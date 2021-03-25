TREASURE VALLEY SUBARU HOSTS PET MICROCHIP EVENT TODAY
BOISE─Treasure Valley Subaru is teaming up with the Idaho Humane Society to help you keep your furry friends safe and home where they belong. Microchipping of pets will be available today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the IHS Dorman Campus (4775 W. Dorman St.). The first 100 guests will get their pets’ microchips for free courtesy of Treasure Valley Subaru. After that, microchips will be available at a discounted rate of $20 each. Pet owners should make sure cats are in crates and dogs are on leashes.
SUPERHERO WALK AND CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES TO BE HELD SATURDAY
CALDWELL─In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a Superhero Walk will be held Saturday, April 3 at 2 p.m. The walk will start at the Caldwell Police Department and end at the Canyon County Courthouse. Following the walk, there will be a pinwheel pinning at the courthouse lawn. There will also be an Easter egg hunt, hot dogs and goodies at Justice Park. The event is sponsored by Canyon County law enforcement and the Nampa Family Justice Center.
DOWNTOWN CALDWELL HOSTING SPRING EGGSTRAVAGANZA APRIL 3
CALDWELL─Spring EGGstravaganza is coming to Downtown Caldwell this Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children will enjoy hunting for 20,000 thousand eggs, meeting the Easter bunny, our ‘cutest chick’ contest, kiddie train rides and other children’s activities like face painting and a braid lounge.
The Rusty Dog Food Truck, Boise’s Best Kettle Korn, Cotton Candy, and Kona Shaved Ice will be on-site at Indian Creek Plaza for the event. There will also be a spring market with local vendors selling crafts. The University of Idaho Master Gardners Program will be on-site to answer your questions about lawn or garden. Kids can enjoy a seed planting activity where they can learn to plant seeds and watch them grow through the year.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit indiancreekplaza.com/spring-eggstravaganza.
ST. PAUL’S MAY 1 PLANT SALES OFFERS GARDEN STARTS
NAMPA─The Catholic Women’s League of St. Paul’s Catholic Church will host a plant sale May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 510 W. Roosevelt Ave. Over 50 varieties of tomatoes including heirlooms, standards and hybrids, along with over 30 varieties of hot and sweet peppers, cucumbers, melons and squash plants will be available for purchase.
Plants can be pre-ordered or purchased at the sale. Order forms are available at the Catholic Women’s League Nampa Facebook page or at nampacatholic.church. Cash or check only. One free flower plant will be given to each customer while supplies last.
KIWANIS CLUB HEARS FROM LOCAL VINTNER
NAMPA─The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed Dr. Ron Bitner, owner and operator of Bitner Vineyards in Caldwell. Bitner Vineyards was established in 1981, and after 40 years, has some of the oldest vines producing in the region. Bitner Wines are highly sought-after and limited in production at between 1200-1500 cases a year. He explained his success comes from a number of areas that include his work with bees, the long-term employees and conservation efforts. In 2014 they received LIVE certification (Low Input Vineyard and Enology). In 2018 they became Bee Friendly Farming Certified. In 2016 Dr. Bitner received the Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Agriculture – Innovation Technology.
NAMPA FARMERS MARKET ANNOUNCE APRIL 24 OPENING SEASON DATE
NAMPA─The Nampa Farmers Market announced it will open for its 32nd season April 10, with a grand opening April 24. Every week until the end of October, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Lloyd Square in the heart of Downtown Nampa. There will be live music, specialty foods and locally sourced produce and crafts. More information can be found at nampafarmersmarket.com.
BOISE FARMERS MARKET ANNOUNCES START DATES
BOISE─Boise Farmers Market (BFM) announced that the BFM Drive-Thru Online store opens this Tuesday, with the first order pick up day next Saturday, April 3 at 1500 Shoreline Drive.
The Boise Farmers Market Drive-thru allows customers to shop online from the beginning of the day Tuesday through the end of the day Wednesday, then pick up their order on Saturday during their chosen pickup time window. Customers will be able to place an order and choose a pickup window, for the first time this year, March 30 at 7 a.m. through March 31 at 11:30 p.m., for first pickup on Saturday, April 3rd.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed. In addition to the BFM Drive-Thru, a walk-around market will open when the City of Boise, Central District Health and BFM staff, vendors and customers feel safe to do so. For more information visit theboisefarmersmarket.com.
NNU PLANS IN-PERSON 2021 COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES
NAMPA─Northwest Nazarene University will celebrate all 2021 graduates at its 105th Commencement on Saturday, May 8 at in-person ceremonies outdoors on the NNU Brandt Center Lawn. The Graduate and Professional Studies ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and the Traditional Undergraduate ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. All in-person attendees must have a ticket and will be required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. The ceremonies will also be live-streamed. More details are available at nnu.edu/commencement.
SPARKLIGHT LAUNCHES NEW CHARITABLE GIVING FUND TO SUPPORT NONPROFITS
Sparklight, along with the other Cable One family of brands, recently announced the launch of the company’s Charitable Giving Fund, which will annually award $200,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations across its 21-state footprint.
“We are committed to connecting customers in the cities and towns we serve to what matters most,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO in a press release. “Through our philanthropic initiatives and partnerships, we provide support for nonprofit organizations to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference where we live and work.”
Grants will be made available across communities served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications, Clearwave and ValuNet Fiber) and will concentrate support on education and digital literacy, hunger relief and food security and community development.
Nonprofit organizations will have the opportunity to apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for spring 2021 grants will be open April 1 - 30. For more information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, visit sparklight.com/charitablegiving
DONATIONS TO 7CARES IDAHO SHARES CAMPAIGN SET NEW RECORD
BOISE─KTVB in Boise and KTFT in Twin Falls announced the final tally of donations from the 2020 7Cares Idaho Shares community safety net campaign to provide food, heat and housing for southwest Idaho’s must vulnerable citizens. Over 50,000 pounds of food and a record $950,000 was donated during the two-week event in December 2020.
“7Cares Idaho Shares highlights what we can do as a community when we come together and showcase Idaho’s generosity and value of helping one another. This year, a year like no other, that comradery will impact our neighbors more than ever before by providing food for more than a million meals and lifting the spirits of thousands,” said Karen Vauk, President & CEO of The Idaho Foodbank in a press release. “We are grateful for the leadership of KTVB in encouraging and bringing out the best of Idaho and helping so many find their resiliency for a better tomorrow.”
Beneficiaries of 7Cares Idaho Shares include nine Idaho charities serving hungry families and people experiencing homelessness, including Salvation Army of Ada County, Salvation Army of Nampa, Salvation Army of Caldwell, Salvation Army of Twin Falls, City Light for Women and Children, River of Life Men’s Shelter, Lighthouse Men’s Shelter, Valley Women & Children’s Shelter and The Idaho Foodbank.