CALL FOR GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR IDAHO ARTS NONPROFITS
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is now accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Grants for Idaho-based nonprofit arts organizations. This one-time, non-matching grant is intended to help the arts sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the day-to-day business expenses or operating costs for Idaho arts nonprofits.
Applicants that received Entry Track or Public Programs in the Arts grant funds from the Commission during the state’s 2022 fiscal year will receive an additional award based on a funding formula. All other approved grantees will receive a flat amount of $2,500. The deadline to apply is May 9. For more information and to apply, visit arts.idaho.gov.
CAMP RAINBOW GOLD SEEKS COMMUNITY SUPPORT FOR $25K GRANT
BOISE—Camp Rainbow Gold needs the community’s help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help support their programs for Idaho children diagnosed with cancer and their families.
From now until May 6, U.S. residents 18 and older with a valid email address can cast up to 10 votes a day for their favorite cause at neighborhoodassist.com.
On June 7, the top 100 vote-receiving causes will be announced at neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
“At Camp Rainbow Gold, all our programs and events are provided free of charge for the children and families we serve,” shared development director Christl Holzl. “This is made possible through the generosity of volunteers, donors, and grant opportunities, like this one from State Farm. We’re honored to be among the top 200 finalists and would love for our community to help us by voting and sharing over the next week.”
GEM CENTER CELEBRATES GRAND REOPENING WITH ART, FASHION & MUSIC
BOISE—The Gem Center for the Arts will host “Footprints: Leaving Our Mark,” during its grand reopening celebration May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m., at 2417 Bank Drive. The gala will feature local art exhibits, music, an upcycled high-fashion show and open studios with resident artists.
All proceeds will benefit the Art Start fund to provide artist opportunities, such as scholarships for classes, paid opportunities for working artists for teaching art and paying for artists to create murals in the community, among other programs.
“We have over 60 silent auction items coming in from businesses all over the Treasure Valley,” said Candy Canning, who returns to the Gem as its arts director, and is the owner and founder of the Catalyst Arts Collaborative (Cat) and one of the original founders of the Gem. “There will be several artworks also available for auction, with 50 percent of proceeds going right back to the artists.”
The arts complex is home not only to the Cat, but also to the Lounge at the End of the Universe, which will host the upcycled/recycled high fashion show, featuring the work of Shaun Muscolo. Musical performances include a concert by Treefort musician, singer and songwriter Darian Reneé. Opera singer Elizabeth Straker will perform an aria with Chad Spears on piano. Artist Jessie Nil will be painting live with musicians, and Lorelle Rau will give away several original artworks. Beer, wine and food will be available. The event is free to attend for all ages.
Artists can apply for the auction or reserve a vendor space at catalystartscollaborative.com/opportunities. Businesses wishing to donate to the silent auction can contact the Catalyst Arts Collaborative at catalystartscollaborative@gmail.com.
TREASURE VALLEY CHILDREN’S THEATER HOSTING FUNDRAISER MAY 14
The Treasure Valley Children’s Theater is hosting Donuts with David May 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Treasure Valley Subaru, 5605 E. Gate Boulevard, Nampa. The fundraiser, which will support the theater’s performance programs, will feature the children’s book author and illustrator David Shannon.
Attendees can meet the author, get a limited-edition book bag packed with goodies including a signed copy of “A Bad Case of Stripes” and enjoy a morning with theater friends. For more information and to register, visit treasurevalleychildrenstheater.com.