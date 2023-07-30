JOIN WARHAWK AIR MUSEUM FOR 21st ANNUAL WARBIRD ROUNDUP
The Warbird Roundup is Idaho’s largest two-day gathering of historic warbirds from across the country, offering a chance to watch warbirds fly, see them up close and meet the pilots. This year’s event will be held Aug. 12-13. The Warhawk Air Museum’s knowledgeable announcers and pilots will educate the crowd about each of the warbirds including their history, interesting facts and importance to our country.
Guest speaker Bob Cardin was the project manager for the recovery of the P-38 Lightning Glacier Girl that crash-landed in Greenland in July 1942 and was buried under ice. He also oversaw her 10-year restoration.
General admission tickets are $30; $28 for seniors and military. Kids ages 14 and under get in free with a paid adult.
There will be food trucks on site and visitors get full access to the museum and displays. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Flying is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The schedule and warbirds are subject to change and weather permitting. More details can be found at tinyurl.com/warbird-23.
IDAHO FOODBANK, BEEF COMMUNITY PARTNER TO NOURISH NEIGHBORS IN NEED
July is Beef Month in Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Agriculture, with more cattle than people in the state, Idaho’s beef industry is the second-largest agricultural industry, ranking right behind dairy. The Idaho Foodbank is pleased to partner with the beef community to help Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet.
Beef Counts is a community-based partnership that began in 2010 between Idaho’s beef industry and The Idaho Foodbank. Beef Counts is designed to provide a consistent supply of high-quality protein throughout the year to those who are food insecure. Since the program began, it has provided over 2.2 million servings of beef to Idahoans in need.
“The Beef Counts program is a great way to give back to the community,” said Trish Dowton, Lemhi County cow/calf producer. “As a rancher, I believe strongly in the quality and commitment that goes into producing beef and beef products in this state. As a good neighbor, I and other ranchers want to make sure that all Idahoans have access to the nutrient-dense protein of our beef.”
During Beef Month, 13 student-athletes from the Boise State football team volunteered at The Idaho Foodbank to help give hunger the boot by getting beef ready for distribution to our neighbors in need. They volunteered for two hours and labeled and packed 3,796 pounds of beef.
You can learn more and support the Beef Counts program on The Idaho Foodbank’s website. All donations to the Beef Counts program up to $50,000 will be matched by Agri Beef, a locally owned family business and producers of Double R Ranch Northwest Beef.
The Idaho Foodbank appreciates all the supporters of the Beef Counts program, including Agri Beef, AgWest Farm Credit, Zions Bank, Pendleton Whiskey, the Paul Nettleton family, the Bill Lickley family and other beef industry partners.
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator at idahofoodbank.org/getfood.
D.L. EVANS BANK DONATES $17,500 TO ST. LUKE’S RESPITE HOUSE
As part of its large donation effort, D.L. Evans Bank is pleased to announce that the St. Luke’s Respite House is one of the chosen recipients of the donation. The St. Luke’s Respite House will be receiving $17,500 from D.L. Evans Bank.
The St. Luke’s Respite House provides accommodations for cancer patients and their families who need to travel away from home to receive their treatment. This offers a home away from home with comfort and care so they can focus on their treatment.
The D.L. Evans Bank team presented a check at the St. Luke’s Respite House located in Fruitland on June 16.
ARTS COMMISSION ANNOUNCES FY 2024 GRANTS
The Idaho Commission on the Arts on July 13 announced its Fiscal Year 2024 annual grants, totaling $726,000 to 85 organizations and schools spanning 26 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds. These grants ensure Idahoans of all ages, in every region, have access to the rich cultural legacy of our state and allow Idaho students to thrive through creative learning.
In announcing the grants, Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred said in a news release, “Arts organizations are catalysts for economic prosperity in Idaho cities and towns. Arts production in Idaho accounts for $2.1 billion and 2.3% of our state economy, and supports 20,257 jobs, 4,063 of them directly. Arts are good business and we thank Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for recognizing the value of Idaho’s artistic traditions.”
The complete list of 2024 annual grants can be found at the Arts Idaho website.
MOUNTAIN WEST BANK EMPLOYEES HELP TWO TREASURE VALLEY NONPROFITS
Employees from eight Mountain West Bank offices in the Treasure Valley recently volunteered to help two local nonprofits complete projects.
Bank staff built picnic tables at the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa and helped organize donations and clean at St. Vincent de Paul locations in Boise and Meridian.
Meanwhile, employees from 11 Mountain West Bank offices in North Idaho and Eastern Washington helped nine charitable organizations in their region.
“We are so grateful to Mountain West Bank for being here today,” Melissa Gentry, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Canyon County, said. “We got new carpet thanks to the Nagel Foundation, but all of our stuff had to be removed off the carpet and so now we have to put everything back and it’s been quite the process for us — especially with kids in the building. This building serves 230 kids a day and so our staff are busy with the kids, which just leaves a couple of us to get everything moved back. Mountain West Bank’s volunteers were able to come in and get us organized and put everything back in our desks and get our computers set up and all that so we can continue our work here at the Nampa Boys and Girls Club.”
IDAHO COMMUNITY FOUNDATION ACCEPTING GRANT APPLICATIONS
The Idaho Community Foundation has grants of up to $25,000 available from its Forever Idaho Grant Program to eligible organizations in southwest Idaho. In 2023, more than $300,000 was awarded. Most grants range from $3,000 to $8,000.
The grant cycle is open to organizations in Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley and Washington counties.
Deadline to apply is Aug. 15. First-time applicants will need to register for a free account with the Idaho Community Foundation. For more information or to apply, visit idahocf.org/grants-scholarships/grants.
The Forever Idaho grants are funded through the generosity of donors who recognize that needs within communities and among nonprofits are constantly changing, and they have entrusted ICF with the flexibility to forever meet those evolving needs.
MoFI GRANT TO BOOST SMALL BUSINESSES IN IDAHO
Idaho entrepreneurs who struggle to access financing for their small businesses will benefit from a $10,000 grant MoFi received from WaFd Bank’s Washington Federal Foundation at a presentation July 11 in Boise.
MoFi, a nonprofit community-based lender, will use the funds for its Path to Bankability program, which provides consulting services paired with financing for “nearly bankable” small businesses in Idaho and across the Rocky Mountain West. The program helps MoFi’s borrowers build profitable businesses and meet the requirements for a long-term bank relationship.
Unlike commercial lenders, MoFi assesses borrowers’ potential with less focus on net worth, equity and assets, and more on character and capability. MoFi’s loans range from $1,000 to $1.5 million and can be used for purposes such as the purchase of real estate, equipment or inventory for an existing business, as well as for remodeling or working capital. Its goal is to help borrowers refinance at a bank within 36 months.
BROOKDALE BOISE PARKCENTER APPLAUDS INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP DAY
Twin sisters Shirley and Sharon represent the spirit of International Friendship Day, said Jay Wilke, spokesperson for Brookdale Boise Parkcenter’s senior living community. The sisters were born in Cottonwood, Idaho, and over the years, they moved away from one another but remained close, talking on the phone daily and even getting each other the same Christmas presents. About a year ago, Sharon had a stroke that developed into Alzheimer’s. Both twins moved to Brookdale so Sharon could get the care she needed and Shirley could be there with her.
“They continue to be the best of friends,” said Wilke. “They walk together, eat together, get their hair done together, and even play cards together like they did when they were kids.
“This remarkable set of twins have not only enriched each other’s lives, they have also enriched the lives of those around them.” He said their strong friendship and sisterhood “is a wonderful example of the kinds of friendships that truly help seniors to thrive.”
Friendships and social connections are important especially for those in community living, he said. “A recent study by the U.S. Surgeon General spotlights how important friendship is for seniors,” Wilke said. “The study states that loneliness and a lack of social connection can increase the chance for premature death as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.”