the Bookmobile would be to expand the services of the library to the community. The mobile library will be a 24-foot-long Sprinter van that will be ADA-compliant, have the capacity to hold 3,000 items and be a WiFi hotspot.

The Foundation’s goal now is to raise $25,000 for operational costs of the Bookmobile. This is a public campaign, and currently has raised over $8,500. The Foundation hopes to have delivery of the Bookmobile by late summer 2022. Donations to the Bookmobile project can be made at nampapubliclibraryfoundation.com.

AUCTION FROGS HOSTS DONATION DRIVE TO HELP NONPROFITS

As part of a new initiative to give back to the nonprofit community they work with, Auction Frogs is hosting a donation drive this month to help meet the needs of three local organizations.

The donations will go to Boise Rescue Mission, Family Justice Center of Idaho and Dress for Success Boise Valley. The items they are asking for include diapers, gloves, toiletries, over-the-counter medications and pre-packaged snacks. Donations can be dropped off at the new Auction Frogs office in Garden City on Jan. 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are very thankful,” says Crystal Kuhn, Director of Philanthropy at the Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho. “It’s a tremendous blessing to the center and to us.”

For more information, visit auctionfrogs.org/custom_event/january-2022-community-donation-drive/.

