GRANT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED FOR CULTURAL PROJECTS BENEFITING BOISE RESIDENTS
BOISE─The Boise City Department of Arts & History is accepting applications for its annual grant program starting now through June 16. The program will award a total of $150,000 to individuals and organizations in established and emerging creative and cultural fields with proposals designed to directly benefit Boise residents. Projects must occur between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022.
Boise residents and others with projects that take place within Boise city limits are welcome to apply. Applicants can apply for grant amounts between $1,000 and $5,000. Grants are reviewed by a panel consisting of members of the community, Arts & History Advisory Team and the Arts & History Commission, and awarded based on quality, community benefit and management.
Applications must be submitted online. Access grant criteria and a link to the application at boiseartsandhistory.org/grants. Potential applicants are invited to join a virtual Zoom information session on Tuesday, May 4 at cityofboise.zoom.us/j/99172087685.
NAMPA PUBLIC LIBRARY MOVES TO FULL-TIME HOURS MONDAY
NAMPA─ The Nampa Public Library will increase service hours to regular full-time hours beginning tomorrow, May 3. Full-time hours will be Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The permanent hours for the holds pickup window, located along 3rd Street South, are Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Books are no longer being quarantined once returned. If you have late notices or blocks on your account due to book quarantine, those blocks and associated fees will be removed once the items are scanned into the system.
The third-floor board room and all study rooms will open to the public on May 3. Study rooms can be booked online at nampalibrary.org/studyroom or by calling 208-468-4474. The third-floor board room can be booked online at nampalibrary.org/boardroom, with a capacity of ten. A 72-hour notice and approval are needed to book this space. Multipurpose rooms will remain closed at this time.
Indoor in-person programming is on hold, but staff are looking into outdoor in-person programs for the near future. Children’s iPads, computers, play structures and games will remain unavailable during this time. Public computers are available on the second floor.
JESSE TREE CREATES NEW SECURITY DEPOSIT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM WITH HELP FROM GRANT
BOISE─Jesse Tree, a Treasure Valley nonprofit dedicated to eviction and homelessness prevention, launched a new Security Deposit Assistance Program aimed at helping people who are losing their rental housing, are living in hotels or motels or doubled up with friends and family members.
The organization received a $30,000 grant to start the program from the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation (IWCF). Funding from the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation will go toward creating and providing housing navigation services and security deposit assistance to low-income tenants.
Jesse Tree staff will work with tenants to assist them with identifying housing and then pay the deposit, which can equal up to two months of rent. The program can also pay for application and cleaning fees.
According to a press release, Jesse Tree hears from hundreds of Treasure Valley families experiencing a housing crisis each month. Many households are being forced to make unplanned moves and even live with friends or in hotels temporarily while looking for another place to live. In the past, Jesse Tree focused on rental assistance as the primary form of financial aid and many tenants went unserved because they were in need of security deposit assistance to get through their housing crisis. The Security Deposit Assistance program will allow Jesse Tree to serve the population of people who would not otherwise qualify for assistance.
If you are at risk of losing your housing and living in Ada or Canyon County, Jesse Tree can provide you with rental and security deposit assistance. To check for eligibility, call or text Jesse Tree at 208-383-9486 with your name, phone number and the city you live in; submit a short questionnaire at jessetreeidaho.org/apply; or visit Jesse Tree’s office at 1121 W Miller Street, Boise.
THANK YOU TEACHERS CAMPAIGN INCLUDES IDAHOAN SINGER
A Georgia Tech student wishing to express appreciation for teachers wrote a song and gathered a virtual choir of voices from across the nation to sing their thanks to teachers. “Thank You Teachers” includes Idahoan Ainsley Boan and other students from across the U.S. The song can be viewed at youtu.be/DcnvoYI2_74 or on the Facebook page Thank You Teachers Campaign.