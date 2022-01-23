Mineman 1st Class Adam McFarland, from Boise, center, receives his new rank tab during a frocking ceremony aboard the USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Local lawn, garden and pet retailer Zamzows recently made donations to three local animal shelters, with a portion of the donations made by Zamzows customers during the Christmas holidays as part of Zamzows Support Your Local Shelter drive. The donations also included a gift from the Zamzow family. The Idaho Humane Society received $50,000, Canyon County Pet Haven received $16,500 and Pet Adoption League in Emmett received $1,500. The donations were made on Jan. 17 as part of the Betty White Challenge, a nationwide movement urging the public to donate $5 to a local shelter on that day, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. Pictured here is Callie Zamzow, left, with Kristine Shellhas of IHS.
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed guest speaker Crystal Kuhn, Director of Philanthropy for the Family Justice Center Foundation, pictured with Kiwanis President Rod Emergy. The Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho (FJC Foundation) is a nonprofit which supports the efforts and activities of the Nampa Family Justice Center (NFJC). The NFJC exists to promote safety, self-sufficiency, hope and healing to those affected by abuse. Kuhn explained the different types of domestic abuse, including physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, stalking or cyberstalking, financial and spiritual, affecting all segments of society. The NFJC, located downtown Nampa, is one of the few organizations to have 12 agencies under one roof. “A Light in the Window,” a fundraiser and awareness event for the NFJC, will be held March 4. For more information contact: Crystal Kuhn during business hours at 208-573-5342 or kuhnc@cityofnampa.us.
The Boise Bench Lions Club welcomed Physical Therapist Paul Vinci, MPT, co-owner and Rehab Director of Rehab Authority. He has been in practice for 25 years and is a graduate of the College of Idaho and Idaho State University. Paul reviewed CDC guidelines which recommend exercising five days a week for 30 minutes a day with two of those days dedicated to weight training. Vince said that only about 8% of people meet those guidelines and he encouraged physical activity to prevent falls. Pictured left to right are Lions Club President Tom Caperon, past International Director Gary D’Orazio and Vinci.
In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, volunteers came to Boise Bicycle Project to help get over 50 bikes to some of the farthest reaches of our community. Acting in the spirit of service that Dr. King exemplified, these volunteers delivered bikes from Caldwell to Star to downtown Boise so that kids could finally ride the bikes they dreamed up for our 2021 Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.
Mineman 1st Class Adam McFarland, from Boise, center, receives his new rank tab during a frocking ceremony aboard the USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Local lawn, garden and pet retailer Zamzows recently made donations to three local animal shelters, with a portion of the donations made by Zamzows customers during the Christmas holidays as part of Zamzows Support Your Local Shelter drive. The donations also included a gift from the Zamzow family. The Idaho Humane Society received $50,000, Canyon County Pet Haven received $16,500 and Pet Adoption League in Emmett received $1,500. The donations were made on Jan. 17 as part of the Betty White Challenge, a nationwide movement urging the public to donate $5 to a local shelter on that day, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. Pictured here is Callie Zamzow, left, with Kristine Shellhas of IHS.
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed guest speaker Crystal Kuhn, Director of Philanthropy for the Family Justice Center Foundation, pictured with Kiwanis President Rod Emergy. The Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho (FJC Foundation) is a nonprofit which supports the efforts and activities of the Nampa Family Justice Center (NFJC). The NFJC exists to promote safety, self-sufficiency, hope and healing to those affected by abuse. Kuhn explained the different types of domestic abuse, including physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, stalking or cyberstalking, financial and spiritual, affecting all segments of society. The NFJC, located downtown Nampa, is one of the few organizations to have 12 agencies under one roof. “A Light in the Window,” a fundraiser and awareness event for the NFJC, will be held March 4. For more information contact: Crystal Kuhn during business hours at 208-573-5342 or kuhnc@cityofnampa.us.
The Boise Bench Lions Club welcomed Physical Therapist Paul Vinci, MPT, co-owner and Rehab Director of Rehab Authority. He has been in practice for 25 years and is a graduate of the College of Idaho and Idaho State University. Paul reviewed CDC guidelines which recommend exercising five days a week for 30 minutes a day with two of those days dedicated to weight training. Vince said that only about 8% of people meet those guidelines and he encouraged physical activity to prevent falls. Pictured left to right are Lions Club President Tom Caperon, past International Director Gary D’Orazio and Vinci.
In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, volunteers came to Boise Bicycle Project to help get over 50 bikes to some of the farthest reaches of our community. Acting in the spirit of service that Dr. King exemplified, these volunteers delivered bikes from Caldwell to Star to downtown Boise so that kids could finally ride the bikes they dreamed up for our 2021 Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.
TICKETS ON SALE FOR IDAHO TALENT FEST, FUNDRAISER FOR FSH MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY
NAMPA—Early bird tickets are on sale for this year’s Idaho Talent Fest, featuring a variety of performance acts. Enjoy a night of entertainment and vote for your favorite contestants. Watch finalists perform on stage to compete for awards and cash prizes. Radio duo, Rick and Carly from 96.1 BOB FM will be the hosts for the evening.
The Idaho Talent Fest is presented by the FSHD Society and Carpet 911. All proceeds benefit those suffering from FSH Muscular Dystrophy. Go to Idahotalentfest.org for more information. To purchase tickets, visit nampaciviccenter.com.
VIP tickets include premium seating and entrance to the pre-show reception, which includes refreshments and an opportunity to mingle with the judges and hosts. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m.
KIWANIS CLUB HOSTS NAMPA LIBRARY FOUNDATION SPEAKER
NAMPA—The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed Rosie Reilly of the Nampa Public Library Foundation as guest speaker. Reilly discussed the funding of a Bookmobile with a $220,000 grant.
The purpose of the Bookmobile would be to expand the services of the library to the community. The mobile library will be a 24-foot-long Sprinter van that will be ADA-compliant, have the capacity to hold 3,000 items and be a WiFi hotspot.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Foundation’s goal now is to raise $25,000 for operational costs of the Bookmobile. This is a public campaign, and currently has raised over $8,500. The Foundation hopes to have delivery of the Bookmobile by late summer 2022. Donations to the Bookmobile project can be made at nampapubliclibraryfoundation.com.
AUCTION FROGS HOSTS DONATION DRIVE TO HELP NONPROFITS
As part of a new initiative to give back to the nonprofit community they work with, Auction Frogs is hosting a donation drive this month to help meet the needs of three local organizations.
The donations will go to Boise Rescue Mission, Family Justice Center of Idaho and Dress for Success Boise Valley. The items they are asking for include diapers, gloves, toiletries, over-the-counter medications and pre-packaged snacks. Donations can be dropped off at the new Auction Frogs office in Garden City on Jan. 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are very thankful,” says Crystal Kuhn, Director of Philanthropy at the Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho. “It’s a tremendous blessing to the center and to us.”