JOIN WARHAWK AIR MUSEUM FOR 21st ANNUAL WARBIRD ROUNDUP

Town Talk - Warbird Roundup

The Republic P-47 "Dottie Mae" joined vintage military aircraft from across the country at the annual Warbird Roundup in 2019 at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa. 

The Warbird Roundup is Idaho’s largest two-day gathering of historic warbirds from across the country, offering a chance to watch warbirds fly, see them up close and meet the pilots. This year’s event will be held Aug. 12-13. The Warhawk Air Museum’s knowledgeable announcers and pilots will educate the crowd about each of the warbirds including their history, interesting facts and importance to our country.

Town Talk - Idaho Foodbank BSU

During Beef Month, 13 Boise State football student-athletes volunteered at The Idaho Foodbank for two hours, labeling and packing 3,796 pounds of beef. 
Town Talk - DL Evans

Pictured, from left: Logan Rowley, D.L. Evans Bank Fruitland commercial loan officer; Debra Tiffany, D.L. Evans Bank retail bank trainer; Rob Frye, D.L. Evans Bank Fruitland vice president branch manager; Sarah Bolender, M.D., medical director of the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute; Christen Wilmer, director of major and planned gifts, St. Luke’s Health Foundation; Vern Hollopeter, former patient of the St. Luke’s Respite House; and Ron Wolfe, D.L. Evans Bank senior vice president branch administrator.
Town Talk - Mountain West Bank

Mountain West Bank employees Miguel Gutierrez and Emily Solly volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa. Employees from eight Mountain West Bank offices in the Treasure Valley recently helped two Treasure Valley nonprofits complete projects.
Town Talk - MoFI

Nonprofit lender MoFI was [resented with a $10,000 grant from WaFd Bank's Washington Federal Foundation on July 11 in Boise.

