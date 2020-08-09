A new mural for SNOW Block Alley
BOISE— The SNOW Block Alley, named because of its location “Slightly North of Washington school “ unveiled its new mural by North End resident and full time professional artist, Katherine Shaughnessy. This year marks the fifth anniversary for the alley between Lemp and Heron and 15th and 16th streets that transformed weeds, junk and a dusty road into a vertical, edible garden now lined with trellises, raised beds, rain barrels, espaliered fruit trees, berries, and tomatoes.
“A mural was always part of the vision from the start for the alley-facing side of one of the garages,” said Linda Whittig, co-creator of the project with her husband, Devin Koski.
The balsamroot in the Boise foothills serves as inspiration for Shaughnessy’s design. The project is partially funded by a FINE grant from the North End Neighborhood Association. The community is also doing fundraising through Venmo (@Snow-block) to help offer financial support to the artist.
More about the project can be found at bistroonesix.com or on the SNOW Block’s Facebook page. COVID-19 precautions: Please enter from the north end of the alley and exit through south end. Visitors are also encouraged to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing standards.
Megaforce and Taipei organizations donate thousands of PPE to local groups for the upcoming school year
This week, Megaforce Company Limited and TECO in Seattle (Taipei Economic and Cultural Office) donated 3,050 face shields and 3,400 face masks, distributed by the Taiwan-Idaho Women Leadership Alliance to Payette County, Peace Valley Charter School, and Idaho Arts Charter School and Roosevelt Elementary School of Nampa, and Fruitland Elementary to support teachers’ and students’ preparations for the unprecedented obstacles of the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
From the beginning of COVID-19, Megaforce Company Limited has donated over 8,500 surgical masks to various locations, including the City of Boise, Idaho Office of Emergency Management, State of Oklahoma, World Trade Center Utah, and the Red Cross of Idaho, through Megaforce International Corporation’s Boise-based office. In addition, Megaforce’s home country of Taiwan donated 100,000 surgical masks to Idaho State for front-line responders and health providers in early May. The product development and manufacturing company is also committed to helping its community in the best way it can through its annual corporate social responsibility activities. Currently, the approaching school year is a top concern.
Kuna Native on front lines of U.S. Navy Coronavirus fight
SAN DIEGO—Hosptialman Amanda Leavitt, a native of Kuna, Idaho, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to maintain a healthy and ready fighting force in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. As a hospital corpsman working at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Leavitt’s skills are vital to maintaining the health of the sailors in the San Diego area, and by extension, the readiness of the Navy’s operational ships and submarines on which they serve.
“The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic brought an invisible enemy to our shores and changed the way we operate as a Navy,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The fight against this virus is a tough one, but our sailors are tougher. We must harden our Navy by continuing to focus on the health and safety of our forces and our families. The health and safety of our sailors and their families is, and must continue to be, our number one priority.”
Leavitt is a 2018 Kuna High School graduate. According to Leavitt, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Kuna.
“I learned that in times of challenge, we need be strong,” Leavitt said. “Navy medicine has one of the most honorable histories of time, and to be a part of such a mentally strong and selfless group of people is the most humbling work I could do. I look up to all my brothers and sisters who have gone before me, and I wake up every day and try to continue with the same strength they hold. This pandemic has been challenging on everyone but if everyone does their part, we can rely on each other during these times.”
U.S. Navy Medicine is the most decorated career field in the Navy. Navy Hospital Corpsmen have earned 22 Medals of Honor, 179 Navy Crosses, 959 Silver Stars and more than 1,600 Bronze Stars. Twenty ships have been named in honor of corpsmen.
“In the beginning, I was nervous of the unknown but as more time goes on I am grateful for the opportunity to help our patients and families during this time of distress,” Leavitt said. “I will always give my 100 percent effort and support to our patients and to our community.”
Assistance League of Boise increases school supply donation to serve more schools, students
GARDEN CITY—Assistance League of Boise is continuing its nearly three-decade legacy of preparing elementary and middle-school students to go back to school with Operation School Supplies.
For the 20-21 school year, the organization is increasing its annual donation to support about 15,000 students in need at 95 schools in Kuna, Boise and West Ada school districts.
On Aug. 6, Fred Meyer in Garden City delivered pallets of school supplies on large trucks to the organization’s Philanthropic Center, to be sorted and assembled by member volunteers. Keeping in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, supplies will be picked up by school coordinators starting Aug. 11 and throughout the month, so everything is in place for the first day of school. Supplies will be taken directly to campuses and distributed to students throughout the year by teachers and counselors.
“The mission of Operation School Supplies is to fill the supply closets for schools in Ada County and ensure students have what they need to focus on learning and be productive in school,” said Nicci Griebe, Operation School Supplies chairperson. “Since its inception, we’ve provided supplies to hundreds of thousands of students. We’re proud to be Ada County’s largest school supply donor and to expand this year’s program to support even more children in need.”
Funding for Operation School Supplies comes from community donations, private contributions, grants and proceeds from the Assistance League Thrift Shop in Garden City.
Assistance League of Boise’s 2020 school supply donations include the following (figures approximate): 105,000 crayons, 77,000 colored pencils, 26,000 pencils, 24,000 binders and notebooks, 23,000 markers, 14,000 glue bottles and glue sticks, 13,500 folders and dividers, 10,000 pens, 7,000 pencil boxes and zipper bags, 5,000 ear buds, 5,000 pairs of scissors, 5,000 erasers, 3,000 reams of paper, 2,600 protractors, compasses and rulers and 2,300 sets of watercolor paints.
Chair the Hope, CBH Homes partner to create accessibility for 4-year-old
BOISE—CBH Homes and Chair the Hope partnered to help 4-year-old Tommy Marshall, who has spina bifida and is confined to a wheelchair.
Chair the Hope is a nonprofit organization that aids those with disabilities throughout the world by delivering wheelchairs free of charge. The pandemic has temporarily shut down the company’s mission. “Even though we have to postpone wheelchair distribution trips to other countries, it doesn’t mean you have to stop giving,” said Heather Ogden, executive director and co-founder of Chair the Hope.
Tommy’s home didn’t allow his family an easy way to get him out of the front door or access to his backyard. Chair the Hope and CBH Homes partnered to build a ramp in the front, a sidewalk, an accessible back deck and pergola to provide shade for Tommy. Two weekends, with $11,000 in funds raised, and 80 volunteers later, the Marshall family has more independence and mobility.
Ryan Kohler, CBH Homes project manager, headed the construction team on the mobility makeover, asking trade partners to not only donate supplies, but their time as well. CBH thanks Builders First Source, Sunroc, Josh Hackney Concrete, and Mendoza Landscaping for stepping up to the plate. “In times like these, we need to look for and focus on the positive,” said Ronda Conger, vice president of CBH Homes. “We want to be dealers in hope and happiness. Our crew took on this project and made it happen. We are so proud of them!” Get involved and support Chair the Hope at chairthehope.org.